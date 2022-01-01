Downtown restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Ms. Pam's Tuna Melt (VO)
|$10.00
Bluefin Tuna Salad, with Duke's Mayonnaise, and Extra Sharp Cheddar. AVAILABLE VEGAN!
|Jesse's Mom
|$10.00
This delicious panini is a combination of soft creamy Brie, Granny Smith Apples, and tasty Fig Jam.
|Brooklyn (VO)
|$10.00
No sleep till Brooklyn! A little Mozzarella, a little Provolone, and a lotta Pepperoni (beef & pork, or veggie), topped with a house made Marinara.
WAFFLES
521 Biscuits & Waffles
521 E Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|The Beaut
|$8.00
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with scrambled eggs, thick-sliced hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, and hot sauce. 100% gluten-free.
|Classic Waffle
|$6.50
Golden, crispy. Includes one organic maple syrup. *Berries not included; serving suggestion only.* 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.50
Buttermilk perfection with your choice of jam or butter. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Rockfish
|$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
|6oz Filet
|$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
|Salmon
|$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken
|Irie Ting Signature Entreés (mini size)
|Curry Chicken
Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown
113 S Foushee St,, Richmond
|Popular items
|Green Dreams DIPA
|$17.50
Our ever experimental and rotating DIPA makes its return. This iteration takes us way back to one of the earliest variants. We hopped that beer, and this one, extensively with Columbus and Citra. The magic derived from what many would consider to be opposing hop character, is on full display here. Kept to a specific ratio that lies far from 50/50 we layered in the resin, dank pine grapefruit of Columbus o’er top the bright tropical mango-esque Citra.
Brewed with our multi-grain DIPA grist, we detect pulpy pink grapefruit, ripe mango, fresh cut douglas fir pine, and all manner of citrus zest. 8% ABV $18.00/4pk 16oz cans and available for onsite pours at all three locations.
|Interstellar Burst DIPA
|$17.50
Generously hopped with Galaxy, Citra and El Dorado with deep impressions of passionfruit, pineapple, grapefruit, and mango. Plush and creamy, with our signature soft finish. 8% ABV, 16oz 4pk $17.50
|White Pony DIPA
Back to school indeed… Sometimes a certain thing, whether it be a moment in time, a beer, or a particular record will often grab a hold of us and refuse to let go.
To compliment said record, one that evokes an incredibly palpable tone and mood, we felt it was time to debut our first ever 100% Nelson Hopped DIPA. The quality of the Nelson Sauvin hops we’ve been fortunate enough to get backed us into a corner where we had to feature them solo within the framework of one of our hop forward beers. Nelson might be the most uniquely characterful hop varietals we get to work with, and it shows here.
We taste impressions of pink grapefruit, sauvignon blanc must, lemon-lime oil, and sweet spruce tips. $18.00 per 4k and available at all three of the triangles bases.
Sandman Comedy Club
401 E Grace St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Breakfast Pizza
|$11.50
|Fried Potatoes
|$3.00
|The Sands Burger
|$13.50
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mozz Sticks
|$8.00
house-breaded with marinara sauce on the side
|Honey Badger
|$15.00
red pepper pesto base (contains nuts), smoked gouda, bacon, spinach + hot honey
|Buffalo Chicken
|$15.00
ranch + buffalo sauce base, pulled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|VAN BUREN
|$12.00
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
|WASHINGTON
|$11.50
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
|FILLMORE
|$12.50
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
Max's on Broad
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
|Popular items
|Dijon Crusted Salmon
|$33.00
herb dijon crusted salmon, peppercorn beurre blanc, herb rice pilau, hericots vert.
|Grilled Duroc Pork Chop
|$33.00
bone-in pork chop, pommes puree, crispy Brussel sprouts w/lardon, golden apple and raisin chutney.
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
tempura battered, cajun remoulade.
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Popular items
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
|Chx Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
|She Crab (Bowl)
|$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
Sonora Cantina & Rooftop
11 W Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$10.00
|Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita
|$16.00
|Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos
|$13.00
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Popular items
|Surf n Turf Philly
|$10.00
Marinated steak on a grilled bun with grilled shrimp we ad mozzarella and provolone cheese and our homemade chipotle sauce.
|Jerk Chicken Philly
|$8.00
Jerk marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Philly
|$8.00
Marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Fiesta Bites
|$8.50
Tempura battered and wok fried chicken bites tossed with Asian five-spice, jalapenos, chili peppers and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Choice of pork or veggie dumplings with house made gyoza dipping sauce
|Spring Roll
|$1.50
Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce.
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Franklin Street Breakfast Plate
|$8.50
Make a selection from each category to build your own plate
|Build Your Own Sandwich
|$4.00
Build your own egg sandwich, choose additional toppings
|Bottled Drink
|$2.50
Includes all bottled drinks except Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Richmond Virginia, Richmond
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.00
Topped with jalapeno, caramelized onion and sweet tangy Texas style sauce
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken breast in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sauteed caramelized onion and sweet tangy sauce
|Pork Sandwich
|$9.00
Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Salad
|$3.75
Do it up how you like!
|Philly
|$6.25
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken served in a toasted hoagie with your choice of toppings.
|Easley Made Sandwich
|$4.25
Embrace your inner Dagwood Bumstead, and build it how you like it!
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
CHIC'N CRAVE
219 E CLAY ST, RICHMOND
|Popular items
|Honey Butter Biscuits - 3
|$3.50
|CHIC'N SANDWICH COMBO WITH WEDGES
|$7.50
|CHIC'N BITES COMBO
|$8.25
Salt & Forge Food Truck
Richmond, VA, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$12.00
Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), bacon, buttermilk ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche
|Turkey & Blackberry
|$12.00
Herb-roasted turkey, blackberry-serrano jam, Brie, crispy shallots, arugula, honey whole wheat
|The Bonnie Situation
|$13.50
Beyond Burger, roasted garlic-rosemary mayo, white cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, onions & arugula
FRENCH FRIES
Kabana Rooftop
700 East Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mozzarella sticks
|$10.00
|Salmon Dinner
|$22.00
|Seasoned Fries
|$7.00
New Market
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$3.75
Classic Caesar salad: romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, tomato, and chicken breast.
|Grilled Cheese
|$4.25
Pick a bread. Pick some cheese. We'll do the rest!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Cafe Ole World Grill
2 N 6th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Small Chips & Salsa
|$2.50
Chips & Homemade salsa
|Shytown Quesadilla
|$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese Blend,
& Chipotle Aioli
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.25
Marinated grilled chicken & cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.20
Our classic Latte has espresso shots topped with steamed milk
|Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary
|$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
|Freshly Brewed Coffee
|$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas
200 S 10th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Italian
|$10.00
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, prov, Pickles, Banana Peppers, herb mayo, oil and vinegar
|Pastrami
|$10.25
House Pastrami, Mustard, Pickles, Tangy Slaw, Swiss
|Ham & Pimento Cheese
|$8.75
Ham, Pimento Cheese, Baby Greens
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Salt & Forge Restaurant
312 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$7.50
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), pickles, hot honey
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Buttermilk biscuit, brown sugar bacon, American cheese, fried egg*
|Asheville Chicken
|$10.00
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), spiced sweet potato purée, slaw, sunny-side-up egg*, sriracha aioli
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Unlimited Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips
|Nachos
|$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
|Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|The Vibe
|$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
|White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte
|$5.00
White chocolate sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice.
|Lox Bagel
|$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam Miller's Restaurant
1210 E Cary St, Richmond
TACOS
Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
1215 E Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|JERK CHICKEN TACO
|$4.75
Braised jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, yucca crisps
|PULLED PORK CARNITAS
|$4.00
Chipotle cilantro pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, chicharrones
|BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN
|$4.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce
Cafe Synai
416 North 1st Street\r\nRichmond, VA, Richmond
|Popular items
|3 Meat Cheesy Panini
|$7.89
|Chicken Caesar Bacon Wrap
|$7.89
|Turkey and Cheese Panini
|$7.89
Soul Taco- Jackson Ward
321 N. 2nd Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|COUNTRY-FRIED CARNE ASADA
|$4.00
Cilantro-lime 7-Hills Farm steak, pico de gallo, roasted red pepper, avocado, hot sauce aioli
|HUSH PUPPY NACHOS
|$4.50
Hush puppies topped with a chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black eyed peas, guacamole and sour cream
|BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN
|$4.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce