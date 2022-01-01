Tacos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve tacos
Brewer’s Cafe
1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond
|Steak tacos
|$3.99
3 Marinated steak, fresh pico, cilantro garnish
|Potato Taco
|$3.99
Black Beans, Avocado, Red onion, Potato, Crumbled Queso Fresca, Cilantro
|Sesame Ginger Chicken Tacos
|$3.99
3 Marinated chicken, cilantro rice, coleslaw, cilantro garnish.
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Sweet Potato Taco (V)
|$3.50
seasoned & roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, avocado & creme fraiche
|Catfish Taco
|$4.50
beer battered catfish with pico de gallo, creme fraiche & fresh cabbage & jicama
*$1 from every taco sold today will be donated to MALDEF - The latino legal voice for civil rights in America.
|Honey Chipotle Shrimp Taco
|$4.50
grilled shrimp drizzled with honey chipotle, cabbage, jicama & creme fraiche
*$1 from every taco sold today will be donated to MALDEF - The latino legal voice for civil rights in America.
Tio Pablo Taqueria
1703 East Main St, Richmond
|Tacos Locos ( 3 )
|$12.00
Three tacos or tostadas with a mixture of Carne asada, Al pastor, Chorizo.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Grass-Fed Steak Tacos
|$18.95
corn, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado, cilantro, salsa verde
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Beef Tacos Trio
|$11.00
grilled beef, onions, cilantro + tomatillo salsa on corn tortillas
|Breakfast Tacos
|$13.00
Entrees
|Fish Tacos Trio
|$12.00
fried fish, cabbage slaw, avocado, tomatillo salsa + pico on flour tortillas
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Tuna Taco
|$12.95
ponzu, lime, cilantro, scallion, sesame, wasabi emulsion
|Fish Tacos!
|$18.95
fried grouper, apple, chayote and jicama slaw, cilantro
Crab Tales Robious
11581 Robious Rd, Richmond
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
|Cod Tacos
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Camel
1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$10.99
Buffalo braised or fried chicken, cucumbers, and bleu cheese.
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Gringo Chicken Tacos (3)
|$9.95
roasted pulled chicken, lettuce, jack cheese, pico, cilantro lime aioli
|Brisket Tacos (3)
|$13.95
corn salsa, poblano aioli, cotija, cilantro
|Carne Asada Tacos (3)
|$13.95
grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli
RAMEN • NOODLES
Foo Dog
1537 W. Main St, Richmond
|Tofu Tacos
|$8.00
Tofu tossed in the wok and topped with jalapeno avocado pico, sesame mole, cashews, and honey
|Fish Tacos
|$8.00
House breaded and fried white fish topped with jalapeno avocado pico, sesame mole, cashews, and honey
SEAFOOD
Island Shrimp Co.
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Island Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
fried shrimp, grilled flour tortillas, island slaw, chipotle lime crema, avocado, pineapple salsa
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
flour tortilla, fresh slaw, jalapeno, radish, pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Two Fish Tacos
|$15.95
grilled mahi mahi, pepper jack cheese, corn relish, guacomole, lettuce, side of rice, and beans
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Fish Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Pan soared maple on soft corn tortillas. Cabbage pico and chipotle dressing on the side. Rice and beans as a side.
|Soft Tacos
|$2.75
Your choice of beef or chicken.
|Veggie Tacos
|$11.50
Spicy mix of veggies served on soft corn tortillas topped with sour cream, black beans, feta cheese, and cilantro. Side of rice and beans.
Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina
11 W Broad Street, Richmond
|Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos
|$13.00
1115 Mobile Kitchen
1115 mobile, Richmond
|Chipollo Tacos
|$9.50
Chipotle Marinated Chick'n, Cilantro, and Red Onions on a Corn Tortilla. (GF, Plant-Based Only)
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Mango Tango Shrimp Tacos
|$8.50
Wok sautéed rock
shrimp served with grilled mango salsa, avocado corn
relish, lettuce, spicy mole and cashews
|Wong Gonz Silver Fish Tacos
|$8.50
Two tacos with tempura fried white fish topped with pineapple habanero relish, strawberry yuzu sauce, shredded lettuce, avocado corn relish and toasted coconut.
|Asian BBQ Pork Tacos
|$8.50
Two tacos with shredded bbq pork, avocado corn guacamole, cabbage, fried shallots, mole sauce and cashews.
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$15.95
Blacken Mahi, pickled cabbage slaw, corn salsa, cilantro, chipotle aioli, black beans & rice
|Black Bean Tacos And Side Salad
|$13.95
with your choice of 2 sides
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
Chorizo, Crispy Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Red Sauce, topped with Cilantro Crema, 2 per order
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.50
Southwestern chicken, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips and roasted tomato cream over iceberg with your choice of dressing.
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Boneless Wing Tacos (Dinner)
|$14.98
|Chicken Queso Taco (Lunch)
|$10.98
|Grilled Fish Taco (Lunch)
|$10.98
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Kid Chicken Tacos
|$5.00
|Emergency Taco Kit (Feeds 4)
|$50.00
adobo chicken, beef barbacoa, Mexican rice, black beans, salsa fresca, salsa verde, jalapeno crema, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, flour tortillas
|Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Cafe Ole World Grill
2 N 6th St, Richmond
|Taco Kits (6 Tacos)
|$20.00
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Zoyrizo Taco
|$3.75
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.65
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.65
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Sweet & Tipsy Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Three fried shrimp tacos, tossed in our signature Sweet & Tipsy sauce. Sweet creamy, herbaceous sauce with a subtle heat served on soft flour tortilla, with sour cream, cabbage, & house made pico de gallo.
|Catfish Tacos (3)
|$11.00
Three deep fried catfish tacos, served on soft flour tortilla, with sour cream, cabbage, house made pico de gallo, finished with our signature Tipsy Sauce.
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
|Emergency Taco Kit (Feeds 4)
|$50.00
adobo chicken, beef barbacoa, Mexican rice, black beans, salsa fresca, salsa verde, jalapeno crema, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, flour tortillas
|Kid Chicken Tacos
|$5.00
Oak & Apple
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|BBQ TACOS
|$11.00
choice of pulled pork, chicken, or jackfruit topped with jalapeno slaw and grilled corn pico
(Gluten free, vegan option)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pig and Brew
1313 Hull street, Richmond
|MINCED PORK TACO
|$4.00
|PULLED CHICKEN TACO
|$4.00
|BRISKET BURNT ENDS TACO
|$4.00
Casa Del Barco
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Adobo Chicken Taco
charred corn relish, queso fresco, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
|Emergency Taco Kit (Feeds 4)
|$50.00
adobo chicken, beef barbacoa, Mexican rice, black beans, salsa fresca, salsa verde, jalapeno crema, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, flour tortillas
|Kid Chicken Tacos
|$5.00
