Hu Tieu Sen Soup

$22.00

A soup that is very popular in the South of Vietnam. One of the many types of single bowl dishes you’ll notice frequently as you walk around the streets of Saigon is “Hủ Tiếu Nam Vang”. The special thing when you order Hủ Tiếu Sen, you will get our house dressing. The pork broth is sweeter than pho broth, gluten free thin rice noodles, serve with combination of shrimp, sautéed ground pork, cooked pork short ribs, chicken, quail eggs, Accompanied by a plate of greens that included: lettuce, chives, chrysanthemums, and Chinese celery with in house grown organic bean sprouts, organic lime and serrano. SPICY - ORGA