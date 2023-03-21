Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
American

New York Deli - RVA

1,001 Reviews

$$

2920 W Cary St

Richmond, VA 23221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Reuben

NYD Specials

Featured Special

Portabella Reuban

$13.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap

$14.00

Menu Items After 5 PM

Dinner Apps (after 5pm) (Copy)

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Duck Rolls

$9.00

Dinner Entrees (after 5pm) (Copy)

Big Island Ribs

Big Island Ribs

$24.00+Out of stock

Orange Salmon

$16.00

Spicy Sisig

$15.00Out of stock

Island Rice Bowl

$14.00

Rockaway/NYD Menu (Takeout)

Salads & Soup

Deli Salad

$5.00+

Arcadian Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese. Choice of Dressing (Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Balsamic Vinegarette, or Oil & Vinegar.

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Tomatoes and Croutons

Soup du Jour

$4.00+

Appetizers

Rockaway Nachos

$14.00

Air-fried tri-colored corn tortilla chips, Polynesian pulled pork, jalapeños, smoked Gouda, and mango salsa

Shareable Trio

$12.00

Pita and tortilla chips with hummus, mango salsa, and our house-made liptauer cheese

Basket of Fries

$9.00

Large portion of Richmond's favorite beer battered fries.

Loaded Cheese Fry

$11.00

A large serving of Richmond's favorite French fries, topped with mixed cheese, jalapeños, bacon, and Green onions. Served with ketchup and Ranch

Onion Ring Basket

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Jumbo wings tossed in choice of house-made sauces (Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, polynesian sauce, and jerk dry rub). Served with side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Fried Plantains (8)

$7.00
Crab Croquettes

Crab Croquettes

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Four hand breaded tenders with choice of Honey Mustard, Ranch or BBQ sauce

Pretzel Sticks & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Four pretzel sticks served with house-made beer cheese.

Sides

Sd Onion Rings

$4.50

Sd Fries

$4.00

Sd Kettle Chips

$3.00Out of stock

Sd Potato Salad

$3.00

Sd Veg Du Jour

$4.00

Sd Kimchi

$3.00

Sd Fried Plantains (4)

$4.00

Sd Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

Sailor Sandwich

$13.00

Pastrami, grilled Knockwurst, with Spicy Mustard and Swiss Cheese, served on toasted Rye Bread.

Reuben

$13.00

Pastrami and Corned Beef, with Swiss and Cheddar Cheese, house-made Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on toasted Rye Bread.

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Sliced Turkey, with Swiss and Cheddar Cheese, house-made Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on toasted Rye Bread.

The Swiss

$12.00

Choice of Pastrami, Corned Beef, Knockwurst, or Turkey with Swiss Cheese and Spicy Mustard on toasted rye bread.

The Italian

$12.00

Served Hot or Cold. Ham, Salami, and Pepperoni with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Banana Peppers on a Sub Roll. Served with a side of Oil & Vinegar.

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and House-made Pimento Cheese on choice of toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread.

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Hand-formed large crab cake with lettuce, tomato, and spicy old bay mayo on a brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fried Chicken tossed in House-made Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, and Ranch in a Flour Tortilla.

NYD Burger

$13.00

All Beef patty, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mayo served on a Brioche Bun.

Big Kahuna Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb all beef patty, fried egg, grilled SPAM and pineapple with special Polynesian sauce to top this burger - surf's up!

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.00

Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken, Shredded Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, bacon crumbles, and Honey Mustard in a Flour Tortilla.

Classic Club

$14.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on choice of toasted White, Wheat, or Rye Bread.

Chop Cheese Sub

$14.00

Chopped ground beef, American cheese, sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted sub roll.

Polynesian Chicken Sandwich

Polynesian Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast glazed in Polynesian sauce on a brioche bun topped with mango salsa

Island Cubano

$13.00

Shredded pork and sliced ham, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, sriracha honey, pickles, jalapeños on ciabatta bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Feta, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, and Swiss Cheese on choice of White, Wheat, or Rye Bread.

Kid’s Menu

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid’s Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid’s Hot Dog

$5.99

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid’s Burger

$5.99

Shyndigz Dessert

Shyndigz Fresh Fruit Vanilla Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Shyndigz Oatmeal Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Toffee cookies with a sweet cream cheese filling

Shyndigz Gluten Free Strawberry Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Rooftop Bar

Drink Specials

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cherry Limeade

$11.00

Killer Bloody

$10.00

Monster Smash

$12.00

Mimosa By Bottle

$25.00

Syringe Shooter

$6.00

Food Specials (Rooftop)

Pumpkin Waffle (ROOF)

$25.00

Biscuit & Gravy (ROOF)

$25.00

Hangover Burrito (ROOF)

$25.00

Hummus Wrap (ROOF)

$25.00

Meatball Sub (ROOF)

$25.00

Chicken Tenders (ROOF)

$12.00

Quesadilla (ROOF)

$9.00

LOADED FRY BASKET (ROOF)

$12.00

Pretzels & Beer Cheese (ROOF)

$10.00

Fast Bar

Rails

Vodka

Tequila

Gin

Bourbon

T-SHIRT

SIZES

SMALL

$17.62

MEDIUM

$17.62

LARGE

$17.62

X LARGE

$17.62

XX LARGE

$22.03

XXX LARGE

$22.03

Staff Shirt

$8.30
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Birthplace of the Sailor Sandwich! Oldest restaurant in Richmond, Va. Established 1929.

Website

Location

2920 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

Directions

