Atlanta Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Atlanta
TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta
|CURRY PUFF CHICKEN
|$8.00
Puff pastries filled with minced chicken, sweet potatoes and onion tossed in curry powder served with cucumber salad (4)
|PAD THAI
|$13.00
Rice noodle stirred-fried in sweet and savory tamarind sauce with beansprouts, chives, and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. *contains peanuts and shellfish*
|BEEF SALAD
|$12.00
Grilled beef on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, cucumbers, and red onion. Tossed in a medium spicy chili lime sauce
Talat Market
112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta
|Yum Khao Tod
|$16.00
CRISPY RICE SALAD- little gem lettuce, purple daikon, sweet potato, red chili jam, peanut, shallot, fish sauce, cilantro, ginger, mint
PESCATARIAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE
POSSIBLE NUT & SHELLFISH ALLERGEN FROM FRYER
|Khri Puff
|$10.00
CURRY PUFF- ground pork, Japanese sweet potato, curry powder, garlic, carrot & daikon relish, cilantro, shallot, sweet chili sauce
DAIRY FREE, SHELLFISH FREE
POSSIBLE NUT & SHELLFISH ALLERGEN FROM FRYER
|Khao Niew
|$3.00
STICKY RICE
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
541 Main Street NE, Atlanta
|Pad Thai
|$17.00
Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce
|Pad See Ewe
|$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce
|Crab Cheese Rolls
|$9.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce
Tum Pok Pok
5000 Buford Hwy, chamblee
|#T1 Gyo-Tord
|$6.00
Crispy wonton stuffed with seasoning minced pork served with sweet chili sauce
|#T20 Green Curry with jasmine rice
|$13.00
Thai green curry with your choice of meat, basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplants
|#T19 Kao-Pad
|$13.00
Thai fried rice, egg, white onion, green onion with your choice of meat
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Massaman Curry (GF)
|$17.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
|Panang Curry (GF)
|$17.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil
|Drunken Noodle (VG)
|$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, crispy basil, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn, oyster sauce
26 Thai Kitchen
925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta
|Panang Curry (GF)
|$14.00
Thai red curry, coconut milk, basil, bell pepper
|Coconut Soup (GF)
|$5.00
Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, shitake mushroom
|Pad Thai (GF)
|$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout
SriThai - Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta
|CRAB RANGOON
|$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|SPRING ROLL
|$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
|Sri Thai Roll
|$17.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.