Downtown restaurants you'll love

Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Cheddar Jackson image

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ms. Pam's Tuna Melt (VO)$10.00
Bluefin Tuna Salad, with Duke's Mayonnaise, and Extra Sharp Cheddar. AVAILABLE VEGAN!
Jesse's Mom$10.00
This delicious panini is a combination of soft creamy Brie, Granny Smith Apples, and tasty Fig Jam.
Brooklyn (VO)$10.00
No sleep till Brooklyn! A little Mozzarella, a little Provolone, and a lotta Pepperoni (beef & pork, or veggie), topped with a house made Marinara.
More about Cheddar Jackson
521 Biscuits & Waffles image

WAFFLES

521 Biscuits & Waffles

521 E Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (716 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Beaut$8.00
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with scrambled eggs, thick-sliced hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, and hot sauce. 100% gluten-free.
Classic Waffle$6.50
Golden, crispy. Includes one organic maple syrup. *Berries not included; serving suggestion only.* 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.50
Buttermilk perfection with your choice of jam or butter. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
More about 521 Biscuits & Waffles
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockfish$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
6oz Filet$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
Salmon$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
More about The Hard Shell
Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken
Irie Ting Signature Entreés (mini size)
Curry Chicken
More about Irie Ting
Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown image

 

Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown

113 S Foushee St,, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Dreams DIPA$17.50
Our ever experimental and rotating DIPA makes its return. This iteration takes us way back to one of the earliest variants. We hopped that beer, and this one, extensively with Columbus and Citra. The magic derived from what many would consider to be opposing hop character, is on full display here. Kept to a specific ratio that lies far from 50/50 we layered in the resin, dank pine grapefruit of Columbus o’er top the bright tropical mango-esque Citra.
Brewed with our multi-grain DIPA grist, we detect pulpy pink grapefruit, ripe mango, fresh cut douglas fir pine, and all manner of citrus zest. 8% ABV $18.00/4pk 16oz cans and available for onsite pours at all three locations.
Interstellar Burst DIPA$17.50
Generously hopped with Galaxy, Citra and El Dorado with deep impressions of passionfruit, pineapple, grapefruit, and mango. Plush and creamy, with our signature soft finish. 8% ABV, 16oz 4pk $17.50
White Pony DIPA
Back to school indeed… Sometimes a certain thing, whether it be a moment in time, a beer, or a particular record will often grab a hold of us and refuse to let go.
To compliment said record, one that evokes an incredibly palpable tone and mood, we felt it was time to debut our first ever 100% Nelson Hopped DIPA. The quality of the Nelson Sauvin hops we’ve been fortunate enough to get backed us into a corner where we had to feature them solo within the framework of one of our hop forward beers. Nelson might be the most uniquely characterful hop varietals we get to work with, and it shows here.
We taste impressions of pink grapefruit, sauvignon blanc must, lemon-lime oil, and sweet spruce tips. $18.00 per 4k and available at all three of the triangles bases.
More about Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown
Sandman Comedy Club image

 

Sandman Comedy Club

401 E Grace St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Pizza$11.50
Fried Potatoes$3.00
The Sands Burger$13.50
More about Sandman Comedy Club
Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$8.00
house-breaded with marinara sauce on the side
Honey Badger$15.00
red pepper pesto base (contains nuts), smoked gouda, bacon, spinach + hot honey
Buffalo Chicken$15.00
ranch + buffalo sauce base, pulled chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, drizzled with ranch
More about Bar Solita
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

 

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VAN BUREN$12.00
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut & 1,000 island on butter toasted rye with chips and pickle
WASHINGTON$11.50
ham, white cheddar, apple, rosemary mayo & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
FILLMORE$12.50
breaded & fried eggplant, roasted garlic mayo, provolone, cherry peppers, red onions & greens on a toasted baguette with chips and pickle
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA
Max's on Broad image

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dijon Crusted Salmon$33.00
herb dijon crusted salmon, peppercorn beurre blanc, herb rice pilau, hericots vert.
Grilled Duroc Pork Chop$33.00
bone-in pork chop, pommes puree, crispy Brussel sprouts w/lardon, golden apple and raisin chutney.
Crispy Calamari$12.00
tempura battered, cajun remoulade.
More about Max's on Broad
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
New York Style Cheesecake$7.95
choice of blueberry sauce or fresh strawberries
Chx Caesar Wrap$11.50
herb chicken, parmesan cheese, diced tomato, onion, romaine, and caesar dressing
She Crab (Bowl)$10.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Sonora Cantina & Rooftop image

 

Sonora Cantina & Rooftop

11 W Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$10.00
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita$16.00
Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos$13.00
More about Sonora Cantina & Rooftop
Grilled Meats & Treats image

 

Grilled Meats & Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Surf n Turf Philly$10.00
Marinated steak on a grilled bun with grilled shrimp we ad mozzarella and provolone cheese and our homemade chipotle sauce.
Jerk Chicken Philly$8.00
Jerk marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Philly$8.00
Marinated chicken on a toasted bun, peppers, onions, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
Wong Gonzalez image

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fiesta Bites$8.50
Tempura battered and wok fried chicken bites tossed with Asian five-spice, jalapenos, chili peppers and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.
Gyoza$6.50
Choice of pork or veggie dumplings with house made gyoza dipping sauce
Spring Roll$1.50
Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce.
More about Wong Gonzalez
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Franklin Street Breakfast Plate$8.50
Make a selection from each category to build your own plate
Build Your Own Sandwich$4.00
Build your own egg sandwich, choose additional toppings
Bottled Drink$2.50
Includes all bottled drinks except Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ image

 

SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ

Richmond Virginia, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$11.00
Topped with jalapeno, caramelized onion and sweet tangy Texas style sauce
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken breast in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sauteed caramelized onion and sweet tangy sauce
Pork Sandwich$9.00
Slow smoked pork with an Eastern Carolina vinegar sauce served with side of homemade cole slaw
More about SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Afton image

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Salad$3.75
Do it up how you like!
Philly$6.25
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken served in a toasted hoagie with your choice of toppings.
Easley Made Sandwich$4.25
Embrace your inner Dagwood Bumstead, and build it how you like it!
More about Afton
CHIC'N CRAVE image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

CHIC'N CRAVE

219 E CLAY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Butter Biscuits - 3$3.50
CHIC'N SANDWICH COMBO WITH WEDGES$7.50
CHIC'N BITES COMBO$8.25
More about CHIC'N CRAVE
Salt & Forge Food Truck image

 

Salt & Forge Food Truck

Richmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), bacon, buttermilk ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche
Turkey & Blackberry$12.00
Herb-roasted turkey, blackberry-serrano jam, Brie, crispy shallots, arugula, honey whole wheat
The Bonnie Situation$13.50
Beyond Burger, roasted garlic-rosemary mayo, white cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, onions & arugula
More about Salt & Forge Food Truck
Kabana Rooftop image

FRENCH FRIES

Kabana Rooftop

700 East Main Street, Richmond

Avg 3 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mozzarella sticks$10.00
Salmon Dinner$22.00
Seasoned Fries$7.00
More about Kabana Rooftop
New Market image

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$3.75
Classic Caesar salad: romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, tomato, and chicken breast.
Grilled Cheese$4.25
Pick a bread. Pick some cheese. We'll do the rest!
Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
More about New Market
Cafe Ole World Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Cafe Ole World Grill

2 N 6th St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Chips & Salsa$2.50
Chips & Homemade salsa
Shytown Quesadilla$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese Blend,
& Chipotle Aioli
Chicken Quesadilla$8.25
Marinated grilled chicken & cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla
More about Cafe Ole World Grill
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$4.20
Our classic Latte has espresso shots topped with steamed milk
Egg & Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Rosemary$7.45
Cage-Free egg, Havarti with fresh Sage on hearty slices of French style Campagne loaf.
Freshly Brewed Coffee$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas image

 

Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

200 S 10th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian$10.00
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, prov, Pickles, Banana Peppers, herb mayo, oil and vinegar
Pastrami$10.25
House Pastrami, Mustard, Pickles, Tangy Slaw, Swiss
Ham & Pimento Cheese$8.75
Ham, Pimento Cheese, Baby Greens
More about Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas
Salt & Forge Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Salt & Forge Restaurant

312 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$7.50
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), pickles, hot honey
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.00
Buttermilk biscuit, brown sugar bacon, American cheese, fried egg*
Asheville Chicken$10.00
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), spiced sweet potato purée, slaw, sunny-side-up egg*, sriracha aioli
More about Salt & Forge Restaurant
Casa Del Barco image

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Unlimited Chips & Salsa$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips
Nachos$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
More about Casa Del Barco
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Vibe$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.00
White chocolate sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice.
Lox Bagel$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice
More about Urban Hang Suite
Sam Miller's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam Miller's Restaurant

1210 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (690 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sam Miller's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip

1215 E Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JERK CHICKEN TACO$4.75
Braised jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, yucca crisps
PULLED PORK CARNITAS$4.00
Chipotle cilantro pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, chicharrones
BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN$4.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce
More about Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Synai

416 North 1st Street\r\nRichmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Meat Cheesy Panini$7.89
Chicken Caesar Bacon Wrap$7.89
Turkey and Cheese Panini$7.89
More about Cafe Synai
Restaurant banner

 

Soul Taco- Jackson Ward

321 N. 2nd Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
COUNTRY-FRIED CARNE ASADA$4.00
Cilantro-lime 7-Hills Farm steak, pico de gallo, roasted red pepper, avocado, hot sauce aioli
HUSH PUPPY NACHOS$4.50
Hush puppies topped with a chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black eyed peas, guacamole and sour cream
BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN$4.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce
More about Soul Taco- Jackson Ward

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Jerk Chicken

Salmon

Carne Asada

Quesadillas

Nachos

