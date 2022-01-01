Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Station 2

1,245 Reviews

$$

2016 East Main St

Richmond, VA 23223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC STATION 2
GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER
CHICKEN TENDERS

STARTERS

3 DEVILED EGGS

$4.00
6 DEVILED EGGS

$7.00
AMERICAN NACHOS

$8.00

house made potato chips covered in chili, beer cheese, & diced jalapenos

BEER CHEESE

$8.00

house made beer cheese dip, served with pretzel bites & veggie sticks *Add extra pretzel bites under "Beer Cheese Options"

BLACK BEAN FRITTERS

$6.00

crispy & bite sized, served with chipotle aioli

BOWL OF CHILI

$7.50

Our signature beef and bean chili, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, & sour cream.

BOWL SOD

$7.50

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$9.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

FALAFEL PLATE

$10.00

lemon & parsley hummus, falafel, naan/pita, pickled veggies, mixed greens, & a side of tzatziki sauce

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$8.50
JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.00

fresh jalapeno peppers, stuffed with house made pimento cheese, wrapped in bacon, fried, & served with chipotle aioli

PICKLE PLATE

$8.00

beer battered & fried dill pickle spears, served with ranch

POTATO CHIPS

$5.00

made in house, freshly fried, & seasoned with salt & pepper

STATION 2 FRIES

$5.50

russet potato fries seasoned with salt and pepper *Add a side of beer cheese! under "ADD ONS"

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$5.50

a sweet (potato) twist on the classic tot : )

WET FRIES

$8.00

Station 2 Fries covered in melted smoked gouda cheese & house made gravy.

SALADS

BLT SALAD

$8.50

iceberg wedges, bacon bits, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, & a chopped boiled egg *Add some protein to your greens! under "Add a Burger Option"

CAESAR SALAD

$8.50

chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, & shaved Parmesan cheese *Add some protein to your greens! under "Add a Burger Option"*Add some protein to your greens! under "Add a Burger Option"

GREEK SALAD

$8.50

mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, banana peppers, & feta cheese crumbles *Add some protein to your greens! under "Add a Burger Option"

LITTLE SALAD

$4.50

mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes, & cucumbers **Add some protein to your greens! under "Add a Burger Option"

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$9.50

blackened seasoned ground turkey, mixed greens, green chile peppers, jalapeno-corn salsa, & pepper jack cheese

STATION SALAD

$7.50

mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, & fried green beans *Add some protein to your greens! under "Add a Burger Option"

LITTLE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

PRESSED BURGERS

GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER

$5.00

Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.

BURGERS

GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER

$5.00

Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.

BALLPARK

$13.50

topped with a split and grilled 100% beef hot dog, sauteed onions, smoked gouda cheese, & habanero stone ground mustard

BBQ BARISTA

$13.50

coffee-rubbed burger topped with bacon, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, & BBQ sauce

BEERFEST

$13.50

topped with two potato chips, bacon, onion straws, & house made beer cheese

BLACK & BLEU BURGER

$13.50

blackened seasoned burger, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, & onion straws

BLT SANDWICH

$9.00
CHILI CHEESE

$13.50

topped with two potato chips, cheddar cheese, house made chili, bacon, & red onions

CHOW BELLA

$13.50

topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli

CLASSIC STATION 2

$13.50

topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese

ELVIS

$13.50

topped with peanut butter, grilled banana, and bacon

ENGINE COMPANY 2'S FIRE

$13.50

blackened seasoned burger, topped with fresh & pickled jalapenos, cucumbers, onion straws, lettuce, & habanero stone ground mustard *Add cheese under Burger Mods & Add Ons

GEORGE ORWELL

$13.50

topped with two fried eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese, & served on mayo grilled bread *Recommended on Texas toast

GRECIAN ISLAND

$13.50

garlic & oregano rubbed, topped with kalamata olives, feta cheese, arugula, & tzatziki sauce *Recommended on Texas toast

GRILLED CHEESE BURGER

$13.50

sandwiched between cheddar & mozzarella grilled cheese *Add bacon or more cheese under Burger Mods & Add Ons *Recommended on Texas toast

HAWAIIAN SUN

$13.50

topped with grilled pineapple, teriyaki onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & wasabi aioli

MUSHROOM SWISS

$13.50

Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese, and our house made garlic aioli.

NEW NEW MEXICO

$13.50

topped with pepper jack cheese, roasted green chile pepper, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, & jalapeno-corn salsa

PLAIN GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

cheddar & mozzarella grilled cheese *Add bacon or more cheese under Burger Mods & Add Ons *Recommended on Texas toast

SPICY WASABI

$13.50

topped with whole wasabi peas, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, & wasabi aioli

SIDES

LITTLE SALAD

$4.50

mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes, & cucumbers

SIDE APPLESAUCE

$3.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.00
SIDE CUP OF CHILI

$4.00

Our signature beef and bean chili, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, & sour cream.

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE POTATO CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE SWEET POTATO TOTS

$3.00

SIDE VEGGIE STICKS

$3.00

Cucumber slices, carrot sticks, and celery sticks.

