Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar
165 Reviews
$$
718 N 23rd St
Richmond, VA 23223
Popular Items
Brunch
Breakfast Nachos
Friend tortilla chips, refried beans, eggs, pico de Gallo, avocado, cream and queso.
2 Egg Tacos
2 Tacos de Chorizo con Huevo
Huevos con Jamon
Huevos Mexicanos Con Aguacate
Chilaquiles
Breakfast Tortas
Screamed eggs, your choice of just eggs, chorizo, ham, refried beans, cream, queso fresco, avocado, fresh jalapeños in our bolillo bread.
Breakfast Quezadilla
Breakfast Quezadilla con chorizo
Breakfast Burrito with chorizo
Chorizo Omelette
Carnitas Omelette
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Guacamole
Cheese Dip
2 Shrimp Ceviche Tostadas
2 Mexican Tuna Tostadas
Bean Dip
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Nachos de Carnitas
Pulled Pork Carnitas marinated in Beer, Oranges and Mexican Herbs.
Texas Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Nachos Vegetarianos
Taquitos Dorados
Rolled and friend corn tortilla filled with chicken or potato topped with sour cream, green salsa and cotija cheese. A side of lettuce, avocado and tomato.
Esquites
Sweet Corn topped with Mexican mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajin and Lime.
Crazy Corn
Corn on the Cobb rolled in Mexican Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Tajín and Lime.
Diablo Dip
Vegan Cheese and Bean Nachos
Bean dip with Vegan Cheese and Zoyrizo
Vegan, Veggie Nachos with Zoyrizo
Tortilla chips, squash, zucchini, zoyrizo, vegan cheese (Unmoo), onion and peppers grilled to perfection.
Nachos Supreme
Texoo egg rolls
Vegan elote
Queso Fundido con chorizo
Vegan Queso
Sopas & Ensaladas
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Dos Fajitas
Fajitas Vegetarianas
Grilled Squash, Zucchini, Mushrooms, Onions, Green and Red Peppers served with Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole and Tortillas.
Pineapple Fajitas
Grilled Chicken, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Bacon, Cheese and Pastor Juice on a Pineapple. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Salad and Sour Cream.
Shrimp Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Texas Fajitas
Tacos / Tortas / Burritos
Burrito
Flour tortilla filled Rice, Beans, meat/veggie of your choice and pico de Gallo. You can also add cheese, salsa or salad.
Pambazo Bread
Mexican bread with red sauce, grilled potatoes and chorizo, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and tomatoes.
Torta
Mexican Bread with meat or veggie of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and beans.
3 Taco Special
Three tacos of your choice, rice and beans!
Pastor Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Chicken Fajita Taco
Beef Barbacoa
Carnitas Taco
Lenguas
Tacos de Camarones
Tacos de Vegetales
Chori Pollo Tacos
Fajitas STeak Taco
Mushroom Tacos
Pescadilla
Grilled and season tilapia wrapped in a tortilla deep fried to perfection topped with salsa verde & pico de Gallo.
Papas con Chorizo
Pastor
American Tacos
Tinga
Chori Steak
Grilled carne azada, chorizo and melted queso topped with raw onion, cilantro on a homemade tortilla.
Papas con Zoyrizo
Pambazo Con Zoyrizo
Mahi Mahi Taco
Breaded Shrimp Taco
Loaded Burrito
Quezadillas, Rice & Salad
Taco Locos Platter
Grilled Chicken
Chorizo Taco
Zoyrizo Taco
Zucchini & Squash Taco
Grilled Chicken Barbacoa
Grilled Shrimp Barbacoa
Sides
Postres
Beverages
Daily Special
Burrito Bowl
California Fries
Specialties
CANTARITO
LA PALOMA
MARIA LA SANGRONA
MANDARIN MOJITO
MATADOR
Passion Fruit Mojito
Regular Mojito
Daiquiris
Micheladas
Tequila Sunrise
Old Fashioned
Long Island Ice Tea
Top shelf Mule
Mid-shelf Mule
Rail Bourbon and Coke
Skinny Paloma
Rail Gin and Soda Water/Tonic
Rail Tequila and Juice/Soda
Jameson on the Rocks
Double Jameson
Gin & Ginger
Titos & Soda Watsr
House Borboun & Ginger
Mexican Mule
Oaxaca Old Fashion
CERVEZAs
MICHELAOA BEER OF YOUR CHOICE
CORONA
CORONA LIGHT
CORONA FAMILIAR
SOL
TECATE CAN
VICTORIA
PACIFICO
XX AMBER
XX LAGER
NEGRA MOOELO MOOELO SPECIAL
BUO LIGHT
HEINEKEN
BOLD ROCK
Miller Light
PACIFICO CAN 12OZ
Stella
Star Hill
Blue Moon Can
Victoria Can
SM MARGARITAs
S. LIME MARGARITA
House Lime Margarita
S. JALAPENÑO MARGARITA
S. FRESA MARGARITA(strawberry)
S. FRAMBUESA MARGARITA
S. FRAMBUESA JALAPENO MARGARITA
S. PINARITA JALAPENO
S. PINA COLADA
S. PEACH MARGARITA
S. MANGONEADA MARGARITA
S. NARANJA JENGIBRE MARGARITA
S. PINK LEMONAOE MARGARITA
S. TUNA MARGARITA (Prickly PEAR)
S. SKINNY MARGARITA
S. Passionfruit
S.Double Flavor Marg.
S. Watermelon
S. Blood Orange
Tue Only . S. Lime
Wed. Only S. Mojito
Thur. Only S. Jalapeño
Mid-shelve Margaritas
Margarita Negra
Tamarind Margaritas
Mexican Beer Thursday Only
Md MARGARITAs
M. LIME MARGARITA
M. JALAPENO MARGARITA
M. FRESA MARGARITA (Strawberry)
M. FRAMBUESA MARGARITA
M. FRAMBUESA JALAPENO MARGARITA
M. PINARITA JALAPENO
M. PINA COLAOA
M. PEACH MARGARITA
M. MANGONEADA MARGARITA
M. NARANJA JENGIBRE MARGARITA
M. PINK LEMONADE MARGARITA
M. TUNA MARGARITA (Prickly PEAR)
M. SKINNY MARGARITA
M. Passionfruit
De Leo. M. Mid-grade Marg
M. Blood Orage
M.Corona Margarita
One Lime Margarita with a coronita or Modelito