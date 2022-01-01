Atlanta Thai restaurants you'll love

Must-try Thai restaurants in Atlanta

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai image

 

TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. Suite 130, Atlanta

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CURRY PUFF CHICKEN$8.00
Puff pastries filled with minced chicken, sweet potatoes and onion tossed in curry powder served with cucumber salad (4)
PAD THAI$13.00
Rice noodle stirred-fried in sweet and savory tamarind sauce with beansprouts, chives, and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. *contains peanuts and shellfish*
BEEF SALAD$12.00
Grilled beef on a bed of Romaine Lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, cucumbers, and red onion. Tossed in a medium spicy chili lime sauce
More about TydeTate Kitchen Comfort Thai
Talat Market image

 

Talat Market

112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yum Khao Tod$16.00
CRISPY RICE SALAD- little gem lettuce, purple daikon, sweet potato, red chili jam, peanut, shallot, fish sauce, cilantro, ginger, mint
PESCATARIAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE
POSSIBLE NUT & SHELLFISH ALLERGEN FROM FRYER
Khri Puff$10.00
CURRY PUFF- ground pork, Japanese sweet potato, curry powder, garlic, carrot & daikon relish, cilantro, shallot, sweet chili sauce
DAIRY FREE, SHELLFISH FREE
POSSIBLE NUT & SHELLFISH ALLERGEN FROM FRYER
Khao Niew$3.00
STICKY RICE
More about Talat Market
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar image

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

541 Main Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$17.00
Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce
Pad See Ewe$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce
Crab Cheese Rolls$9.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Tum Pok Pok image

 

Tum Pok Pok

5000 Buford Hwy, chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
#T1 Gyo-Tord$6.00
Crispy wonton stuffed with seasoning minced pork served with sweet chili sauce
#T20 Green Curry with jasmine rice$13.00
Thai green curry with your choice of meat, basil, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplants
#T19 Kao-Pad$13.00
Thai fried rice, egg, white onion, green onion with your choice of meat
More about Tum Pok Pok
26 Thai Sushi & Bar image

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Massaman Curry (GF)$17.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
Panang Curry (GF)$17.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil
Drunken Noodle (VG)$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, crispy basil, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn, oyster sauce
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
26 Thai Kitchen image

 

26 Thai Kitchen

925 Battery Ave SE Suite 1100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Panang Curry (GF)$14.00
Thai red curry, coconut milk, basil, bell pepper
Coconut Soup (GF)$5.00
Coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, shitake mushroom
Pad Thai (GF)$14.00
Rice noodle, tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout
More about 26 Thai Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

SriThai - Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Station #14275, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CRAB RANGOON$8.00
Mixed crab meat, cream cheese, wrapped in spring roll skin served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
SPRING ROLL$7.00
Deep fried handmade vegetable roll served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Sri Thai Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, snow crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with smoked salmon. Raw/undercooked.
More about SriThai - Atlantic Station

