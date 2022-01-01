Salmon in
Downtown restaurants that serve salmon
Max's on Broad
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
Avg 4.4
(3886 reviews)
Dijon Crusted Salmon
$33.00
herb dijon crusted salmon, peppercorn beurre blanc, herb rice pilau, hericots vert.
More about Max's on Broad
FRENCH FRIES
Kabana Rooftop
700 East Main Street, Richmond
Avg 3
(78 reviews)
Salmon Dinner
$22.00
More about Kabana Rooftop
