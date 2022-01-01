Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak tacos$3.99
3 Marinated steak, fresh pico, cilantro garnish
Potato Taco$3.99
Black Beans, Avocado, Red onion, Potato, Crumbled Queso Fresca, Cilantro
Sesame Ginger Chicken Tacos$3.99
3 Marinated chicken, cilantro rice, coleslaw, cilantro garnish.
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Lolita's RVA image

 

Lolita's RVA

2929 West cary, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan taco of the day$10.00
More about Lolita's RVA
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Taco (V)$3.50
seasoned & roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, avocado & creme fraiche
Catfish Taco$4.50
beer battered catfish with pico de gallo, creme fraiche & fresh cabbage & jicama
*$1 from every taco sold today will be donated to MALDEF - The latino legal voice for civil rights in America.
Honey Chipotle Shrimp Taco$4.50
grilled shrimp drizzled with honey chipotle, cabbage, jicama & creme fraiche
*$1 from every taco sold today will be donated to MALDEF - The latino legal voice for civil rights in America.
More about Liberty Public House
Tio Pablo Taqueria image

 

Tio Pablo Taqueria

1703 East Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Locos ( 3 )$12.00
Three tacos or tostadas with a mixture of Carne asada, Al pastor, Chorizo.
More about Tio Pablo Taqueria
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Grass-Fed Steak Tacos$18.95
corn, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado, cilantro, salsa verde
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Tacos Trio$11.00
grilled beef, onions, cilantro + tomatillo salsa on corn tortillas
Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Entrees
Fish Tacos Trio$12.00
fried fish, cabbage slaw, avocado, tomatillo salsa + pico on flour tortillas
More about Bar Solita
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Taco$12.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
Fish Tacos!$18.95
fried grouper, apple, chayote and jicama slaw, cilantro
More about East Coast Provisions
Crab Tales Robious image

 

Crab Tales Robious

11581 Robious Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Cod Tacos$15.00
More about Crab Tales Robious
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Camel

1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$10.99
Buffalo braised or fried chicken, cucumbers, and bleu cheese.
More about The Camel
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Gringo Chicken Tacos (3)$9.95
roasted pulled chicken, lettuce, jack cheese, pico, cilantro lime aioli
Brisket Tacos (3)$13.95
corn salsa, poblano aioli, cotija, cilantro
Carne Asada Tacos (3)$13.95
grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Foo Dog image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Foo Dog

1537 W. Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Tacos$8.00
Tofu tossed in the wok and topped with jalapeno avocado pico, sesame mole, cashews, and honey
Fish Tacos$8.00
House breaded and fried white fish topped with jalapeno avocado pico, sesame mole, cashews, and honey
More about Foo Dog
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Island Shrimp Co.

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Island Shrimp Tacos$14.00
fried shrimp, grilled flour tortillas, island slaw, chipotle lime crema, avocado, pineapple salsa
Fish Tacos$14.00
flour tortilla, fresh slaw, jalapeno, radish, pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli
More about Island Shrimp Co.
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Two Fish Tacos$15.95
grilled mahi mahi, pepper jack cheese, corn relish, guacomole, lettuce, side of rice, and beans
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Item pic

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (3)$12.00
Pan soared maple on soft corn tortillas. Cabbage pico and chipotle dressing on the side. Rice and beans as a side.
Soft Tacos$2.75
Your choice of beef or chicken.
Veggie Tacos$11.50
Spicy mix of veggies served on soft corn tortillas topped with sour cream, black beans, feta cheese, and cilantro. Side of rice and beans.
More about Pepe's
Main pic

 

Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina

11 W Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos$13.00
More about Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina
Item pic

 

1115 Mobile Kitchen

1115 mobile, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipollo Tacos$9.50
Chipotle Marinated Chick'n, Cilantro, and Red Onions on a Corn Tortilla. (GF, Plant-Based Only)
More about 1115 Mobile Kitchen
38eaec40-a776-4df0-957a-e4468ba32ce7 image

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Tango Shrimp Tacos$8.50
Wok sautéed rock
shrimp served with grilled mango salsa, avocado corn
relish, lettuce, spicy mole and cashews
Wong Gonz Silver Fish Tacos$8.50
Two tacos with tempura fried white fish topped with pineapple habanero relish, strawberry yuzu sauce, shredded lettuce, avocado corn relish and toasted coconut.
Asian BBQ Pork Tacos$8.50
Two tacos with shredded bbq pork, avocado corn guacamole, cabbage, fried shallots, mole sauce and cashews.
More about Wong Gonzalez
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.95
Blacken Mahi, pickled cabbage slaw, corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black beans & rice
Black Bean Tacos And Side Salad$13.95
with your choice of 2 sides
More about The Hill Cafe
Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tacos$8.00
Chorizo, Crispy Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Red Sauce, topped with Cilantro Crema, 2 per order
More about Hot Chick
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Taco Salad$10.50
Southwestern chicken, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips and roasted tomato cream over iceberg with your choice of dressing.
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wing Tacos (Dinner)$14.98
Chicken Queso Taco (Lunch)$10.98
Grilled Fish Taco (Lunch)$10.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Chicken Tacos$5.00
Emergency Taco Kit (Feeds 4)$50.00
adobo chicken, beef barbacoa, Mexican rice, black beans, salsa fresca, salsa verde, jalapeno crema, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, flour tortillas
Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
More about Casa Del Barco
New Market image

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad w/ Beef or Chicken$6.25
More about New Market
Cafe Ole World Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Cafe Ole World Grill

2 N 6th St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Kits (6 Tacos)$20.00
More about Cafe Ole World Grill
3 Taco Special image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Zoyrizo Taco$3.75
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.65
Carne Asada Taco$3.65
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet & Tipsy Tacos (3)$12.00
Three fried shrimp tacos, tossed in our signature Sweet & Tipsy sauce. Sweet creamy, herbaceous sauce with a subtle heat served on soft flour tortilla, with sour cream, cabbage, & house made pico de gallo.
Catfish Tacos (3)$11.00
Three deep fried catfish tacos, served on soft flour tortilla, with sour cream, cabbage, house made pico de gallo, finished with our signature Tipsy Sauce.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Adobo Chicken Taco image

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
Emergency Taco Kit (Feeds 4)$50.00
adobo chicken, beef barbacoa, Mexican rice, black beans, salsa fresca, salsa verde, jalapeno crema, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, flour tortillas
Kid Chicken Tacos$5.00
More about Casa Del Barco
Item pic

 

Oak & Apple

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ TACOS$11.00
choice of pulled pork, chicken, or jackfruit topped with jalapeno slaw and grilled corn pico
(Gluten free, vegan option)
More about Oak & Apple
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pig and Brew

1313 Hull street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MINCED PORK TACO$4.00
PULLED CHICKEN TACO$4.00
BRISKET BURNT ENDS TACO$4.00
More about Pig and Brew
Adobo Chicken Taco image

 

Casa Del Barco

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
Emergency Taco Kit (Feeds 4)$50.00
adobo chicken, beef barbacoa, Mexican rice, black beans, salsa fresca, salsa verde, jalapeno crema, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, flour tortillas
Kid Chicken Tacos$5.00
More about Casa Del Barco

