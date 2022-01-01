Atlanta Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Atlanta
More about Pomodoro Bella
Pomodoro Bella
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$16.50
San Marzano Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozz, Micro Basil
|Margherita
|$18.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozz, Basil
|Rocket
|$9.00
Candied Pecans, Fennel, Apple, Lemon Popppy Vin
More about Formaggio Mio
PIZZA
Formaggio Mio
2157 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|personal cheese
|$9.95
|Margarita--Family
|$23.95
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$13.95
More about Novo Cucina
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Novo Cucina
5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$11.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmigiano, caesar dressing
|Rigatoni alla Salsiccia
|$15.00
Rigatoni, sage, cream, sweet sausage ragu, ricotta salata
|Margherita
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, olive oil; tomato sauce
More about Bellina Alimentari
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Bellina Alimentari
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Pomodoro
|$16.00
spaghetti, san marzano tomato sauce, basil, stracciatella, evoo
|Pane e Olive
|$8.00
House baked schiacciata bread, marinated olives
|Carbonara
|$17.00
bucatini, farm egg, English peas, smoked bacon, 30-day pecorino
More about Volare Bistro
SANDWICHES
Volare Bistro
603 N Central Ave, Hapeville
|Popular items
|Chickpea Cakes
|$13.00
Handmade with smoked tomato sauce, gourmet mushrooms, asparagus tips,
pine nuts and Parmesan cheese.
|Georgia Pecan Salad
|$8.00
Gourmet greens, pecans, cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled or blackened salmon, sauteed spinach, farmers' market vegetables, citrus emulsion.
More about a mano
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
|Fried Potatoes
|$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
|Fig Salad
|$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
More about Little Five Points Pizza
PIZZA
Little Five Points Pizza
422 Seminole Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Garlic Bites 5 Count
|$2.00
|Sicilian Cheese
|$19.97
|Coke
|$2.75