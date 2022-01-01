Salmon in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Dijon Crusted Salmon$33.00
herb dijon crusted salmon, peppercorn beurre blanc, herb rice pilau, hericots vert.
More about Max's on Broad
Kabana Rooftop image

FRENCH FRIES

Kabana Rooftop

700 East Main Street, Richmond

Avg 3 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Dinner$22.00
More about Kabana Rooftop

