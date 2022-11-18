Restaurant header imageView gallery

Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering Cater VCU

2,836 Reviews

$

935 W Grace St

Richmond, VA 23220

Specials

Custom Half-Dozen

$9.99

Mix and match your own Custom Half Dozen of any of our delicious cookies.

Custom Dozen

$17.99

Mix and match your own Custom Dozen of any of our delicious cookies.

Custom Eighteen

$25.99

Mix and match your own Custom Eighteen of any of our delicious cookies.

Custom Two Dozen

$33.99

Mix and match your own Custom Dozens of any of our delicious cookies.

Classic Sampler

$8.99+

Our most popular Classic Cookies all together: Classic Chocolate Chip, Signature Red Eye, and the cinnamon sweet Snickerdoodle. They’re the three best friends that anyone could have! (1/3) Classic Chocolate Chip,(1/3) Signature Red Eye, (1/3) Snickerdoodle *no substitutions

Premium Sampler

$16.99+

Our best selling Classic Cookies from the Classic Sampler with Cookies & Cream thrown in. When it just isn’t a party until that one friend shows up. (1/4) Classic Chocolate Chip, (1/4) Cookies & Cream, (1/4) Snickerdoodle, (1/4) Signature Red Eye. *no substitutions

Favorites Package

$10.99+

For those with impeccable tastes, only the best. Classic Chocolate Chip, (6) Cookies & Cream *no substitutions

Assorted Package

$9.99+

Introducing the Assorted Package. All the flavors of the rainbow in one box with a duo of each of our top six original recipes. (1/6) Classic Chocolate Chip, (1/6) Cookies & Cream, (1/6) Snickerdoodle, (1/6) Signature Red Eye, (1/6) Peanut Butter, (1/6) Oatmeal Raisin *no substitutions

Red Eye Classic Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$1.99

This cookie has seen the rise and fall of bell-bottoms, bowl cuts, and Bieber while remaining ever in style. We bake it soft and load it with semi-sweet chocolate goodness so that you’ll remember why it’s always supreme.

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$1.99

Where there is Yin, there is Yang, but when we take savory crunchy peanut butter and blend it with a sweet touch of organic honey, the delicious outcome will leave you in a perfectly Yin-Yin situation.

The Red Eye

The Red Eye

$1.99

Our signature flavor, this Red Velvet cookie doesn’t get baked until we toss in some locally roasted Black Hand espresso and then roll it in a delicious layer of powdered sugar. Look no further for the perfect late-night treat, whether you’re headed out or staying in.

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$1.99

This fluffy craggy wundercookie runs the gamut. delicious fresh from the oven, but can cool to be the perfect cinnamon-sweet cookie to take a milk plunge. The cinnamon sugar coating gives it a blast of sweetness that will make this one of your favorites.

Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.99

When oats and raisins are hanging out alone, there’s as little contact as a middle school dance. But when we add the rich molasses of dark brown sugar to the party, things get interesting, and deeply tasty, really fast.

Ginger Molasses

Ginger Molasses

$1.99

We smoothed out the snap in Grandma’s classic with a touch of extra rich molasses. It may be late to the party, but expect this one to stick around awhile.

Red Eye Premium Cookies

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$2.99

Like a dream within a dream, this inception of Oreo cookie bits inside of an already delicious chocolate dough tastes so good, you’ll never want it to be finished. We made sure to ease the transition with smooth white chocolate. Try out the cookie our taste testers deemed their favorite flavor yet.

White Chocolate Macadamia

White Chocolate Macadamia

$2.99

Calm and Collected, when baked right, the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie will hit your taste buds with a flavorful explosion unmatched by any other. We’ve heard that ours is one of the best – feel free to weigh in.

Maple Apple Walnut (V)

Maple Apple Walnut (V)

$2.99

This one blends some of the best mother nature has to offer. Picture a walnut, newly fallen, rolling down a hill to meet with fresh apples in a stream of rich maple syrup.We took that, and put it in a cookie. It being Vegan? Consider that a bonus.

