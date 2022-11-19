Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Hard Shell - Downtown

2,324 Reviews

$$

1411 E Cary St

Richmond, VA 23219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CUP She Crab Soup
Arugula Salad
White Cheddar BLT

RAW BAR

1/2 DZN Middle Neck Clams

$8.95

for all take out orders clams will be steamed. NO RAW CLAMS TO GO

1/2 DZN Ruby Salts

$12.95

for all take out orders oysters will be steamed. NO RAW OYSTERS TO GO

DZN Middle Neck Clams

$14.95

for all take out orders clams will be steamed. NO RAW CLAMS TO GO

DZN Ruby Salts

$24.95

for all take out orders oysters will be steamed. *NO RAW OYSTERS TO GO*

1/2 lb Snow Crab Leg

$14.95

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$12.95

1 lb Dungeness Crab

$30.95

1 lb King Crab Legs

$49.95

1 lb Snow Crab Legs

$28.95

1 lb Steamed Shrimp

$24.95

Maine Lobster Combo

$74.95

1.25 lb lobster, 12 mussels, 6 each shrimp, oysters, clams for all take out orders mussels, oysters and clams will be steamed. NO RAW MUSSELS, CLAMS OR OYSTERS TO GO

Snow Crab Combo

$36.95

1 cluster snow crab, 6 mussels, 3 each shrimp, oysters, clams for all take out orders mussels, oysters and clams will be steamed. NO RAW MUSSELS, CLAMS OR OYSTERS TO GO

DZN Chesapeake

$20.95

1/2 DZN Chesapeake

$10.95

Live Maine Lobster

$42.95

1/2 DZN Sampler

$12.95

DZN Sampler

$24.95

1\2 Lb Crawfish

$8.95

APPETIZERS

Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

cranberry, parmesan, bacon gf

Fried Calamari

$12.95

sweet chili & horseradish peppercorn aioli

Fried Oyster App

$14.95

corn relish, house hot sauce, cilantro lime crema

Pan Roasted Mussels

$11.95

white wine, herb lemon garlic butter, bacon, toasted bread gfo

Scallop App

$16.95

dates, lardons, sage brown butter gf

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

5 jumbo shrimp, house cocktail sauce

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.95

horseradish aioli gf

Lobster Dip

$13.95

SOUPS & SALADS

CUP She Crab Soup

$6.95

topped with crab meat gf

BOWL She Crab Soup

$8.95

topped with crab meat gf

Arugula Salad

$9.95

apple, cranberry, toasted pecans, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette gf

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.95

romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, white anchovies

House Salad

$7.95

carrots, tomatoes, radish, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette gf

Wedge Salad

$10.95

tomatoes, bacon, red onion, gorgonzola dressing gf

SANDWICHES

Angus Burger

$11.95

8oz burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion, brioche bun

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$16.95

pickled carrots, radish, jalapeno, cilantro lime aioli, brioche bun

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$10.95

grilled chicken, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli

California Club

$10.95

turkey, monterey jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon & cilantro aioli, multigrain bread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.95

arugula, house tartar sauce, brioche bun

Fried Oyster Po Boy

$15.95

chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, sub roll

Hard Shell Burger

$14.95

bacon, fried onions, horseradish aioli, brioche bun

Maine Lobster Roll

$28.95

served hot with butter or cold with citrus herb aioli, shredded lettuce

White Cheddar BLT

$9.95

bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, cilantro aioli, multigrain bread

ENTREES

6oz Filet

$28.95

whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace gf

Crab Cake Entree

$30.95

corn & sweet potato salad, chipotle lime aioli, quese fresco

Fish Tacos

$18.95

fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, cilantro, chipotle aioli

Fried Oyster Entree

$24.95

whipped potatoes, sauteed spinach, corn relish, cilantro lime aioli

Grilled Shrimp and Scallops

$30.95

orange sticky rice, sauteed vegetables, soy ginger butter

Salmon

$24.95

roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter

Live Maine Lobster

$42.95

ONLINE ORDERING DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$8.00

SIDES.

Asparagus

$6.95

House Cut Fries

$4.95

Roasted Potatoes

$6.95

Sauteed Spinach

$6.95

Sweet Potato & Roasted Corn Salad

$6.95

Whipped Potatoes

$6.95

Grilled Bread

$2.50

Brussel Sprouts

$6.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Extra bread(mussels 3pc)

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markATM
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy.

Website

Location

1411 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
The Hard Shell image
The Hard Shell image
The Hard Shell image
The Hard Shell image

Similar restaurants in your area

LuLu’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
21 N 17th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Station 2
orange star4.3 • 1,245
2016 East Main St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Bellos
orange star4.0 • 236
1712 E Franklin St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Crab Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
1700 E Main St. Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
orange star4.4 • 716
2300 E Broad Street Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Manchester's Table
orange starNo Reviews
201 W 7th St Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Wong Gonzalez
orange star4.5 • 1,980
412 E. Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Downtown Richmond
orange star4.7 • 1,417
901 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
orange star4.4 • 1,149
1215 E Main St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston