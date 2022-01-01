Downtown breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown
More about 521 Biscuits & Waffles
WAFFLES
521 Biscuits & Waffles
521 E Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|The Beaut
|$8.00
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with scrambled eggs, thick-sliced hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, and hot sauce. 100% gluten-free.
|Classic Waffle
|$6.50
Golden, crispy. Includes one organic maple syrup. *Berries not included; serving suggestion only.* 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
|Buttermilk Biscuit
|$4.50
Buttermilk perfection with your choice of jam or butter. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
More about Salt & Forge Food Truck
Salt & Forge Food Truck
Richmond, VA, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$12.00
Chicken breast (crispy or grilled), bacon, buttermilk ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche
|Turkey & Blackberry
|$12.00
Herb-roasted turkey, blackberry-serrano jam, Brie, crispy shallots, arugula, honey whole wheat
|The Bonnie Situation
|$13.50
Beyond Burger, roasted garlic-rosemary mayo, white cheddar, sun-dried tomatoes, onions & arugula
More about Salt & Forge Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Salt & Forge Restaurant
312 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$7.50
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), pickles, hot honey
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.00
Buttermilk biscuit, brown sugar bacon, American cheese, fried egg*
|Asheville Chicken
|$10.00
Buttermilk biscuit, chicken breast (crispy or grilled), spiced sweet potato purée, slaw, sunny-side-up egg*, sriracha aioli
More about Urban Hang Suite
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|The Vibe
|$8.50
Vegan Sausage patty, Just Egg, arugula, roasted red peppers, red onions, and vegan garlic aioli on a bagel of your choice
|White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Latte
|$5.00
White chocolate sauce, pumpkin spice syrup, and steamed milk of your choice. Topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice.
|Lox Bagel
|$7.50
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers,red onions and fresh dill on a bagel of your choice