Postbellum

Shares 3:30-cl
Brussels Maple
crispy brussels sprouts with maple ginger bacon & candied pecans
Brussels Tomato
crispy brussels sprouts with sundried tomatoes, za'atar, and balsamic reduction [GF,V]
Pickle Pot
assortment of house-made pickles & ferments [GF, V]
Salt & Pepper Frites
fresh fried hand cut frites [GF, V]
Smoked Chicken Wings
crispy smoked wings with your choice of buffalo sauce, bourbon BBQ sauce, or red fresno dry rub, & served with cilantro ranch or blue cheese for dipping [GF]
Soup
chef's seasonal soup (changes daily)
Truffle Honey Frites
hand cut frites with truffle honey, parmesan cheese, and fresh herbs [GF]
Vegan Mock Duck Wings
crispy seitan mock duck tenders with your choice of with your choice of buffalo sauce, bourbon BBQ sauce, or red fresno dry rub (all vegan). Served with cilantro ranch for dipping. [V]
Cheese Board
daily selection of 3 cheeses, house-made jam, bourbon candied pecans, & house bread [GFO]
2x Cheese Board
Meat Board
daily selection of charcuterie, cracklins, house pickles, beer mustard, & house bread [GFO]
2x Meat Board
Meat & Cheese Board
smorgasbord of meats, cheeses, & accompaniments [GFO]
Shares 5-10pm
Big Island Oysters
6 or 12 Big Island oysters served raw in the 1/2 shelf with lemon, cocktail sauce, and mignonette [GF]
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine, homemade caesar dressing, anchovies, espellette & fennel croutons, parmesan crisp [GFO]
Winter Salad
curly kale, spinach, shaved parsnips, creamy beet dressing, pears, pomegranate, pepitas, balsamic reduction [GF,V]
House Salad
mixed greens, shaved carrots, sundried tomatoes, pickled radish, toasted almonds, herbed vinaigrette [GF, V]
Plates
Cauliflower Steak
roasted cauliflower, sweet potato mash, sautéed kale, sherry pomegranate vinaigrette, pepitas [GF,V]
Chicken
herb roasted crispy chicken 1/4, fingerling potatoes, broccolini, brown gravy, beetroot yeast rolls
Rockfish Main
pan seared rockfish, grilled broccolini, almond romesco, spinach pearl couscous, herbed lemon butter, pea shoots [GF]
Short Ribs
braised short ribs, herbed parsnip puree, garlic roasted carrots, red wine shallot pan sauce [GF]
Steak Frites
NY strip steak, truffle honey frites, garlic aioli, & house steak sauce [GF]
Sandwiches
Classic Burger
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
Beer Burger
beer glazed onions, beer mustard, bacon, pimento
Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Sides
Desserts
Chocolate Tart
chocolate ganache, chocolate sable crust, poached pears, pear syrup [GF,V]
Molasses Cookie
apple cram cheese frosting sandwiched with chewy molasses cookies
Mousse Pie
cranberry & pomegranate mousse filling, graham cracker & bourbon pecan crust, chantilly cream, bourbon cranberries
Beer & Cider
Ardent Pilsner Can
Bud Light Btl
Coors Light Btl
Guinness Can
Lone Star Btl
Miller Lite
Modelo
PBR Btl
St. Pauli Girl N/A Btl
Athletic NA IPA
Blue Moon Can
High Noon
Topo Chico
Alewerks Lover's Greed
Anderson BB Wild Turkey Stout
BM Isabel Imperial Porter
Bruery Batch NO. 1731
COTU Wort Share
LH Seven Region Saison
NB La Folie Sour Brown Ale
Straffe Hendrik Wild 2015
Victory 2014 Wild Devil Ale
WW Bombadile
Crispin Dry Can
Craft Cocktails
Agave Rose Margarita
Apple Brandy Smash
Apple Cider Sangria
Cello 75
Cherry Limeade
cherry vodka, fresh lime, triple sec, soda
Cran-Apple Mule
French Kiss
Honeysuckle Daiquiri
Lairds Negroni
Lavender Lemonade
Lovely Lola
New York Sour
Paloma Aperol Spritz
Passion Tea
Passionfruit Mojito
Pimm's Cocktail
Postbellum Punch
rhum barbancourt, gran marnier, raspberry & peach liqueur, pineapple juice
Ras Mojito Sparkler
Southern Cucumber
BRANDY MILK PUNCH
CAPE COD THYME
EMPRESS COLLINS
HERBAL TODDY
IRISH COCOA
MEZCAL'S LAST WORD
PERFECT MANHATTAN
POMARITA
Liquor
3 Olives Grape
Absolute Citron
Absolute Grapefruit
Absolut
Burn Cherry
Burn Orange
Cirrus
Firefly Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Absolut Pear
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks Gin
Plymouth
Sutlers
Tanqueray
Empress Gin
151
Bacardi Silver
Captain Morgan
Myers Dark
Rhum Barboncourt
Virago
Whalers Coconut
Casamigos Reposado
Cuervo Gold
Don Julio Anejo
El Major Blanco
Espolon
Milagro Silver
Sauza Hornitos
Vida Mezcal
Basil Haydens
Basil Haydens Dark Rye
Blantons
