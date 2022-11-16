Restaurant header imageView gallery

Postbellum

2,169 Reviews

$$

1323 W Main St

Richmond, VA 23220

Popular Items

Brussels Maple
Salt & Pepper Frites
Truffle Honey Frites

Shares 3:30-cl

Brussels Maple

$11.00

crispy brussels sprouts with maple ginger bacon & candied pecans

Brussels Tomato

$11.00

crispy brussels sprouts with sundried tomatoes, za'atar, and balsamic reduction [GF,V]

Pickle Pot

$7.00

assortment of house-made pickles & ferments [GF, V]

Salt & Pepper Frites

$5.00

fresh fried hand cut frites [GF, V]

Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.00

crispy smoked wings with your choice of buffalo sauce, bourbon BBQ sauce, or red fresno dry rub, & served with cilantro ranch or blue cheese for dipping [GF]

Soup

$9.00

chef's seasonal soup (changes daily)

Truffle Honey Frites

$8.00

hand cut frites with truffle honey, parmesan cheese, and fresh herbs [GF]

Vegan Mock Duck Wings

$13.00

crispy seitan mock duck tenders with your choice of with your choice of buffalo sauce, bourbon BBQ sauce, or red fresno dry rub (all vegan). Served with cilantro ranch for dipping. [V]

Cheese Board

$14.00

daily selection of 3 cheeses, house-made jam, bourbon candied pecans, & house bread [GFO]

2x Cheese Board

$24.00

Meat Board

$14.00

daily selection of charcuterie, cracklins, house pickles, beer mustard, & house bread [GFO]

2x Meat Board

$24.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$24.00

smorgasbord of meats, cheeses, & accompaniments [GFO]

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, homemade caesar dressing, anchovies, espellette & fennel croutons, parmesan crisp [GFO]

Winter Salad

$16.00

curly kale, spinach, shaved parsnips, creamy beet dressing, pears, pomegranate, pepitas, balsamic reduction [GF,V]

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, shaved carrots, sundried tomatoes, pickled radish, toasted almonds, herbed vinaigrette [GF, V]

Plates

(only available 5-10pm)

Cauliflower Steak

$19.00

roasted cauliflower, sweet potato mash, sautéed kale, sherry pomegranate vinaigrette, pepitas [GF,V]

Chicken

$22.00

herb roasted crispy chicken 1/4, fingerling potatoes, broccolini, brown gravy, beetroot yeast rolls

Rockfish Main

$25.00Out of stock

pan seared rockfish, grilled broccolini, almond romesco, spinach pearl couscous, herbed lemon butter, pea shoots [GF]

Short Ribs

$29.00

braised short ribs, herbed parsnip puree, garlic roasted carrots, red wine shallot pan sauce [GF]

Steak Frites

$29.00

NY strip steak, truffle honey frites, garlic aioli, & house steak sauce [GF]

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$13.00

white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce

Beer Burger

$14.00

beer glazed onions, beer mustard, bacon, pimento

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce

Sides

Side Old Tavern Greens Salad

$5.00

a side portion of the Old Tavern Greens Salad

Side Bacon

$3.00

side of smoked bacon

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Ritz Crackers

$1.50

Side House Pickles

$4.00

SD Ranch

$1.00

SD Garlic Aioli

$1.00

SD Blue Cheese

$1.00

SD Steak Sauce

$1.00

SD Mayo

SD Mustard

SD Ketchup

SD BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Chocolate Tart

$10.00

chocolate ganache, chocolate sable crust, poached pears, pear syrup [GF,V]

Molasses Cookie

$9.00

apple cram cheese frosting sandwiched with chewy molasses cookies

Mousse Pie

$9.00

cranberry & pomegranate mousse filling, graham cracker & bourbon pecan crust, chantilly cream, bourbon cranberries

