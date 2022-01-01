Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wagaya - Emory 1579 N Decatur Rd NE

193 Reviews

$$

1579 N Decatur Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna
Miso Soup
California Roll

Appetizer

Green Salad

$5.00

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Calamari Salad

$11.00

Sashimi Salad

$14.00

Sunomono Salad

$8.50

Tofu Avocado Salad

$10.00

Gyoza Soup

$6.50

Miso Soup

$3.50

Calamari Tako Mentai

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Oyster

$8.00

Grilled Saba

$10.00

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Hamachi Yuzu Jalapeno

$14.00

Hokke

$15.00

Ika Geso

$10.00

Salmon Mushroom Miso

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura App

$9.50

Takowasa

$6.50

Takoyaki

$6.00

Teriyaki Salmon App

$9.50

Mix Tempura

$8.50

Ika Soumen

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Karaage

$6.50

Chicken Nanban

$7.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$6.50

Gyu Tan

$7.00Out of stock

Pork Gyoza

$5.50

Wasabi Shumai

$6.00

Tonkatsu App

$8.00

Agedashi Tofu and Mochi

$7.00

Ankake Tofu

$6.50

Edamame

$5.50

Shishito

$6.25

Veggie Temp App

$6.50

Zensai Platter

$7.00Out of stock

Mushroom Tempura

$6.00

Premium Wasabi

$3.00

Onigiri

$5.50

Rice

$1.50

Sushi RIce

$2.50

Nigiri 5

$18.00

Sashimi 5

$18.00

Sashimi 3

$14.00

Albacore Tuna

$6.50+

Eel

$6.75+

Flounder

$7.25+Out of stock

Mackerel

$6.50+

Octopus

$6.25+

Red Snapper

$8.25+Out of stock

Salmon

$7.00+

Salmon Roe

$9.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.25+

Scallop

$7.75+

Shrimp

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp

$11.50+

Tamago

$4.50+

Toro

$18.00+

Tuna

$7.00+

Yellowtail

$6.50+

Inari

$4.50

Kani

$6.00+

Entree

Beef Curry

$18.00

Bukkake

$20.00

Gyudon

$15.00

Hitsumabushi

$24.00

Ishiyaki Fried Rice

$13.00

Katsu Curry

$18.00

Katsudon

$15.00

Salmon Ikura Chazuke

$21.00

Omu Soba

$14.50

Nabeyaki Udon

$15.00

Beef Curry Udon

$16.00

Tempura Udon

$15.00

Nabeyaki with Ramen noodle

$15.00

Beef curry udon with ramen noodle

$16.00

Tonkatsu

$19.00

White Tonkotsu

$13.00

Red Tonkotsu

$13.00

Black Tonkotsu

$13.00

Shoyu Ramen

$13.00

Veggie Ramen

$14.00

Spicy Curry

$14.00

Chicken Ramen

$13.00

Sashimi Gold

$36.00

25 pcs

Sashimi Silver

$29.00

20 pcs

Sashimi Bronze

$25.00

15 pcs

Salmon Ikura Don

$18.00

Salmon and egg on sushi rice

Mini Chirashi

$19.00

10 pc sashimi on rice

Two Layer Chirashi

$26.00

15 pcs sashimi on rice w/various toppings

Nigiri Platter

$22.00

7 pcs nigiri w/ california roll

Nigiri Deluxe

$30.00

10 pcs nigiri w/ tuna roll

Sushi

California Roll

$6.50

Crunchy Salmon

$7.00

Crunchy Yellowtail roll

$7.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Lobster Roll

$8.00

Philly Roll

$7.00

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Salmon Avocado

$7.50

Salmon Roll

$6.25

Salmon Skin

$7.00

Shrimp Temp Roll

$9.00

Spicy Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon

$6.00

Spicy Scallop

$9.50

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$6.00

Spider Roll

$11.00

Tuna Avocado

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$6.25

Yellowtail Avocado

$7.50

Yellowtail roll

$6.25

Crunchy 14th

$12.00

tuna, salmon, white fish, cream cheese, panko, flash fried, yuzu ponzu

Devil's Breath

$14.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, jalapeno, topped with seared tuna, spicy aioli, garlic chips, spicy tobiko

Endless Lava

$13.00

california roll baked with scallop, lobster, shichimi pepper, chili string, spicy tobiko, garlic chili sauce

Fire Cracker

$12.00

spicy aioli, tempura flake, masago topped with spicy tuna, wasabi tobiko

Four Seasons

$14.00

four kinds of fish: (tuna, salmon, yellowtail, unagi) inside and outside, topped with fried gobo

Green Typhoon

$14.00

soft shell crab, cream cheese, top with shrimp, eel, spicy aioli, aonori, crispy onion

Kiss of JuJu

$14.00

crunchy scallop tempura, avocado, topped with fresh scallop, salmon, strawberry

Mind Of Zen

$14.00

white fish tempura, cucumber, topped with yellowtail, scallion, shiso, wasabi tobiko, ponzu with grated ginger

Salmon Trinity

$14.00

spicy salmon, cucumber, topped with seared smoked salmon, salmon skin salad, roasted sesame dressing

The Golden Eagle

$16.00

Eell, shrimp tempura, topped with Cured Ebi, yuzu tobiko, kinako powder and eel sauce

Treasure Box

$17.00

hickory smoked boxed sushi, topped with salmon, unagi, avocado, stuffed with tempura cracker, masago

Yellow Jacket

$16.00

wrapped in yellow soy paper, soft shell crab, crawfish and crab salad, avocado, cucumber, black tobiko

Double Shrimp

$13.00

shrimp tempura, crab flake, cream cheese, boiled shrimp, kabayaki sauce

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Avocado Roll

$4.00

Blessed Ocean

$10.00

seaweed, cucumber, avocado, amazu dressing

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Natto Roll

$5.00

Shiitake Roll

$5.25

Ume Shiso Roll

$5.25

pickled plum, shiso leaf

Veggie Dragon Roll

$9.00

pickles, cucumber, carrot, inari tofu skin, avocado

Veggie Temp Roll

$7.50

sweet potato, japanese pumpkin

Set

Ramen + Two

$20.00

Donburi Udon

$18.00

Ramen and Katsu

$20.00

Sashimi Udon

$22.00

CHUKA

$23.00

KAISEN

$25.00

TRADITIONAL Dinner

$24.00

Dessert

MATCHA CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

with matcha snack on side

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.50

Sauce

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Sesame Dressing

$0.50

Ponzu Yuzu

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Japanese Mayo

$0.50

Black Sauce

$1.00

Red Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Origami Envelope

Origami Envelope

$10.00

N/A Beverages

SODA

$3.50

RAMUNE

$5.50

ICED GREEN TEA

$3.50

HOT GREEN TEA

$3.50

ICE TEA

$3.50

Calpico

$6.00

Perrier Sparkling

$4.50

Beer

ECHIGO KOSHIHIKARI

$8.00

malty, grainy, made of the most well known premium Japanese rice

ORION PREMIUM

$7.00

simple, refreshing , from Okinawa with light hoppy finish

HITACHINO YUZU LAGER

$8.00Out of stock

delicate yet profound yuzu citrus flavor with refreshing crispness of a lager

HITACHINO WHITE ALE

$11.00

light, crisp, lovely soapy nose with oranges, nutmeg

WEDNESDAY CAT

$9.00

hint of oranges and spices with dominant banana and wheat flavor

ECHIGO RED ALE

$11.00

caramel malty flavor with a hint of tea, slightly bitter, med-bodied

TOKYO BLACK

$9.00

a hint of chocolate with mild roasted coffee and roasted caramel

ECHIGO STOUT

$11.00

malty grain sweetness with a hint of roasted coffee and caramel, med bodied

KURIKURO CHESTNUT ALE

$12.00

very rich and sweet, strong flavor of chestnut, and coffee

“KYOTO” MATCHA IPA

$12.00

the highest quality green tea flavor with tangy hop kick, spicy clove aroma, citrusy smell

AOONI “BLUE DEMON” IPA

$9.00

crisp, med-bodied with tropical fruitiness with malty and mild bitterness

HITACHINO DAI DAI IPA

$11.00

strong aroma and flavor of “Hukure Orange”, light-bodied and dry finish

SORRY UMAMI IPA

$9.00

lightly citrus, slightly bitter and savory from being brewed with dried bonito

HITACHINO CLASSIC ALE

$10.00Out of stock

clean, floral earthy wine, hint of cedar, balanced with light hops

YONA YONA PALE ALE

$9.00

full fruity aroma, citrusy, mildly hoppy with sharp, bitter finish

HITACHINO ANBAI ALE

$11.00Out of stock

made of sour plum and finished with a touch of Japanese sea salt

KAGUA BLANC

$11.00

fresh yuzu aroma with a spicy, citrusy, and slightly bitter finish

Sapporo Can

$7.50Out of stock

SAPPORO Draft

$8.00

Sake

WAGAYA CUP SAKE

WAGAYA CUP SAKE

$17.00

served CHILLED or WARM (6oz)

OTOKOYAMA CUP

OTOKOYAMA CUP

$14.00

(6oz) semi-dry, crisp, light pairs well with fresh fish

Tokuri Pink

Tokuri Pink

$14.00

(6oz) sweet, cloudy, easy

KITARO CUP

KITARO CUP

$17.00

(6oz) rich, umami, fun

KARAKUCHI CUP

$15.00

(6oz) super dry, clean, intense

GOLD CAN

GOLD CAN

$17.00

19% sweet, fruity, powerful

BLACK CAN

BLACK CAN

$18.00

19% smoky, ricey, balanced

Green Can

$17.00

Dassai 39

$35.00

Kikusui Organic

$25.00Out of stock

Kizakura Nigori

$18.00Out of stock

Kikusui Perfect Snow

$16.00

Wine

CHOYA WINE

$9.50

traditional liqueur made of ume fruit. Sweet, tart with notes of almond, served on the rocks

CHARDONNAY

$11.00

CABERNET

$11.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$12.00

MERLOT

$11.00

Mimosa Can

$10.00

Sour

JAPANESE SOUR

$10.00

classic Japanese favorite, fruity mix drink

Seltzer

Lunar Yuzu

$7.00

Lunar Plum

$7.00

Lunar Lychee

$7.00

Drink

Ito-EnTea

Ito-EnTea

$2.69Out of stock
UCC Coffee w/Milk

UCC Coffee w/Milk

$2.49Out of stock
UCC Coffee Hawaian Kona

UCC Coffee Hawaian Kona

$2.49Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$2.49Out of stock

Boss Rainbow Mountain

$2.49Out of stock

Anime Soda

$3.99Out of stock

Royal Milk

$2.49

Strawberry Milk

$2.49

Straight Tea

$3.49

Lemon Tea

$3.49

Cookie

Yan Yan

Yan Yan

$1.99

BBN Tree Stump

$3.49

Pocky

$2.99

Kit Kat

$9.99
BBN Alfort

BBN Alfort

$3.49

BBN Every Burger

$3.49

Fran

$2.79

Meiji Macada mia Choco

$3.99

Meiji Kinokono Yama

$3.99

Lotte Chunky Choco

$2.99

Morinago Dars

$2.99

Flavor

$2.99

Koara’s March

$3.99

Panda

$3.99

Black Thunder

$7.49

Koara 4 pk

$3.49

Candy

Hi-Chew

$1.99

Puchao

$1.89

Popin

$5.99

Marukawa Gum

$2.49

Kasugai Gummy

$4.19

Sushi Candy

$5.99

konpeito

$3.49

Gummy Choco

$5.49

Nobel Super Lemon

$4.49

Gummy 4 pk

$3.99

Rice Cake Mochi

$3.99

Chips

Hapi

$3.99

Jagarico

$2.49

Saki Ika

$4.99

Karamucho Chips

$2.49

Calbee Shrimp Chips

$3.49

Karamucho

$4.49

Takoyaki Ball

$3.49

Wasabi Pea

$2.99

Baby Star

$2.99

JB Nori

$4.99

Sriracha Pea

$2.99

Karamucho Strong (L) (Copy)

$7.99

We Pote Onion Soup (L) (Copy)

$4.49

Pocachip Original (L) (Copy)

$2.49

My Pote White Truffle (Copy)

$2.99

Polinky Corn Soup (Copy)

$2.99

Noodle

Buldak Jjajang Bowl

$3.99

Buldak Topokki Bowl

$3.99

Buldak Topokki Carbonara Bowl

$3.99

PaldoTrumsae Tteokbokki Bowl

$4.99

Menraku Yakisoba

$3.99

Menraku Yakisoba BLK Pepper

$3.99

Buldak Black Single

$1.99

Buldak 2X Spicy Single

$1.99

Buldak Carbonara Single

$1.99

Buldak Cheese Single

$1.99

Ippei-Chan Original

$3.99

Buldak Black 5pk

$9.99

Buldak 2X Spicy 5pk

$9.99

Buldak Carbonara 5pk

$9.99

Buldak Cheese 5pk

$9.99

Shin Ramen Single

$2.49

Shin Black Ramen Single

$2.99

Buckweat Chili Noodle Single

$1.99

Chapagetti Single

$1.99

Bul Jjamppong Single

$1.99

Shin Ramen 4pk

$8.99

Buckweat Chili Noodle 5pk

$7.99

Chapagetti 4pk

$7.99

Bul Jjamppong 4pk

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come visit us and experience Japan! Wagaya means “Our Home” in Japanese, named after the owner's passion to introduce to Atlanta the authentic Japanese food he grew up eating, including fresh Sushi, Ramen, Donburi and so much more. Come visit us, experience Japan and make “Our Home” a part of yours. Thank you for dining with us! Wagaya emory@wagaya.us www.Wagaya.us

Location

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

Directions

Gallery
Wagaya - Emory image
Wagaya - Emory image
Wagaya - Emory image

Similar restaurants in your area

SriThai - Emory Point
orange starNo Reviews
1540 Avenue Place Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Arden's Garden - Emory Walk
orange star4.7 • 123
1248 Clairmont RD Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
The Po'Boy Shop - Decatur, Georgia
orange star4.7 • 599
1369 Clairmont Rd Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext
Saigon Cafe - Decatur
orange star4.5 • 1,363
2092 N. Decatur Road Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext
Athens Pizza - 1341 Clairmont Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
1341 Clairmont Rd. Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Decatur, GA
orange starNo Reviews
2125 N Decatur Rd Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston