American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

The Daily Kitchen & Bar Carytown

1,037 Reviews

$$

2934 W Cary St, Richmond

Richmond, VA 23221

Buddha Bowl
Spicy Avocado Bowl
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Appetizers

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.95

vegan ranch, pickled celery, radish, pumpkin seeds

Burrata

$11.95

local tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, balsamic reduction, olive oil (GF)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

pistachios, pomegranate seeds, pecorino cheese, balsamic reduction (VO, GF)

Fried Calamari

$12.95

peppadews, red onion, chipotle lemon vinaigrette, garlic toum

Guacamole

$10.95

organic blue corn chips (V, GF)

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.95

toasted flatbread (GFO)

Tuna Tower

$12.95

mango, cucumber, avocado, microgreens, sriracha and wasabi aiolis, sesame wonton chips (GFO)

Vegan Calamari

$12.95

hearts of palm, red onion, chipotle lemon vinaigrette, garlic toum (GF)

Hummus Plate

$10.95

blended cashews with cumin, garlic, chili powder, organic blue chips

Tomato Bisque

$6.95

Mains

Food

Certified Angus Filet

$28.95

Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

roasted sweet potatoes, asparagus, lemon herb pan sauce

Crab Cakes

$34.95

rice, green beans, corn relish, chipotle aioli. MKT (price subject to change)

Grass-Fed Steak Tacos

$18.95

corn, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado, cilantro, salsa verde

Grilled Mahi

$24.95

quinoa & squash gratin, arugula, pesto vinaigrette GF

Miso Glazed Salmon

$22.95

brown rice, blistered green beans, fennel orange salad. GFO

Mushroom Risotto

$16.95

Shrimp Al Fresco

$18.95

Tuna Poké

$19.95

rice, edamame, carrot, red cabbage, avocado, sesame, sambal, ginger tamari dressing

Salads & Bowls

Beet Salad

$12.95

goat cheese, toasted pistachio, sea salt, balsamic reduction, basil oil

Caesar Salad

$10.95

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, white anchovies

Chopped Salad

$11.95

romaine, tomato, avocado, cucumber, blue cheese, bacon, buttermilk herb dressing

Kale Salad

$11.95

pumpkin seeds, pecorino, apples, pomegranate, honey-apple cider vinaigrette (VO, GF)

Quinoa Salad

$11.95

mixed greens, carrots, peppers, tomatoes, chickpeas, feta, almonds, lemon chipotle vinaigrette (VO, GF, N)

Buddha Bowl

$13.95

quinoa, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, broccolini, kale, charred onions, avocado, beet hummus, tahini sauce (V, GF)

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame teriyaki sauce (V, GF)

Spicy Avocado Bowl

$13.95

black beans, rice, pickled onions, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, cheese, sriracha aioli, cilantro lime sauce (VO, GF)

Sandwiches

Certified Angus Burger

$12.95

burger house style, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun (GFO)

Mediterranean Turkey Burger

$10.95

cucumber, pickled onions, whipped feta with dill, whole wheat bun GFO

Vegetarian Burger

$11.95

house-made patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, whole wheat bun (V, GFO, N) - cheddar +.95

Sides

Green Beans

$4.95

Brown Rice

$4.95

Brussels Side

$4.95

Chickpea Salad

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$4.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.95

Sauteed Broccolini

$4.95

Side 4oz Salmon

$8.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Tabbouleh

$4.00

Side 4oz Beef

$6.95

Side Chicken breast

$5.95

Side Tofu

$4.95

Side Shrimp

$6.95

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kid Black Bean Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid Burrito Bowl

$8.00

Kid Caesar Salad

$5.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Guacamole

$6.00

Kid Hamburger

$5.00

Kid Marg Pizza

$8.00

Kid Pasta

$6.00

Kid Stir Fry

$8.00

Kid White Pizza

$8.00

Kids Drink

Kid CranberryJuice

$3.00

Kid Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Kid Lemon/Limeade

$3.00

Kid Milk

$3.00

Kid Orange Juice

$3.00

Kid Passionfruit Juice

$3.00

Kid Pomegranite Juice

$3.00

Kid Soda

$3.00

Desserts

Key Lime

$9.00

Chocolate Torte Dessert

$8.00

Espresso Crème Brûlée Dessert

$7.00

Choc Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$10.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Boylan's Cola