Beer & Cider

Ardent Pilsner Can

$6.50

Bud Light Btl

$4.50

Coors Light Btl

$4.50

Guinness Can

$6.00

Lone Star Btl

$3.75

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

PBR Btl

$3.75

St. Pauli Girl N/A Btl

$4.50

Athletic NA IPA

$4.50

Blue Moon Can

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00

Topo Chico

$5.50

Alewerks Lover's Greed

$24.00

Anderson BB Wild Turkey Stout

$18.00

BM Isabel Imperial Porter

$19.00

Bruery Batch NO. 1731

$22.00

COTU Wort Share

$22.00Out of stock

LH Seven Region Saison

$21.00

NB La Folie Sour Brown Ale

$17.50

Straffe Hendrik Wild 2015

$13.00

Victory 2014 Wild Devil Ale

$22.00

WW Bombadile

$22.00

Crispin Dry Can

$6.00

Craft Cocktails

Agave Rose Margarita

$10.00

Apple Brandy Smash

$11.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$10.00

Cello 75

$10.00

Cherry Limeade

$8.00

cherry vodka, fresh lime, triple sec, soda

Cran-Apple Mule

$9.00

French Kiss

$9.00

Honeysuckle Daiquiri

$9.00

Lairds Negroni

$11.00

Lavender Lemonade

$11.00

Lovely Lola

$10.00

New York Sour

$9.00

Paloma Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Passion Tea

$8.00

Passionfruit Mojito

$10.00

Pimm's Cocktail

$11.00

Postbellum Punch

$9.00

rhum barbancourt, gran marnier, raspberry & peach liqueur, pineapple juice

Ras Mojito Sparkler

$10.00Out of stock

Southern Cucumber

$11.00

BRANDY MILK PUNCH

$11.00

CAPE COD THYME

$9.00

EMPRESS COLLINS

$10.00

HERBAL TODDY

$10.00

IRISH COCOA

$11.00

MEZCAL'S LAST WORD

$13.00

PERFECT MANHATTAN

$13.00

POMARITA

$10.00

Liquor

3 Olives Grape

$6.00

Absolute Citron

$6.00

Absolute Grapefruit

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Burn Cherry

$6.00

Burn Orange

$6.00

Cirrus

$8.00

Firefly Sweet Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$6.00

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00

Stoli Raspberry

$6.00

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00

Absolut Pear

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks Gin

$9.00

Plymouth

$8.00

Sutlers

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Empress Gin

$10.00

151

$7.00

Bacardi Silver

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Myers Dark

$7.00

Rhum Barboncourt

$7.00

Virago

$8.00

Whalers Coconut

$6.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

El Major Blanco

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Sauza Hornitos

$7.00

Vida Mezcal

$8.00

Basil Haydens

$10.00

Basil Haydens Dark Rye

$10.00

Blantons

$14.00

Bookers

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$7.00

High West Prairie

$15.00

IW Harper

$13.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Michters

$13.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00

Very Old Barton

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Woodford Double Oak

$11.00

Dewars White Label

$7.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Johnny Walker

$10.00

Laphroaig

$11.00

Oban 14yr

$12.00

JB Red Stag

$6.00

Basil Haydens 1 oz

$7.00

Basil Haydens Dark Rye 1 oz

$7.00

Blantons 1 oz

$10.00

Bookers 1 oz

$11.00

Buffalo Trace 1 oz

$10.00

Bulleit Rye 1 oz

$6.00

Crown Royal 1 oz

$6.00

Eagle Rare 1 oz

$9.00

Elijah Craig 1 oz

$5.00

Fireball 1 oz

$4.00

High West Prairie 1 oz

$11.00

IW Harper 1 oz

$9.00

Jack Daniels 1 oz

$5.00

Jameson 1 oz

$5.00

Jim Beam 1 oz

$5.00

Jim Beam Red Stag 1 oz

$4.00

Knob Creek 1 oz

$7.00

Knob Creek Rye 1 oz

$7.00

Makers Mark 1 oz

$7.00

Michters 1 oz

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye 1 oz

$5.00

Very Old Barton 1 oz

$6.00

Woodford Reserve 1 oz

$7.00

Woodford Double Oaked 1 oz

$8.00

Dewars 1 oz

$5.00

Glenlivet 1 oz

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black 1 oz

$7.00

Laphroig 1 oz

$8.00

Oban 1 oz

$9.00

Absynthe

$10.00

Aperol

$7.00

Aquavit

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Bols Amaretto

$5.00

Bols Melon

$5.00

Bourbon Cream

$6.00

Caffe Lolita

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Chartreuse

$9.00

D'usse Vsop

$12.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Dissarono Amaretto

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

limoncello

$8.00

Lairds

$9.00

Pimms

$7.00

Soco

$6.00

Tuaca

$4.00

Belle Isle Cold Brew

$7.00

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Apple Hot Toddy

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.50

B52

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$5.50

Black Russian

$6.00

Blue Motorcycle

$9.00

Burnt Almond

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cape Cod

$5.50

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Classic Sazerac

$10.00

Cosmo

$8.50

Dark n Stormy

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Gibson

$6.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Grasshopper

$6.00

Greyhound

$5.50

Hairy Navel

$5.50

Hot Toddy

$6.50

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.50

Kamikaze

$6.00

Kir

$8.00

Kir Royal

$9.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$6.50

Margarita

$6.50

Martini

$7.00

Midori Sour

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Prosecco

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Original Mule

$8.00

Pimms Cup

$8.00

Pink Mimosa

$7.00

Planters Punch

$8.00

Purple Nurple

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Salty Dog

$5.50

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Sunset Punch

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Toasted Almond

$6.00

Tom Collins

$5.50

Vodka Collins

$5.50

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

White Russian

$6.00

Woo Woo

$6.00

Wine

*Sangria

$8.00

Adelsheim, Pinot Noir

$62.00

Annabella, Cab Sauv

$11.00+

Broadbent, Rainwater Maidera

$6.00

Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Chappellet, Mountain Cuvee

$62.00

Coca I Fito Jaspi Negre

$45.00

Ferreira, Reserva Tawny Port

$7.00

Hello World, Cab Franc

$10.00+Out of stock

Hope Estate, Shiraz

$9.00+

La Closerie des Lys, Pinot Noir

$10.00+

La Fleur, Sauternes

$11.00

La Ronciere- Licanten, Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Letras Minusculas, Rioja

$40.00

Leviathan, Red Blend

$63.00

Warre’s, Lbv Ruby Port

$9.00

Zuccardi, Malbec

$36.00

*Sangria

$8.00

Puy 170 Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Barefoot Bubbly 187's

$8.00

Broadbent, Vinho Verde

$8.00+

Brunch Mimosa

$5.00

Centorri, Moscato

$9.00+

Francois Montand, Brut Rose

$9.00+

GLF Chardonnay

$58.00

Las Flechas de San Martin, Garnacha Blanca

$9.00+

MacRostie, Chardonnay

$42.00

Marsuret, Prosecco

$9.00+

Mimosa

$6.00

Mont Gravet

$8.00+

Omne Rose Pinot Noir

$36.00

Pine Ridge, Chenin Blanc + Viognier

$10.00+

Rego Do Sol, Albarino

$44.00

Simonet

$6.00+

Twin Islands, Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Veuve Clicquot, Brut Champagne

$95.00

Yalumba Chardonnay

$10.00+

Zenato, Pinot Grigio

$32.00

NA Bev

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Virgin Cherry Limeade

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Water

Club Soda

$2.25

Brunch Food

**Only Available Saturdays & Sundays Before 4pm**

Barbacoa Hash

$17.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$13.00

Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Brunch Burrito

$13.00

Chicken Biscuit

$12.00

peppercorn & chive biscuit with fried chicken, pimento cheese, & bread & butter pickles

Postbellum Breakfast Plate

$14.00

3 silver dollar pancakes, 3 strips of bacon, 2 sunny eggs; potato, pepper & onion hash

Steak & Eggs

$27.00

7 Hills NY strip steak, 2 sunny eggs, potato hash, grilled asparagus, green garlic pesto [GF]

Vegan Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

vegan chive biscuit, crispy scrapple, wilted greens, tomatoes, & mushroom gravy [V]

Vegetable Hash

$13.00

potatoes, peppers, onions, asparagus, wilted greens, mushrooms, green garlic pesto, smoked tomatoes, sunny egg

Crispy Zucchini & Squash

$9.00

brussels sprouts with shawarma spice, tahini vinaigrette, pomegranate seeds & molasses [GFO, VO]

Caesar Salad

$13.00

julienned virginia apples, belgian endive, bleu cheese, bourbon candied pecans, mustard vinaigrette (GFO, VO)

House Salad

$9.00

shaved carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, tarragon vinaigrette (GF, V)

Pickle Pot

$7.00

assortment of house-made pickles & ferments [GF, V]

Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.00

crispy smoked wings with your choice of buffalo sauce, bourbon BBQ sauce, or red fresno dry rub, & served with cilantro ranch or blue cheese for dipping [GF]

Vegan Mock Duck Wings

$13.00

crispy seitan mock duck tenders with your choice of with your choice of buffalo sauce, bourbon BBQ sauce, or red fresno dry rub (all vegan). Served with cilantro ranch for dipping. [V]

BLT

$12.00

Beer Burger

$14.00

beer glazed onions, beer mustard, bacon, pimento

Classic Burger

$13.00

white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce

1 Biscuit

$3.00

(only available before 4pm Saturday & Sundays)

1 Egg

$1.50

(only available before 4pm Saturday & Sundays)

2 Eggs

$3.00

(only available before 4pm Saturday & Sundays)

3 Pancakes

$6.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

(only available before 4pm Saturday & Sundays)

Side Hash Potatoes

$4.00

Brunch Drinks

**Only Available Saturdays & Sundays Before 4pm**

Mimosa Deal - Btl Champagne & Juice

$20.00

Mimosa Deal - Btl of Prosecco & Juice

$25.00

Brunch Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Prosecco

$8.00

Cherry Limeade

$8.00

Fernet Spiked Coffee

$8.00

Grand Bellini

$10.00

Pink Mimosa

$7.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Postbellum will be taking a winter break from January 4th, 2021 to March 1st, 2021. Thank you to all of our loyal guests & staff for your support throughout 2020. We very much look forward to seeing & serving you all again this Spring.

Website

Location

1323 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Postbellum image
Postbellum image

