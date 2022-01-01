Edamame in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve edamame
SUSHI
Lucky AF
3103 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Side of Spicy Edamame Sauce
|$2.00
|Edamame
|$5.00
Steamed and tossed with sea salt.
|Spicy Edamame
|$6.50
The Answer Brewpub
6008 W Broad St, West End
|Edamame
|$8.00
Sautéed edamame seasoned with salt n pepper.
RAMEN • NOODLES
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
1537 W. Main St, Richmond
|Edamame
|$4.00
Tossed with sea salt
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Edamame
|$5.00
Steamed and tossed with salt and Asian five-spice