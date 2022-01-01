The Fan bars & lounges you'll love

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MED Guacamole (for 2-3)$9.00
house made with lime, onions, jalapeño, cilantro serves 1-2 people, with chips
MED Queso (for 2-3)$8.00
cheese dip serves 1-2 people, with chips
Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Foo Dog image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Foo Dog

1537 W. Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Foo Fried Rice$11.00
Edamame, cashews, red pepper, onion, egg and mushrooms in Sambal chili paste
Kimchi Fried Rice$11.00
House kimchi, green beans, carrots, peas, sweet corn, egg and bacon
Shazam Shrimp$8.00
Tempura rock shrimp, wok fried, drizzled with jalapeno aioli and honey, and topped with toasted coconut
More about Foo Dog
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, spinach, and arugula, red onion, grape tomatoes, cucumber and your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and house made croutons served with Caesar dressing.
Rstd Garlic & 3 Cheese Breadsticks$8.00
Served with house marinara and Sriracha-Ranch dipping sauces.
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Heritage image

 

Heritage

1627 West Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Village Garden Tomato Salad$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
Fried Broccoli$7.00
yuzu kosho aoili
Gem Lettuce Wedge$12.00
herb 'Caesar,' Parmesan, crouton, white anchovy, soft boiled egg
More about Heritage
Postbellum image

SANDWICHES

Postbellum

1323 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$13.00
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Pies & Fries ( 2 )$16.00
2 british beef and vegetable pies, parsley sauce, house "hp" sauce, thin cut fries
More about Postbellum

