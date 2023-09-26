Slurp! Ramen/The Emerald Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Slurp! you can expect great bowls of noodle soup, bold flavors, a fun atmosphere, and a tailored beverage program all wrapped into a fast casual, counter service restaurant.
2416 Jefferson Ave C1, Richmond, VA 23223
