The Fan restaurants you'll love

More about Auntie Ning's
Auntie Ning's
719 N Meadow St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Lechon Kawali
|$13.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
|Lumpia
|$1.50
The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.
|Bistek
|$13.00
Tender, marinated bites of steak stewed with onions in soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper.
More about Sally Bell's Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Sally Bell's Kitchen
2337 W Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chocolate Yellow Batter
|$2.29
|Cupcakes
|$2.29
|Devil Egg Half
|$0.79
More about Market on Meadow
Market on Meadow
719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Lechon Kawali
|$14.00
Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.
|Breakfast Bowl
Your choice of protein, garlic fried rice, two over easy eggs, and two lumpia. If you're still hungry afterwards, consider your appetite legendary.
|Chicken Adobo
|$12.00
Tangy, marinated chicken stewed in soy sauce and vinegar, spiced with garlic, pepper, and bay leaves.
More about The Camel
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Camel
1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.99
Honey glazed fried chicken strips served on cheese covered waffle with a bed of spinach and sriracha aioli. Garnished with scallions.
|Garlic Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Shredded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and garlic aioli on a toasted sourdough bread.
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|MED Guacamole (for 2-3)
|$9.00
house made with lime, onions, jalapeño, cilantro serves 1-2 people, with chips
|MED Queso (for 2-3)
|$8.00
cheese dip serves 1-2 people, with chips
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)
|$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
More about Foo Dog
RAMEN • NOODLES
Foo Dog
1537 W. Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Foo Fried Rice
|$11.00
Edamame, cashews, red pepper, onion, egg and mushrooms in Sambal chili paste
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$11.00
House kimchi, green beans, carrots, peas, sweet corn, egg and bacon
|Shazam Shrimp
|$8.00
Tempura rock shrimp, wok fried, drizzled with jalapeno aioli and honey, and topped with toasted coconut
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$4.00
Romaine lettuce, spinach, and arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber and your choice of dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons served with Caesar dressing.
|Rstd Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks
|$8.00
Served with house marinara and Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauces.
More about Heritage
Heritage
1627 West Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Village Garden Tomato Salad
|$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
|Fried Broccoli
|$7.00
yuzu kosho aoili
|Gem Lettuce Wedge
|$12.00
herb 'Caesar,' Parmesan, crouton, white anchovy, soft boiled egg
More about Olio Bistro
Olio Bistro
2028 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Sandwiches for a Crowd
|$14.00
Includes assorted sandwiches cut into halves with your choice of side, a green salad, and assorted desserts.
Minimum quantity of 8.
|Breakfast with a Twist
|$9.50
Croissants and assorted pastries consisting of Danish, Turnovers, and Cinnamon rolls, with your choice of quiche (meatlover, Lorraine or vegetarian. 10 person minimum. Price per person.
|Breakfast Box
|$9.50
Each box includes your choice of breakfast sandwich or wrap, fruit, and your choice of drink. You're all set! Please order for a minimum of 10 people.
More about Goatocado Kitchen
Goatocado Kitchen
1823 W Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
|$10.00
Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula and quinoa. (gf, v w/o cheese)
|Mexican Ramen
|$11.75
Smoky chipotle peppers meet southwestern herbs and spices in a bold flavorful broth. Served with authentic ramen noodles, wok-seared vegetables, bean sprouts, sweet corn, adobo black beans, slow-roasted tomatoes, topped with our chipotle aioli, a lime wedge and chopped cilantro. (gf w/ rice noodles, v)
|Pomegranate Gingerade
|$3.25
20 oz. Fresh juiced ginger, Pomegranate and lemon juice, lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar
More about Beauvine Burger Concept
HAMBURGERS
Beauvine Burger Concept
1501 W Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.00
GFO • V • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt
|Build Your Own Burger
|$9.00
All beef burgers served with some pink in the center unless "No Pink" is requested
SAUCES REQUESTED ON SIDE FOR BUILD YOUR OWN BURGERS WILL BE CHARGED $1
|Bellytimber
|$10.00
Smoked Cheddar, Onion Ring, Buttermilk Slaw, Housemade Pickles, Tomato, Duke’s Mayo, Rostov’s French Roast BBQ Sauce
More about Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering
COOKIES
Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering
935 W Grace St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Maple Apple Walnut (V)
This one blends some of the best mother nature has to offer. Picture a walnut, newly fallen, rolling down a hill to meet with fresh apples in a stream of rich maple syrup.We took that, and put it in a cookie. It being Vegan?
Consider that a bonus.
|Cookies & Cream
Like a dream within a dream, this inception of Oreo cookie bits inside of an already delicious chocolate dough tastes so good, you’ll never want it to be finished. We made sure to ease the transition with smooth white chocolate. Try out the cookie our taste testers deemed their favorite flavor yet.
|Chocolate Chip
This cookie has seen the rise and fall of bell-bottoms, bowl cuts, and Bieber while remaining ever in style. We bake it soft and load it with semi-sweet chocolate goodness so that you’ll remember why it’s always supreme.
More about Postbellum
SANDWICHES
Postbellum
1323 W Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
|Pies & Fries ( 2 )
|$16.00
2 british beef and vegetable pies, parsley sauce, house "hp" sauce, thin cut fries
More about Red Eye Cookie Co.
COOKIES
Red Eye Cookie Co.
935 W Grace St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
This cookie has seen the rise and fall of bell-bottoms, bowl cuts, and Bieber while remaining ever in style. We bake it soft and load it with semi-sweet chocolate goodness so that you’ll remember why it’s always supreme.
|Snickerdoodle
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
This fluffy craggy wundercookie runs the gamut. delicious fresh from the oven, but can cool to be the perfect cinnamon-sweet cookie to take a milk plunge. The cinnamon sugar coating gives it a blast of sweetness that will make this one of your favorites.
|Cookies & Cream
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
Like a dream within a dream, this inception of Oreo cookie bits inside of an already delicious chocolate dough tastes so good, you’ll never want it to be finished. We made sure to ease the transition with smooth white chocolate. Try out the cookie our taste testers deemed their favorite flavor yet.
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
SALADS
Roots Natural Kitchen
939 W Grace St, Richmond
|Popular items
|El Jefe
|$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about TBT El Gallo
TBT El Gallo
2118 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classico
|$13.00
choice of protein, choice of salsa, sofrito rice, frijoles de la olla (beans), chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, poblano crema, pico de gallo
|El Grill Daddy
|$5.00
Carne Asada, pickled radish, queso fresco, guacamole, roasted onions
|Slam Dunk Contest
|$5.00
birra de res (beef) chihuahua cheese, scallions, cilantro, consommé (beef broth)
(If you would like multiple slams please order multiple tacos, each order comes with one taco)
More about Goatocado Food Cart
Goatocado Food Cart
1823 West Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Californian Quinoa Bowl
|$10.00
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado,served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula, and quinoa.