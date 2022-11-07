Main picView gallery

Lovett - Lion's Cafe

4075 Paces Ferry Rd NW

Atlanta, GA 30327

Order Again

Drinks

Cappucino

$2.50+

Hot Chai Latte

$2.50+
Hot Chai Tea (Tazo/OT)

$2.50+
Hot Cocoa

$2.50+
Iced Chai Tea (Tazo/OT)

$2.50+

Cup O' Ice

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Daily Special

Waffle Mania

$6.00Out of stock

Charity

Native Hope

$1.00Out of stock

Native Hope exists to address the injustice done to Native Americans. We share Native stories, provide educational resources, and assist Native communitues.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Open to the Lovett Community ONLY

4075 Paces Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30327

