521 Biscuits & Waffles
716 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
We are a fast-casual family-owned, dedicated gluten-free breakfast restaurant. Our mission is to serve quality food that encourages everyone to rise and shine.
Location
521 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219
