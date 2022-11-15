Smashing Eats Atl

Restaurant info

Just imagine a family born and raised in the cultural melting pot of New York City, along with a West Indian Caribbean background, that loves spices and flavors of the Caribbean and infuses them with American soul food. My family brings to you just a few of our beloved dishes that are influenced with the love of the south, and the savor of the beautiful Caribbean Islands. Our creations will have your palate craving for more each time you encounter our dishes. Chef Randy, Rhonda, and Tyrone all have had professional career in the world of gastronomy. You will not only taste our culture but experience great tasting food at its finest.

