The Fan restaurants you'll love

Go
The Fan restaurants
Toast

The Fan's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try The Fan restaurants

Auntie Ning's image

 

Auntie Ning's

719 N Meadow St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lechon Kawali$13.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
Lumpia$1.50
The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.
Bistek$13.00
Tender, marinated bites of steak stewed with onions in soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper.
More about Auntie Ning's
Sally Bell's Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Sally Bell's Kitchen

2337 W Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Yellow Batter$2.29
Cupcakes$2.29
Devil Egg Half$0.79
More about Sally Bell's Kitchen
Market on Meadow image

 

Market on Meadow

719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lechon Kawali$14.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
Breakfast Bowl
Your choice of protein, garlic fried rice, two over easy eggs, and two lumpia. If you're still hungry afterwards, consider your appetite legendary.
Chicken Adobo$12.00
Tangy, marinated chicken stewed in soy sauce and vinegar, spiced with garlic, pepper, and bay leaves.
More about Market on Meadow
The Camel image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Camel

1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle$13.99
Honey glazed fried chicken strips served on cheese covered waffle with a bed of spinach and sriracha aioli. Garnished with scallions.
Garlic Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Shredded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and garlic aioli on a toasted sourdough bread.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.
More about The Camel
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MED Guacamole (for 2-3)$9.00
house made with lime, onions, jalapeño, cilantro serves 1-2 people, with chips
MED Queso (for 2-3)$8.00
cheese dip serves 1-2 people, with chips
Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Foo Dog image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Foo Dog

1537 W. Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Foo Fried Rice$11.00
Edamame, cashews, red pepper, onion, egg and mushrooms in Sambal chili paste
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.00
House kimchi, green beans, carrots, peas, sweet corn, egg and bacon
Shazam Shrimp$8.00
Tempura rock shrimp, wok fried, drizzled with jalapeno aioli and honey, and topped with toasted coconut
More about Foo Dog
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, spinach, and arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber and your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons served with Caesar dressing.
Rstd Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks$8.00
Served with house marinara and Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauces.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Heritage image

 

Heritage

1627 West Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Village Garden Tomato Salad$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
Fried Broccoli$7.00
yuzu kosho aoili
Gem Lettuce Wedge$12.00
herb 'Caesar,' Parmesan, crouton, white anchovy, soft boiled egg
More about Heritage
Olio Bistro image

 

Olio Bistro

2028 W Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sandwiches for a Crowd$14.00
Includes assorted sandwiches cut into halves with your choice of side, a green salad, and assorted desserts.
Minimum quantity of 8.
Breakfast with a Twist$9.50
Croissants and assorted pastries consisting of Danish, Turnovers, and Cinnamon rolls, with your choice of quiche (meatlover, Lorraine or vegetarian. 10 person minimum. Price per person.
Breakfast Box$9.50
Each box includes your choice of breakfast sandwich or wrap, fruit, and your choice of drink. You're all set! Please order for a minimum of 10 people.
More about Olio Bistro
Goatocado Kitchen image

 

Goatocado Kitchen

1823 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$10.00
Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula and quinoa. (gf, v w/o cheese)
Mexican Ramen$11.75
Smoky chipotle peppers meet southwestern herbs and spices in a bold flavorful broth. Served with authentic ramen noodles, wok-seared vegetables, bean sprouts, sweet corn, adobo black beans, slow-roasted tomatoes, topped with our chipotle aioli, a lime wedge and chopped cilantro. (gf w/ rice noodles, v)
Pomegranate Gingerade$3.25
20 oz. Fresh juiced ginger, Pomegranate and lemon juice, lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar
More about Goatocado Kitchen
Beauvine Burger Concept image

HAMBURGERS

Beauvine Burger Concept

1501 W Main Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (6576 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
GFO • V • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
All beef burgers served with some pink in the center unless "No Pink" is requested
SAUCES REQUESTED ON SIDE FOR BUILD YOUR OWN BURGERS WILL BE CHARGED $1
Bellytimber$10.00
Smoked Cheddar, Onion Ring, Buttermilk Slaw, Housemade Pickles, Tomato, Duke’s Mayo, Rostov’s French Roast BBQ Sauce
More about Beauvine Burger Concept
Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering image

COOKIES

Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering

935 W Grace St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (2836 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple Apple Walnut (V)
This one blends some of the best mother nature has to offer. Picture a walnut, newly fallen, rolling down a hill to meet with fresh apples in a stream of rich maple syrup.We took that, and put it in a cookie. It being Vegan?
Consider that a bonus.
Cookies & Cream
Like a dream within a dream, this inception of Oreo cookie bits inside of an already delicious chocolate dough tastes so good, you’ll never want it to be finished. We made sure to ease the transition with smooth white chocolate. Try out the cookie our taste testers deemed their favorite flavor yet.
Chocolate Chip
This cookie has seen the rise and fall of bell-bottoms, bowl cuts, and Bieber while remaining ever in style. We bake it soft and load it with semi-sweet chocolate goodness so that you’ll remember why it’s always supreme.
More about Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering
Postbellum image

SANDWICHES

Postbellum

1323 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$13.00
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Pies & Fries ( 2 )$16.00
2 british beef and vegetable pies, parsley sauce, house "hp" sauce, thin cut fries
More about Postbellum
Red Eye Cookie Co. image

COOKIES

Red Eye Cookie Co.

935 W Grace St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (2836 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
This cookie has seen the rise and fall of bell-bottoms, bowl cuts, and Bieber while remaining ever in style. We bake it soft and load it with semi-sweet chocolate goodness so that you’ll remember why it’s always supreme.
Snickerdoodle
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
This fluffy craggy wundercookie runs the gamut. delicious fresh from the oven, but can cool to be the perfect cinnamon-sweet cookie to take a milk plunge. The cinnamon sugar coating gives it a blast of sweetness that will make this one of your favorites.
Cookies & Cream
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
Like a dream within a dream, this inception of Oreo cookie bits inside of an already delicious chocolate dough tastes so good, you’ll never want it to be finished. We made sure to ease the transition with smooth white chocolate. Try out the cookie our taste testers deemed their favorite flavor yet.
More about Red Eye Cookie Co.
Roots Natural Kitchen image

SALADS

Roots Natural Kitchen

939 W Grace St, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (7723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
Chicken Fiesta image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Chicken Fiesta

2311 W Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (217 reviews)
Takeout
More about Chicken Fiesta
Restaurant banner

 

TBT El Gallo

2118 W Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classico$13.00
choice of protein, choice of salsa, sofrito rice, frijoles de la olla (beans), chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, poblano crema, pico de gallo
El Grill Daddy$5.00
Carne Asada, pickled radish, queso fresco, guacamole, roasted onions
Slam Dunk Contest$5.00
birra de res (beef) chihuahua cheese, scallions, cilantro, consommé (beef broth)
(If you would like multiple slams please order multiple tacos, each order comes with one taco)
More about TBT El Gallo
Restaurant banner

 

Goatocado Food Cart

1823 West Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Californian Quinoa Bowl$10.00
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado,served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula, and quinoa.
More about Goatocado Food Cart

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Fan

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Rice

Pies

Map

More near The Fan to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston