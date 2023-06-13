Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

521 Biscuits & Waffles

716 Reviews

$

521 E Main St

Richmond, VA 23219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fast-casual family-owned, dedicated gluten-free breakfast restaurant. Our mission is to serve quality food that encourages everyone to rise and shine.

Website

Location

521 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
521 Biscuits & Waffles image
521 Biscuits & Waffles image
521 Biscuits & Waffles image