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip (GF)

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip (GF)

$2.99

We decided to make our Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie without any sacrifices – great flavor, texture and sweetness without any compromises or it was back to the drawing board. We don’t need you to appreciate the hours that went into it, just enjoy our cookie. you may want to hide this one from your friends.

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$2.99

We took all that homemade pumpkin pie goodness and put it in a warm cookie. It’s sure to get you in the fall spirit, no fork required.

Ice Cream & More

Ice Cream Cup - Homestead Creamery

Ice Cream Cup - Homestead Creamery

$2.99

Our favorite thing to eat with cookies besides milk. Whether it’s making an ice cream cookie sandwich or putting a scoop on top of a warm cookie, there’s no wrong way to eat it. *6 oz cup

Cookie Cake

$17.99

You asked for giant cookies and we answered. Order a Cookie Cake for you & your friends or order one for yourself & Netflix. We’re not judging. *Please allow at least 2 hours for these orders.

Milk

2% - Homestead Creamery Milk (1/2 gal)

2% - Homestead Creamery Milk (1/2 gal)

$5.99

For those who prefer reduced fat. Homestead Creamery 2% milk skims out some of the cream without sacrificing our famous flavor. Antibiotic free with no added hormones. 1/2 gal

Chocolate - Homestead Creamery Milk (1/2 gal)

Chocolate - Homestead Creamery Milk (1/2 gal)

$6.99

The flavor that kids (of all ages) love, with the nutrition that moms prefer. Homestead Creamery chocolate milk is made with their classic, homogenized whole milk and alkali cocoa powder. Antibiotic free with no added hormones. 1/2 gal

Whole - Homestead Creamery Milk (1/2 gal)

Whole - Homestead Creamery Milk (1/2 gal)

$5.99

A glass of Homestead Creamery's cold, creamy whole milk is sure to quench your thirst and give you the nourishment you crave. With minimal processing, you still get the farm fresh taste with cream, without having to shake before drinking. So you can enjoy that cold glass of whole milk faster. Antibiotic free with no added hormones. 1/2 gal

Vanilla Almondmilk - Almond Breeze (1qt)

$5.99

We blended natural vanilla flavor and real California almonds into a deliciously creamy dairy milk and soymilk alternative. Almond Breeze® Vanilla contains just 80 calories per cup and no saturated fat. 1 qt.

Vanilla Soymilk - Silk (1qt)

$5.99

Try Silk® Vanilla Soymilk anywhere you enjoy dairy milk—with your cookies, in your coffee or simply by itself. We’re talking irresistible vanilla flavor and 50% more calcium than dairy milk. 1 qt.

Catering

Classic Catering Sampler

$69.99+

Our most popular Classic Cookies all together: Classic Chocolate Chip, Signature Red Eye, and the cinnamon sweet Snickerdoodle. They’re the three best friends that anyone could have! (1/3) Classic Chocolate Chip, (1/3) Snickerdoodle, (1/3) Signature Red Eye, *no substitutions

Premium Catering Sampler

$69.99+

Our best selling Classic Cookies from the Classic Sampler with Cookies & Cream thrown in. When it just isn’t a party until that one friend shows up. (1/4) Classic Chocolate Chip, (1/4) Snickerdoodle, (1/4) Signature Red Eye, (1/4) Cookies & Cream. *no substitutions

Assorted Catering Package

$69.99+

All the flavors of the rainbow in one box with a duo of each of our top six original recipes. (1/6) Classic Chocolate Chip, (1/6) Cookies & Cream, (1/6) Snickerdoodle, (1/6) Signature Red Eye, (1/6) Peanut Butter, (1/6) Oatmeal Raisin *no substitutions

Favorites Catering Package

$69.99+

Half Classic Chocolate Chip Half delicious Cookies & Cream. For those with impeccable tastes, only the best. (1/2) Classic Chocolate Chip, (1/2) Cookies & Cream *no substitutions

Custom 50 Cookies

$69.99

Mix and match your own 50 Package of any of our delicious cookies.

Custom 100 Cookies

$129.99

Mix and match your own 100 Package of any of our delicious cookies.

Custom 200 Cookies

$249.99

Mix and match your own 200 Package of any of our delicious cookies.

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

935 W Grace St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

