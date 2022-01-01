Atlanta Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Atlanta

Pomodoro Bella

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni$16.50
San Marzano Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozz, Micro Basil
Margherita$18.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozz, Basil
Rocket$9.00
Candied Pecans, Fennel, Apple, Lemon Popppy Vin
More about Pomodoro Bella
PIZZA

Formaggio Mio

2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
personal cheese$9.95
Margarita--Family$23.95
Mozzarella Sticks$13.95
More about Formaggio Mio
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Novo Cucina

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.6 (921 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$11.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmigiano, caesar dressing
Rigatoni alla Salsiccia$15.00
Rigatoni, sage, cream, sweet sausage ragu, ricotta salata
Margherita$14.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, olive oil; tomato sauce
More about Novo Cucina
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Bellina Alimentari

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (917 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pomodoro$16.00
spaghetti, san marzano tomato sauce, basil, stracciatella, evoo
Pane e Olive$8.00
House baked schiacciata bread, marinated olives
Carbonara$17.00
bucatini, farm egg, English peas, smoked bacon, 30-day pecorino
More about Bellina Alimentari
SANDWICHES

Volare Bistro

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chickpea Cakes$13.00
Handmade with smoked tomato sauce, gourmet mushrooms, asparagus tips,
pine nuts and Parmesan cheese.
Georgia Pecan Salad$8.00
Gourmet greens, pecans, cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Grilled or blackened salmon, sauteed spinach, farmers' market vegetables, citrus emulsion.
More about Volare Bistro
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

a mano

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
Fried Potatoes$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
Fig Salad$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
More about a mano
PIZZA

Little Five Points Pizza

422 Seminole Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Bites 5 Count$2.00
Sicilian Cheese$19.97
Coke$2.75
More about Little Five Points Pizza
Valenza

1441 Dresden Drive NE, Suite 100, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (3127 reviews)
Takeout
More about Valenza
Tropicalé

1077 Hemphill Avenue, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tropicalé

