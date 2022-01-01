Downtown seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Downtown

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockfish$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
6oz Filet$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
Salmon$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
More about The Hard Shell
Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken
Irie Ting Signature Entreés (mini size)
Curry Chicken
More about Irie Ting
Afton image

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Salad$3.75
Do it up how you like!
Philly$6.25
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken served in a toasted hoagie with your choice of toppings.
Easley Made Sandwich$4.25
Embrace your inner Dagwood Bumstead, and build it how you like it!
More about Afton
New Market image

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$3.75
Classic Caesar salad: romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, tomato, and chicken breast.
Grilled Cheese$4.25
Pick a bread. Pick some cheese. We'll do the rest!
Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
More about New Market
Sam Miller's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam Miller's Restaurant

1210 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (690 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sam Miller's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Jerk Chicken

Salmon

Carne Asada

Quesadillas

Nachos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston