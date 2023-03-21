Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
American
New York Deli - RVA
1,001 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Birthplace of the Sailor Sandwich! Oldest restaurant in Richmond, Va. Established 1929.
Location
2920 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
4.0 • 1,037
2934 W Cary St, Richmond Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richmond
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
4.0 • 1,037
2934 W Cary St, Richmond Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurant
More near Richmond