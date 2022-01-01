Wagaya - Emory 1579 N Decatur Rd NE
193 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come visit us and experience Japan! Wagaya means “Our Home” in Japanese, named after the owner's passion to introduce to Atlanta the authentic Japanese food he grew up eating, including fresh Sushi, Ramen, Donburi and so much more. Come visit us, experience Japan and make “Our Home” a part of yours. Thank you for dining with us! Wagaya emory@wagaya.us www.Wagaya.us
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