Bookers
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Small Batch
High West Prairie
IW Harper
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Michters
Rittenhouse Rye
Very Old Barton
Woodford
Woodford Double Oak
Dewars White Label
Glenlivet
Johnny Walker
Laphroaig
Oban 14yr
JB Red Stag
Absynthe
Aperol
Aquavit
Baileys
Bols Amaretto
Bols Melon
Bourbon Cream
Caffe Lolita
Campari
Chambord
Chartreuse
D'usse Vsop
Frangelico
Dissarono Amaretto
Fernet Branca
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
limoncello
Lairds
Pimms
Soco
Tuaca
Belle Isle Cold Brew
Mixed Drinks
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Apple Hot Toddy
Apple Martini
B52
Bahama Mama
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Blue Motorcycle
Burnt Almond
Buttery Nipple
Cape Cod
Chocolate Martini
Classic Sazerac
Cosmo
Dark n Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Grasshopper
Greyhound
Hairy Navel
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kamikaze
Kir
Kir Royal
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Midori Sour
Mimosa
Mimosa Prosecco
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Original Mule
Pimms Cup
Pink Mimosa
Planters Punch
Purple Nurple
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sunset Punch
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Woo Woo
Wine
*Sangria
Adelsheim, Pinot Noir
Annabella, Cab Sauv
Broadbent, Rainwater Maidera
Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon
Chappellet, Mountain Cuvee
Coca I Fito Jaspi Negre
Ferreira, Reserva Tawny Port
Hello World, Cab Franc
Hope Estate, Shiraz
La Closerie des Lys, Pinot Noir
La Fleur, Sauternes
La Ronciere- Licanten, Cabernet Sauvignon
Letras Minusculas, Rioja
Leviathan, Red Blend
Warre’s, Lbv Ruby Port
Zuccardi, Malbec
Puy 170 Sauvignon Blanc
Barefoot Bubbly 187's
Broadbent, Vinho Verde
Brunch Mimosa
Centorri, Moscato
Francois Montand, Brut Rose
GLF Chardonnay
Las Flechas de San Martin, Garnacha Blanca
MacRostie, Chardonnay
Marsuret, Prosecco
Mimosa
Mont Gravet
Omne Rose Pinot Noir
Pine Ridge, Chenin Blanc + Viognier
Rego Do Sol, Albarino
Simonet
Twin Islands, Sauvignon Blanc
Veuve Clicquot, Brut Champagne
Yalumba Chardonnay
Zenato, Pinot Grigio
Brunch Food
Barbacoa Hash
Biscuit & Gravy
Breakfast Bowl
Brunch Burrito
Chicken Biscuit
peppercorn & chive biscuit with fried chicken, pimento cheese, & bread & butter pickles
Postbellum Breakfast Plate
3 silver dollar pancakes, 3 strips of bacon, 2 sunny eggs; potato, pepper & onion hash
Steak & Eggs
7 Hills NY strip steak, 2 sunny eggs, potato hash, grilled asparagus, green garlic pesto [GF]
Vegan Biscuits & Gravy
vegan chive biscuit, crispy scrapple, wilted greens, tomatoes, & mushroom gravy [V]
Vegetable Hash
potatoes, peppers, onions, asparagus, wilted greens, mushrooms, green garlic pesto, smoked tomatoes, sunny egg
Crispy Zucchini & Squash
brussels sprouts with shawarma spice, tahini vinaigrette, pomegranate seeds & molasses [GFO, VO]
Caesar Salad
julienned virginia apples, belgian endive, bleu cheese, bourbon candied pecans, mustard vinaigrette (GFO, VO)
House Salad
shaved carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, tarragon vinaigrette (GF, V)
Pickle Pot
assortment of house-made pickles & ferments [GF, V]
Smoked Chicken Wings
crispy smoked wings with your choice of buffalo sauce, bourbon BBQ sauce, or red fresno dry rub, & served with cilantro ranch or blue cheese for dipping [GF]
Vegan Mock Duck Wings
crispy seitan mock duck tenders with your choice of with your choice of buffalo sauce, bourbon BBQ sauce, or red fresno dry rub (all vegan). Served with cilantro ranch for dipping. [V]
BLT
Beer Burger
beer glazed onions, beer mustard, bacon, pimento
Classic Burger
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
1 Biscuit
(only available before 4pm Saturday & Sundays)
1 Egg
(only available before 4pm Saturday & Sundays)
2 Eggs
(only available before 4pm Saturday & Sundays)
3 Pancakes
Side Bacon
(only available before 4pm Saturday & Sundays)
Side Hash Potatoes
Brunch Drinks
Postbellum will be taking a winter break from January 4th, 2021 to March 1st, 2021. Thank you to all of our loyal guests & staff for your support throughout 2020. We very much look forward to seeing & serving you all again this Spring.
