Edamame in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve edamame

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Spicy Edamame Sauce$2.00
Edamame$5.00
Steamed and tossed with sea salt.
Spicy Edamame$6.50
More about Lucky AF
The Answer Brewpub image

 

The Answer Brewpub

6008 W Broad St, West End

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$8.00
Sautéed edamame seasoned with salt n pepper.
More about The Answer Brewpub
Edamame image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Foo Dog: Asian Street Food

1537 W. Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.00
Tossed with sea salt
More about Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
Item pic

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$5.00
Steamed and tossed with salt and Asian five-spice
More about Wong Gonzalez
Item pic

 

Lucky Whale

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$4.95
More about Lucky Whale
Edamame image

 

Osaka Sushi & Steak

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$4.00
Steamed soybeans sprinkled with coarse salt
Spicy Edamame$6.00
More about Osaka Sushi & Steak

