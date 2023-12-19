Plaza Azteca Broad Street
6623 West Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23230
All Day Menu
Appetizers
- Fresh Table Side Guacamole$12.50
Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro
- Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)$11.50
Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese
- Camarones Grantinados$15.00
Grilled Shrimp, chopped onions covered with melted cheese
- Super Queso Dip$12.50
- Street elote$7.25
- Empanadas$12.50
- Fresh table side ceviche$14.50
- Sweet plantains$7.00
- Chicken wings$13.50
- Bean Dip$6.99
- Taquitos Mexicanos$12.50
- Cheese Dip$3.75+
- pollo gratinados$11.00
- Guacamole dip$3.75+
Tacos
- Rib Eye Tacos$17.25
Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions
- Birria Tacos$17.99
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth
- Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.
- Tacos de Camaron$17.00
Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo
- Tacos de Pollo$14.50
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce
- Tacos de Carne Asada$15.50
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
- Tacos Al Pastor$15.00
Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce
- California Fish Tacos$16.00
Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce
- Tacos Los Cabos$17.25
Three tacos with breaded white fish fillet topped creamy chipotle sauce, mango pico de gallo
- Tacos de Carnitas$15.00
Nachos
- OMG Nachos$13.50
Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos
- Nacho Supreme$12.00
Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Nachos Al Pastor$14.00
Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo
- Shrimp nachos$18.00
- Fajitas nachos$11.00+
- Cheese nachos$9.99
- Beans and cheese nachos$9.99
- Beef and cheese nachos$9.99
- Chicken and cheese nachos$10.25
Salads
- Taco Salad$11.00
Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
- Super Taco Fiesta Salad$16.99
Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo
- Fajita Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.
- Chicken Fajita Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese
- Azteca Salad$19.00
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
- La Flaca Chopped Salad$13.50
Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.
- Chiken tortilla Soup$13.00
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas El Jefe (3)$16.00
Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.
- Spinach and Chicken Enchilada (3)$15.50
Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.
- Enchiladas Suizas (3)$14.50
Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.
- Enchiladas Chipotle (3)$16.00
One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.
- Enchiladas Supreme(4)$15.00
- Enchiladas de Carnitas (3)$15.00
Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.
- Enchiladas Bandera (3)$14.50
One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.
- Enchiladas rancheras (2)$15.50
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$19.00
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas$20.50
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajitas$23.00
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Mixed Fajitas$21.99
Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Texas Fajitas$22.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Fajitas for Two$31.00
Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
- Fajita Veracruz$22.00
- Fajita Chihuahua$23.00
- Fajita Vallarta$22.50
- Piña Loca$22.00
Burritos
- Burrito Ruleta$15.00
One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.
- Burrito Fajitas(2)$15.50
Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.
- Burrito Pastor$15.00
One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.
- Burrito de Espinaca$14.50
One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream
- Philly Steak Burrito$14.50
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream
- Burrito San Jose$15.00
One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Burrito Deluxe$15.50
Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans
- Burrito Texano$19.00
Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo
- Burrito Mex$15.50
One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans
- Burrito Chipotle$15.00
One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
- Burrito de Carnitas$15.50
Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo
- Burrito California$15.50
Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.
- Oaxaca Bowl$13.99
Bed of white rice, choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, red pickled onions, sweet plantain, caramelized onions.
- chimi dinner$14.50
Steaks
- Molcajete Azteca$31.00
Roasted pork, ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp and homemade chorizo, queso Oaxaca, poblano pepper, mushrooms, onions and roasted jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
- Carne Asada$20.00
Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
- El Paisano$22.50+
Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas
- Chori Steak$24.50
Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas
- Carnitas Dinner$18.50
Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas
- Ranchero Especial$21.50
Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas
- Laredo$29.00
- Steak And Fries$20.00
- Piña loka$17.00
Combos
- #1 Combo$15.50
Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans
- #2 Combo$15.50
Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.
- #3 Combo$15.50
Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.
- #4 Combo$15.50
Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans
- #5 Combo$15.50
Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco
- #6 Combo$15.50
Two tacos, side rice and beans
- #7 Combo$15.50
Burrito, taco and enchilada
- #8 Combo$15.50
Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans
- #9 Combo$15.50
Burrito, taco, side rice and beans
- #10 Combo$15.50
Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.
Chicken
- Pollo Patron$15.50
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
- Chori Pollo$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
- Pollo Sonora$16.00
Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans
- Pollo Asado$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.
- Chicken and Spinach$17.50
Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served rice and crema salad.
- Fried rice$12.25
Chimis
- Chimichangas Dinner$14.50
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans
- Chimichangas Texanas$17.50
tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.
Vegetarian & Veggie
- Spinach Enchiladas (3)$12.00
Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.
- Enchiladas Trio (3)$12.00
Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.
- Vegan Bowl$13.00
Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo
- Fajitas Vegetarianas$15.00
Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
- Sonora$15.50
One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce
- Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)$12.00
Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.
- Burrito Vegano$14.50
- Vegan Tacos$14.00
Seafood
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$19.50
Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.
- Seafood Chimichangas$20.50
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.
- Pescado Azteca$21.50
White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice
- Plaza del Mar$22.00
White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.
- Mojará frita$21.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Al Pastor$15.00
One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions
- Quesadilla Ranchera$15.00
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.
- Quesadillas Rellenas$15.00
Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.
- Quesadillas del Mar$17.00
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.
- Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla$15.00
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.
SIDES
- Guacamole Side$7.50
- Sour Cream Side$3.00
- Corn Tortillas (3)$3.00
- Flour Tortillas (3)$3.00
- Sredded Cheese Side$3.25
- Lettuce Side$2.75
- Pico de Gallo Side$4.75
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Side Refried Beans$3.00
- Side of Black Beans$3.00
- Side of Rice and Beans$5.00
- Side of French Fries$3.50
- Chiles Toreados(3)$3.75
- Grill Chicken Side$7.99
- Grill Steak Side$8.99
- Grill Shrimp side (5)$7.50
- Avocado slices side$3.75
- Grill Veggies Side$5.50
- Grill onions Side$1.50
- Order of Jalapeños$2.50
- Small bag of chips$3.00
- Large bag of chips$6.00
- Guacamole Salad$6.75
- Crema Salad$5.00
- Sm red salsa$2.25
- LG red salsa$4.50
- Open Food
- tostada (1)$3.99
- side tomate$1.00
- Tamal$5.50
- Fajita side plate$6.25
- Order of rice/cheese dip$4.99
- Side se aguacate$3.50
- side de chorizo$4.99
- Salsa abanera$1.99
- SM Salsa blanca$2.25
- SM Chips$2.99
- MD Red salsa$3.75
- Shrimp (10)$12.50
A La Carte tacos
A la carta quesadilla
ala carta enchiladas
ala carta burritos
To-go fee
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Plaza Azteca Broad street, we offer a genuine welcoming, warm and friendly atmosphere with thoughtful service to make you feel truly at home. Whether you are looking for a relaxing escape or culinary experience, we are dedicated to meeting your individual needs.
6623 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230