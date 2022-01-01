Downtown seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Downtown
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Rockfish
|$26.95
whipped potatoes, brussels, dates, bacon, lemon
gf
|6oz Filet
|$26.95
whipped potatoes, asparagus, rosemary demi-glace
gf
|Salmon
|$22.95
roasted potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken
|Irie Ting Signature Entreés (mini size)
|Curry Chicken
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Salad
|$3.75
Do it up how you like!
|Philly
|$6.25
Your choice of grilled steak or chicken served in a toasted hoagie with your choice of toppings.
|Easley Made Sandwich
|$4.25
Embrace your inner Dagwood Bumstead, and build it how you like it!
New Market
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$3.75
Classic Caesar salad: romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, tomato, and chicken breast.
|Grilled Cheese
|$4.25
Pick a bread. Pick some cheese. We'll do the rest!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.