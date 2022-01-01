Downtown restaurants you'll love

Back to school indeed… Sometimes a certain thing, whether it be a moment in time, a beer, or a particular record will often grab a hold of us and refuse to let go.

To compliment said record, one that evokes an incredibly palpable tone and mood, we felt it was time to debut our first ever 100% Nelson Hopped DIPA. The quality of the Nelson Sauvin hops we’ve been fortunate enough to get backed us into a corner where we had to feature them solo within the framework of one of our hop forward beers. Nelson might be the most uniquely characterful hop varietals we get to work with, and it shows here.

We taste impressions of pink grapefruit, sauvignon blanc must, lemon-lime oil, and sweet spruce tips. $18.00 per 4k and available at all three of the triangles bases.

