Auntie Ning's imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Auntie Ning's Market on Meadow

review star

No reviews yet

$$

719 N Meadow St

Richmond, VA 23220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Auntie Ning's specializes in traditional recipes sourced directly from friends and family who inhabit the beautiful and sprawling tropical islands.

Website

Location

719 N Meadow St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Auntie Ning's image
Auntie Ning's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Eats Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond Va Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Opa Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond Va Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Four Brothers Mobile
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond Va Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
First Stop Donuts
orange starNo Reviews
Food Truck Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurantnext
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ - This week 11/9 Wed lunch at PPD Pharmaceutical---11/10 Thur lunch at Advansix Hopewell and Thur dinner at Ashcreek
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond Virginia Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar - 1400 Semmes Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Semmes Avenue Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Red Eye Cookie Co.
orange star4.4 • 2,836
935 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering - Cater VCU
orange star4.4 • 2,836
935 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Postbellum
orange star4.2 • 2,169
1323 W Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston