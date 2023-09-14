Popular Items

Baja Bowl

$12.50

green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf, v) – choice of chicken tinga, braised pork, braised beef short rib, or shrimp, salmon*

Freestyle Pizza

$10.90

tomato sauce, fresh BUF mozzarella

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Seven Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll

DINNER

Start

Cast Iron Goat Cheese

$8.90

marinara, parsley, brick oven bread (v)

Chips & Guacamole

$8.90

pico de gallo, lime (gf, v)

Meatballs

$9.50

pork, beef, veal, tomato sauce, grana padano, parsley, brick oven bread

TK Nachos

$12.90

housemade queso, calabrese mayo, pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro (gf, v) – choice of chicken tinga, braised pork, braised beef short rib

Chips & Queso

$8.50

white cheese sauce with salsa roja, pickled jalapeños (gf, v)

Brick Oven Cauliflower

$8.90

mint, red onion, grana padano, lemon (gf, v)

Caprese

$9.50

charred heirloom tomato, fresh BUF mozzarella, basil oil (gf, v)

Sides

Side Simple Salad

$4.50

mixed greens, roasted cherry tomato, crispy shallots, roasted shallot vinaigrette (v)

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side Black Beans

$4.50

crema, pico de gallo (gf, v)

Side Roasted Beets

$4.50

spicy peanut salsa, black pepper honey, scallion (gf, v, x)

Side French Fries

$4.50

(gf, v)

Side Fried Green Rice

$4.50

(gf, v)

Taco

Served with choice of side, or third taco for an additional charge

Braised Beef Short Rib Tacos

$11.50

tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, jalapeño lime slaw, cilantro (gf)

Mixed Tacos

Mix any two tacos for the average price.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$10.90

guacamole, pequin slaw, pico de gallo (gf)

Chili Marinated Shrimp Tacos

$12.50

chimichurri slaw, avocado mayo (gf)

Braised Pork Tacos

$10.90

roasted red pepper and mint salsa, charred onion, cilantro (gf)

Taco Kit - Pulled Chicken

$20.00+

Build your own chicken tacos with gaucamole, pequin slaw, pico de gallo, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)

Taco Kit - Pulled Pork

$20.00+

Build your own brick oven braised pork tacos with avocado salsa verde, green pico de gallo, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)

Taco Kit - Beef Short Rib

$23.50+

Build your own beef short rib tacos with tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw, lime wedges and corn tortillas. Comes with sides of green rice and black beans. (gf)

Soup & Salad

Mixed Green & Goat Cheese Salad

$9.50

toasted pumpkin seeds, seasonal fruit, pickled fennel, red onions, cucumbers, citrus vinaigrette (gf, v)

Poppy Caesar Salad

$8.50

romaine, brown butter breadcrumbs, grana padano

Kale & Chilies Salad

$8.90

toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf, v, x)

Crunchy Potato & Arugula

$9.50

house smoked mozzarella, toasted almonds, maple vinaigrette (gf, v, x)

Simple Salad

$7.50

mixed greens, roasted cherry tomato, crispy shallots, roasted shallot vinaigrette (v)

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.90

fresh BUF mozzarella, basil (v)

Spicy Sausage & Black Pepper Honey Pizza

$14.90

aged provolone, fresh BUF mozzarella

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$14.90

fresh BUF mozzarella, grana padano

White Pizza

$13.90

béchamel, grana padano, fresh BUF mozzarella, caramelized onions, bacon

Freestyle Pizza

$10.90

tomato sauce, fresh BUF mozzarella

Vodka Pizza

$12.50

vodka sauce, tomato sauce, fresh BUF mozzarella, pesto (v, x)

Main

Flat Iron Steak

$25.90

creamy peppercorn potatoes, salsa verde, baked local egg*

Baja Bowl

$12.50

green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf, v) – choice of chicken tinga, braised pork, braised beef short rib, or shrimp, salmon*

Brick Oven Crab Cakes

$27.00

pequin slaw, scallions, lemon dressing, french fries

Brick Oven Salmon

$22.90

parmesan herb crusted, braised lentils, cherry tomato vinaigrette, whipped feta (gf)

Roasted Spaghetti Squash

$16.90Out of stock

black garlic, farro, peperonata, toasted pine nuts, grana padano, fresh herbs (v, x)

Scallops

$23.90

creamed corn risotto, oven roasted corn, chives, pesto (gf, x)

Mediterranean Bowl

$12.50

hummus, lentils, marinated tomatoes and olives, pickled fennel, pickled red onions, arugula, seared halloumi cheese, baked pita (v)

Garganelli Pasta & Fennel Sausage

$16.50

roasted garlic, tomato, grana padano

Sandwich

Served with choice of one side

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Seven Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, red onion, romesco, locally baked roll

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$8.90

blackberry vincotto reduction, whipped cream, lime zest (v)

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.90

crème anglaise (gf)

Almond Torte

$7.90

seasonal fruit, dulce de leche gelato (gf, v, x)

DRINKS

Single Beer

Allagash White

$6.00

Anderson Valley Gose

$6.00

Bold Rock Premium

$5.50

Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty

$5.50

Hardywood Lager

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

Taste Beer

Pacifico

$4.50

VBC Free Verse

$6.50

Potter's Passionfruit

$7.50

NA Bev

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Ginger Beer

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75