SIDE WET FRIES

$4.50

Station 2 Fries covered in melted smoked gouda cheese & house made gravy.

SD PRETZEl BiTES

$3.00

SD CUP SOD

$4.00

SD VEG

$3.00

SD CHILI CHEDDAR FRIES

$5.50

SD SPICED APPLES

$3.00Out of stock

MILKSHAKES

made with Homestead Creamery ice cream (yum!) topped with whipped cream & a cherry
BANANA SHAKE

$6.00

bananas blended with Homestead Creamery vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, & a cherry yum!

BANANA PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.00

bananas & peanut butter blended with Homestead Creamery chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, & a cherry yum!

CHERRY VANILLA SHAKE

$6.00

cherry juice blended with Homestead Creamery vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, & a cherry yum!

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE COVERED CHERRY SHAKE

$6.00

cherry juice blended with Homestead Creamery chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, & a cherry yum!

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$6.00

house made strawberry coulis blended with Homestead Creamery chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, & a cherry yum!

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE

$6.00

peanut butter blended with Homestead Creamery chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream, & a cherry yum!

ORANGE CREAM SHAKE

$6.00

orange juice blended with Homestead Creamery vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, & a cherry yum!

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$6.00

house made strawberry coulis blended with Homestead Creamery vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, & a cherry yum!

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.00

VANILLA PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE

$6.00

peanut butter blended with Homestead Creamery vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, & a cherry yum!

VANILLA PEANUT BUTTER BANANA SHAKE

$6.00

bananas & peanut butter blended with Homestead Creamery vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream, & a cherry yum!

CHOCOLATE CHERRY FLOAT

$6.00

COCA-COLA FLOAT

$6.00
ROOT BEER FLOAT

$6.00

ORANGE FIZZER FLOAT

$6.00

CHOC BANANA SHAKE

$6.00

DESSERTS

CINNAMON SUGAR PRETZEL BITES

$5.50

delicious lil pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon sugar & served with cream cheese icing *Add a scoop of ice cream or an extra icing under "Add Ice Cream"

DARK CHOCOLATE FUDGE BROWNIE

$7.00

a vegan brownie served with Homestead Creamery chocolate ice cream - *V.O.* - let us know if you'd like them vegan (without the ice cream) under "Special Requests"

FRIED MOON PIE

$7.50

battered & deep fried moon pie served with Homestead Creamery vanilla ice cream

ONE SCOOP CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$2.00

ONE SCOOP VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.00

TWO SCOOPS CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM

$4.00

TWO SCOOPS VANILLA ICE CREAM

$4.00

2x BROWNIE NO IC OR WC

$7.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES (non alcoholic)

LIQUID DEATH

$4.50

ABITA ROOT BEER

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

CHERRY COKE

$2.00

COCA-COLA

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

GOSLINGS GINGER BEER bottle

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.00

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.00

MILK

$2.00

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

PIBB XTRA

$2.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00

REDBULL

$4.00

SPRITE

$2.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

HOT CIDER

$2.50

BEER/CIDER RETAIL

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

MIX & MATCH 12oz

$14.00

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

MIX & MATCH 16oz

$14.00

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go.

6 NARRAGANSETT CANS

$8.50

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

6 LIONSHEAD BOTTLES

$8.50

6 MODELO CANS

$10.00

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

6 DOMESTIC BOTTLES

$10.00

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

6 WHITE CLAW SPIKED SELTZER CANS

$13.00

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

BEER/CIDER CANS - SOLO TO GOS

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

BEER/CIDER BOTTLES - SOLO TO GOS

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

WINE BOTTLES/SPLITS

HOUSE WHITE, SILVER GATE CHARD

$18.75

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

SEGURA VIUDAS BRUT CAVA (187ml SPLIT)

$6.37

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

BRUT CHAMPAGNE, WYCLIFF

$13.00

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

MONTEPULCIANO, d'ABRUZZO ZONIN

$15.00Out of stock

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

BERGERAC ROSE, CHATEAU PUY SERVAIN

$21.00

Must present valid ID upon pickup of beer/cider/wine to go

SAV BLANC, MOUSAI

$21.00

PINOT NOIR

$18.75

DARK HARVEST CAB

$22.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Station 2 was constructed in the former home of Engine Company 2. Built in 1899, the building housed Richmond’s 2nd city owned fire house. Station 2 offers gourmet burgers, craft beers, wine, spirits, and a relaxed atmosphere. - Vegetarian, Vegan, & Gluten Free Options - Craft Beer & Cider - Full Bar - Family Friendly - Late Night Hours - Locally sourced ingredients: Buffalo Creek Beef, Manakintowne Specialty Growers, Homestead Creamery Ice Cream, Carter's Specialty Breads We are proud to be a Virginia Green Certified Restaurant. Food, beer, cider, & wine are available to go from 11am - Midnight for carry out or parking lot pick up!

Website

Location

2016 East Main St, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

Gallery
Station 2 image
Station 2 image
Station 2 image
Station 2 image

Map
