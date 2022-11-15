Restaurant header imageView gallery

Smashing Eats Atl

review star

No reviews yet

2612 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Down South Cuisine
8 PC Chicken Wings w/ Fries
Curry Coconut Chicken

Entrees

Catfish deep fried in a our Cajun seasoning and fried to perfection. Your choice of two sides and cornbread.
Down South Cuisine

Down South Cuisine

$18.95

Buttermilk fried chicken (dark meat), served w/ creamy mac & cheese, collard greens, candied yams & cornbread

BBQ Bourbon Coca-Cola Rib Tip

BBQ Bourbon Coca-Cola Rib Tip

$21.95

Your choice of pork or dark meat chicken, cooking smothered in our signature barbecue sauce, serve with fried mac & cheese, collard greens and cornbread

Smothered Sweet Onion Turkey Wings

Smothered Sweet Onion Turkey Wings

$14.95

Turkey wings braised slow and cooked till tender in our sweet onion chili sauce and served with your choice of any two sides

8 PC Chicken Wings w/ Fries

8 PC Chicken Wings w/ Fries

$14.95

Your choice of Lemon Pepper. BBQ Coca-Cola, Hot Honey Butter, Tamarin Jerk, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo or Thai Sweet Chili

Port Wine Oxtails

Port Wine Oxtails

$25.00

Braised oxtails infused with the flavors of the Caribbean and cooked in our port wine reduction and serve with your choice of any two sides

Tamarind Glazed Salmon

Tamarind Glazed Salmon

$18.95

Seared salmon glaze in our tamarind sauce and crusted to perfection, served with your choice of any two sides

Grilled Jerk Chicken

Grilled Jerk Chicken

$15.95

SEA signature spicy marinated, grilled chicken served with your choice of any two sides

Curry Coconut Chicken

Curry Coconut Chicken

$15.95

Indian/Caribbean fusion spiced chicken stew to perfection and a coconut milk sauce and serve with your choice of any two sides

Calypso Fried or Grilled Shrimp

Calypso Fried or Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

Jumbo shrimp tossed in a spicy sweet chili sauce with peppers and onions served with your choice of any two sides

Smashing Eats 3 Cheese Grits

$14.99

Served in our cream creole sauce with choice of shrimp, catfish or salmon

Chicken N Waffles

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken (dark meat) w/ Choice of waffle

Cajun Fried Catfish (large Catfish)

$16.95

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Fried Mac & Cheese

Fried Mac & Cheese

$6.00
Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00
SEA Roasted Herb Potatoes

SEA Roasted Herb Potatoes

$6.00
Coconut Rice & Peas

Coconut Rice & Peas

$6.00
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$6.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$6.00
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00
Cabbage Stir-Fry

Cabbage Stir-Fry

$6.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$2.75

Plantains

$6.00

Pasta

Rasta Pasta

$18.95

Penne pasta cooked in a creamy jerk sauce with a medley of peppers, onions, and carrots with your choice of chicken or shrimp served with garlic Parmesan toast. Add Salmon for $4

Garlic Parm Alfredo

$18.95

Fettuccine cooking creamy white white Alfredo sauce with your choice of chicken or shrimp and serve with garlic Parmesan toast. Add Salmon for $4

Entree Salads

Blackened Salmon Salad

$16.95

Pan seared salmon served in a bit of mixed greens with tomatoes cucumbers and grilled asparagus

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken or shrimp served in a bit of romaine with grated Parmesan and Parmesan croutons

Honey Dijon Chicken Salad

$13.95

Sera chicken tossed in our honey Dijon sauce and served for me and lettuce with tomatoes cucumber boiled eggs and grated Asiago-Parmesan cheese

Desserts

Banana Pudding Trifle (Cake Cup)

Banana Pudding Trifle (Cake Cup)

$8.00

House Pudding with layers of banana, vanilla wafers, and caramel in a cup topped w/ Whipped Cream

Strawberry Shortcake Trifle (Cake Cup)

Strawberry Shortcake Trifle (Cake Cup)

$8.00

Butter cake layered with fresh syrup soaked strawberries and whipped cream

Cream Cheese Strawberry Crunch Trifle (Cake Cup)

$8.00

Butter cake layered with cream cheese filling and fresh strawberries and topped with strawberry crunch

Better Than Sex Trifle (Cake Cup)

Better Than Sex Trifle (Cake Cup)

$8.00

Rich chocolate cake layered and soaked in condensed milk caramel sauce and topped with heath bars, whipped cream and chocolate sauce drizzle

Crown Royal Cobbler (Cake Cup)

$8.00Out of stock

Peaches cooked in juices, lathered in Crown Royal, lathered in a buttery pie crust and topped with whipped cream and brown sugar crumble

Beverages

Water

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Brisk Tea

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Cheerwine cherry cream soda

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:59 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just imagine a family born and raised in the cultural melting pot of New York City, along with a West Indian Caribbean background, that loves spices and flavors of the Caribbean and infuses them with American soul food. My family brings to you just a few of our beloved dishes that are influenced with the love of the south, and the savor of the beautiful Caribbean Islands. Our creations will have your palate craving for more each time you encounter our dishes. Chef Randy, Rhonda, and Tyrone all have had professional career in the world of gastronomy. You will not only taste our culture but experience great tasting food at its finest.

Website

Location

2612 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Osha Farm Grill - REBUILDING - Osha Farm Grill- Chattahoochee Food Works
orange starNo Reviews
the chattahoochee works 1295 chattahoochee ave NW Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Banh Mi Station
orange starNo Reviews
1 ‪235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬ Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Hippie Hibachi Vegan Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130 Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
One Luv Cafe ATL
orange starNo Reviews
2102 Hollywood Rd NW Suite B Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
Yumbii - Moorse Mill
orange starNo Reviews
2275 Marietta blvd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext
The Queso Shop (Moores Mill) - The Queso Shop (Moores Mill) : 2275 Marietta Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2275 Marietta blvd Atlanta, GA 30318
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Blu Cantina - EAV
orange star4.2 • 4,397
1242 GLENWOOD AVE SE Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston