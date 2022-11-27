Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar

165 Reviews

$$

718 N 23rd St

Richmond, VA 23223

Popular Items

3 Taco Special
Beef Barbacoa
Burrito

Brunch

Breakfast Nachos

$6.95

Friend tortilla chips, refried beans, eggs, pico de Gallo, avocado, cream and queso.

2 Egg Tacos

$6.50

2 Tacos de Chorizo con Huevo

$6.50

Huevos con Jamon

$6.50

Huevos Mexicanos Con Aguacate

$7.99

Chilaquiles

$7.50
Breakfast Tortas

$9.99

Screamed eggs, your choice of just eggs, chorizo, ham, refried beans, cream, queso fresco, avocado, fresh jalapeños in our bolillo bread.

Breakfast Quezadilla

$7.99

Breakfast Quezadilla con chorizo

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito with chorizo

$8.99

Chorizo Omelette

$7.50

Carnitas Omelette

$7.50

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.75

Guacamole

$5.50

Cheese Dip

$5.50

2 Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas

$11.50

2 Mexican Tuna Tostadas

$7.50

Bean Dip

$6.85

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$5.25
Nachos de Carnitas

$8.95

Pulled Pork Carnitas marinated in Beer, Oranges and Mexican Herbs.

Texas Nachos

$12.95

Shrimp Nachos

$12.95

Nachos Vegetarianos

$9.75

Taquitos Dorados

$8.50

Rolled and friend corn tortilla filled with chicken or potato topped with sour cream, green salsa and cotija cheese. A side of lettuce, avocado and tomato.

Esquites

$4.25

Sweet Corn topped with Mexican mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajin and Lime.

Crazy Corn

$4.25

Corn on the Cobb rolled in Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajín and Lime.

Diablo Dip

$6.99

Vegan Cheese and Bean Nachos

$7.25

Bean dip with Vegan Cheese and Zoyrizo

$7.65
Vegan, Veggie Nachos with Zoyrizo

$14.25

Tortilla chips, squash, zucchini, zoyrizo, vegan cheese (Unmoo), onion and peppers grilled to perfection.

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Texoo egg rolls

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan elote

Out of stock

Queso Fundido con chorizo

$9.25

Vegan Queso

$6.99

Sopas & Ensaladas

Chicken Soup

$12.95
Beef Soup

$12.95

Menudo Tripe Beef Soup

$12.95

Seafood Soup (weekends)

$17.99

Tacos Salad

$12.65

Tortilla Soup

$5.75Out of stock

Pozole

$12.95Out of stock

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$11.99+

Dos Fajitas

$26.99

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$11.50+

Grilled Squash, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Onions, Green and Red Peppers served with Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Tortillas.

Pineapple Fajitas

$19.95

Grilled Chicken, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Bacon, Cheese and Pastor Juice on a Pineapple. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Salad and Sour Cream.

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$13.25+

Steak Fajitas

$11.99+

Texas Fajitas

$13.25+

Tacos / Tortas / Burritos

Handmade corn tortilla filled with the meat or vegetable of your choice, cilantro, onions and a side of green salsa, lime, rice and refried beans.
Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.

Pambazo Bread

$10.99

Mexican bread with red sauce, grilled potatoes and chorizo, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and tomatoes.

Torta

$10.99

Mexican Bread with meat or veggie of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and beans.

3 Taco Special

$12.00

Three tacos of your choice, rice and beans!

Pastor Taco

$3.65

Carne Asada Taco

$3.65

Chicken Fajita Taco

$3.65
Beef Barbacoa

$3.65

Carnitas Taco

$3.65
Lenguas

$3.65
Tacos de Camarones

$3.65

Tacos de Vegetales

$3.65
Chori Pollo Tacos

$3.65

Fajitas STeak Taco

$3.65
Mushroom Tacos

$3.65
Pescadilla

$3.65

Grilled and season tilapia wrapped in a tortilla deep fried to perfection topped with salsa verde & pico de Gallo.

Papas con Chorizo

$3.65
Pastor

$3.65

American Tacos

$2.25+

Tinga

$3.65
Chori Steak

$3.75

Grilled carne azada, chorizo and melted queso topped with raw onion, cilantro on a homemade tortilla.

Papas con Zoyrizo

$3.65

Pambazo Con Zoyrizo

$9.75

Mahi Mahi Taco

$3.85
Breaded Shrimp Taco

$3.99
Loaded Burrito

$14.00

Quezadillas, Rice & Salad

$12.65

Mahi Mahi Taco

$3.75
Taco Locos Platter

$20.99

Grilled Chicken

$3.65
Chorizo Taco

$3.85

Zoyrizo Taco

$3.75

Chorizo Taco

$3.65

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.65

Zucchini & Squash Taco

$3.75

Grilled Chicken Barbacoa

$3.99

Grilled Shrimp Barbacoa

$4.25

Seafood

Mojarra de Pescado

$16.00

Coctel de Camarones

$12.25

Sides

Cebollitas

$2.25

Chiles Toreados

$2.25

Sour Cream

$1.15

Rice

$2.45

Beans

$2.45

Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Pico de Gallo

$1.10

Consume

$0.75

French Fries

$2.99

Quesadilla Only

$6.99

Shredded Queso

$2.65

Grilled Cebollas

$2.99

Lettuce

$1.99

Side Of Tomato

$1.99

Postres

Flan

$4.99

Buñuelos

$3.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Sopapillas

$4.95

Tres Leches

$4.99

Platanos Con Crema

$6.50

Fresas Con Crema

$5.50

Churros

$4.99

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.50

Cafe Con Leche

$2.50

Cafe De La Hoya

$2.50
Mexican Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Agua de Horchata