$3.00

Boylan's Diet Cola

$3.00

Boylan's Gingerale

$3.00

Boylan's Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Coffee/Milk/Tea

12oz Kombucha

$7.00

12oz Snowing In Space Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

16oz Snowing In Space Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

Blueridge Kombucha 16oz

$15.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Oat Milk

$5.00

Mocktails

Berry Bucha

$7.00Out of stock

Mock Coco-Mo

$6.00

Mock Cucumber Cooler

$6.00

Mock Passionfruit Lime Soda

$6.00

Mock Strawberry Limeade

$6.00

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Shrub Du Jour

$5.00Out of stock

Watermelon Limeade

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Spicy Bloody Mary

$9.00

#1 Crush

$12.00

Trip To The Tropics

$11.00

Apple Of Your Eye

$12.00

Pomegranate Mule

$12.00

Grapefruit Aperol

$11.00

Beer

Becks - NA

$6.00

Daura GF Pale Lager

$6.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$6.00

Omission Pale Ale

$6.00

Pacifico - Lager

$6.00

Starr Hill Northern Lights

$6.00

Wine

BTL 20 Santa Julia Malbec

$32.00

BTL 21 Conundrum Red Blend

$48.00

BTL 22 Domaine La Roque Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL 23 Outlier Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL 24 Parducci Merlot

$36.00

BTL 25 Lucinda Cabernet

$36.00

BTL 26 Freakshow Cabernet

$46.00

BTL 27 Louis Latour Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL 28 Tenshen Red Blend

$52.00

BTL 29 Willakenzie Estate Pinot Noir

$70.00

BTL 30 Freemark Abbey Estate Merlot

$52.00

BTL 31 Seghesio Family Zin

$60.00

BTL 32 Chateau De Sales

$70.00

BTL 33 The Prisoner Red Blend

$90.00

BTL 34 Dueling Pistols Red Blend

$85.00

BTL 35 Col Solare Cab Blend

$90.00

BTL 36 Chapoutier Chateauneuf De Pape

$95.00

BTL Ribioli Estate

$40.00

BTL Grange Clinet Premieres

$50.00

BTL Francis Ford Coppola

$50.00

BTL Markham The Altruist

$55.00

BTL 37 Seven Falls Merlot

$40.00

BTL Stags Leap Artemis

$80.00

BTL Whitehall Lane Merlot

$65.00

BTL Bootleg Blend

$75.00

BTL 1 Torre De Luna

$32.00

BTL 2 Montinore Pinot Gris

$45.00

BTL 3 Bernier Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL 4 Raeburn Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL 5 Patient Cottat le Grand Caillou

$38.00

BTL 7 Broadbent Vinho Verde

$28.00

BTL 8 Dr. Loosen Reisling

$28.00

BTL 9 Bieler Pere Rosé

$40.00

BTL 18 Joseph Phelps Freestone Vineyards

$75.00

BTL 19 Cakebread Chardonnay

$80.00

BTL 40 Bollicini Prosecco

$40.00

BTL 42 Schramsberg Brut Rose

$95.00

BTL 43 Vueve Cliquot

$120.00

BTL Santa Julia Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Benziger Sauv Blanc

$36.00

BTL Wither Hills Sauv Blanc

$48.00

BTL Taken Chard

$46.00

BTL AIX Rose

$48.00

BTL Trinchero Sauv Blanc

$55.00

BTL Poema Cava

$36.00

BTL Hartford Court Chard

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

We strive to serve foods that are not only delicious, but also health conscious, environmentally friendly and socially responsible. We use organic, all natural, local and sustainable ingredients as much as possible while still keeping our prices fair. In addition, we also offer an extensive selection of vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and paleo options.

Website

Location

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond, VA 23221

Directions

Gallery
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

