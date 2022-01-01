Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Opa Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

Richmond Va

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Starters

Dolmades

$8.00

Grape Leaves | Herb Cooked Rice

Hummus with Pita

$7.00

Chickpeas | Tahini | Lemon Juice | Garlic | Olive Oil | Pita Bread

Spanakopita

$9.00

Crispy Filo Dough | Spinach | Feta | Onions

Wraps

Lamb Gyro

$10.00

Lamb | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Tzatziki | Wrapped in a Pita

Beef Gyro

$10.00

Beef | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Tzatziki | Wrapped in a Pita

Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Chicken | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Tzatziki | Wrapped in a Pita

Veggie Gyro

$10.00

Red Onions | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Lettuce | Tomato | Tzatziki | Wrapped in a Pita

Grilled Chicken Pita Wrap

$10.00

Chicken | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Wrapped in a Pita

Falafel Pita Wrap

$10.00

Falafel | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Tahini | Wrapped in a Pita

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.00

Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Red Onions | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | House made Greek Vinagraitte

Greek Salad with Chicken

$13.00

Marinated Chicken Brest | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Red Onions | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | House made Greek Vinaigrette

Greek Salad with Lamb

$13.00

Lamb | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Red Onions | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | House made Greek Vinaigrette

Greek Salad with Hummus and Pita

$13.00Out of stock

Hummus and Pita | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Red Onions | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | House made Greek Vinaigrette

Medi Bowls

Chicken over Rice Pilaf

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken | Rice Pilaf | Tzatziki Sauce | Pita | Greek Salad | House Made Greek Vinaigrette

Lamb over Rice Pilaf

$14.00

Lamb | Rice Pilaf | Tzatziki Sauce | Pita | Greek Salad | House Made Greek Vinaigrette

Falafel over Rice Pilaf

$15.00Out of stock

Falafel | Rice Pilaf | Tahini | Pita | Greek Salad | House Made Greek Vinaigrette

Kids

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$10.00

3 Crispy Tenders | Seasoned Fries

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

Feta Fries

$6.00

Seasoned Fries | Fresh Feta Cheese

Rice Pilaf

$5.00Out of stock

Rice | Butter | Vermicelli

Desserts

Baklava

$4.00

Filo Dough | Walnuts | Heavy Honey Syrup

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Drinks

Canned Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