$4.00

American Soda

$1.99

Tea

$2.25

Kids

Nino Cheese Quesadillas

$7.75

Nino Taco

$6.25

Nino Nachos

$6.25

Nino Burrito

$6.25

Daily Special

Candy Shrimp

$12.25

Burrito Bowl

$11.99

Chori Pollo Bowl

$11.99

Carnitas Bowl

$11.99

Barbacoa Bowl

$11.99

Carne Azada Bowl

$11.99

Zoyrizo Bowl

$11.99

California Fries

$10.95

Specialties

CANTARITO

$14.99

LA PALOMA

$7.75

MARIA LA SANGRONA

$7.75

MANDARIN MOJITO

$10.50

MATADOR

$10.50

Passion Fruit Mojito

$7.75

Regular Mojito

$7.75

Daiquiris

$5.45

Micheladas

$8.25

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$8.75

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.99

Top shelf Mule

$13.50

Mid-shelf Mule

$11.50

Rail Bourbon and Coke

$7.99

Skinny Paloma

$10.99

Rail Gin and Soda Water/Tonic

$7.99

Rail Tequila and Juice/Soda

$7.99

Jameson on the Rocks

$11.99

Double Jameson

$15.99

Gin & Ginger

$10.99

Titos & Soda Watsr

$9.99

House Borboun & Ginger

$8.99

Mexican Mule

$10.99

Oaxaca Old Fashion

$13.00

CERVEZAs

MICHELAOA BEER OF YOUR CHOICE

CORONA

$4.75

CORONA LIGHT

$4.75

CORONA FAMILIAR

$4.25

SOL

$4.75

TECATE CAN

$3.75

VICTORIA

$4.75

CORONA

$4.75

PACIFICO

$4.75

XX AMBER

$4.75

XX LAGER

$4.75

NEGRA MOOELO MOOELO SPECIAL

$4.75

BUO LIGHT

$3.75

HEINEKEN

$3.75

BOLD ROCK

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.75

PACIFICO CAN 12OZ

$3.75

Stella

$3.75

Star Hill

$2.00

Blue Moon Can

$3.25

Victoria Can

$2.99

SM MARGARITAs

S. LIME MARGARITA

$6.75

House Lime Margarita

S. JALAPENÑO MARGARITA

$7.75

S. FRESA MARGARITA(strawberry)

$7.75

S. FRAMBUESA MARGARITA

$7.75

S. FRAMBUESA JALAPENO MARGARITA

$10.50

S. PINARITA JALAPENO

$10.50

S. PINA COLADA

$7.75

S. PEACH MARGARITA

$7.75

S. MANGONEADA MARGARITA

$7.75

S. NARANJA JENGIBRE MARGARITA

$7.75

S. PINK LEMONAOE MARGARITA

$7.25

S. TUNA MARGARITA (Prickly PEAR)

$7.75

S. SKINNY MARGARITA

$7.75

S. Passionfruit

$7.75

S.Double Flavor Marg.

$8.75

S. Watermelon

$7.75

S. Blood Orange

$7.75

Tue Only . S. Lime

$4.00

Wed. Only S. Mojito

$5.00

Thur. Only S. Jalapeño

$5.00

Mid-shelve Margaritas

$8.99

Margarita Negra

$8.88

Tamarind Margaritas

$7.85

Mexican Beer Thursday Only

$4.00

Md MARGARITAs

M. LIME MARGARITA

$9.99

M. JALAPENO MARGARITA

$10.50

M. FRESA MARGARITA (Strawberry)

$10.50

M. FRAMBUESA MARGARITA

$10.50

M. FRAMBUESA JALAPENO MARGARITA

$10.50

M. PINARITA JALAPENO

$10.50

M. PINA COLAOA

$10.50

M. PEACH MARGARITA

$10.50
M. MANGONEADA MARGARITA

$10.50

M. NARANJA JENGIBRE MARGARITA

$10.50

M. PINK LEMONADE MARGARITA

$10.50

M. TUNA MARGARITA (Prickly PEAR)

$10.50

M. SKINNY MARGARITA

$10.50

M. Passionfruit

$10.50

De Leo. M. Mid-grade Marg

$11.50

M. Blood Orage

$10.50
M.Corona Margarita

$11.75

One Lime Margarita with a coronita or Modelito

M. Dragonfruit

$10.50

M. Top Shelve Margarita

$13.50

M.Double Flavor Marg

$11.75

Lg MARGARITAs

Lg. LIME MARGARITA

$13.25

Lg. JALAPENO LIME MARGARITA

$14.99

Lg. CORONA MARGARITA

$16.25

Lg. FRESA MARGARITA (STRAWBERRY)

$14.99

Lg. FRAMBUESA MARGARITA

$14.99

Lg. FRAMBUESA JALAPENO MARGARITA

$14.99

Lg. PINARITA JALAPENO

$14.99

Lg. PINA COLAOA

$14.99

Lg. PEACH MARGARITA

$14.99