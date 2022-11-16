Market on Meadow imageView gallery

Market on Meadow 719 N. Meadow Street

719 N. Meadow Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Popular Items

Lechon Kawali
Chicken Adobo
Lumpia

Breakfast

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

Your choice of protein, garlic fried rice, two over easy eggs, and two lumpia. If you're still hungry afterwards, consider your appetite legendary.

Entrée

Lechon Kawali

Lechon Kawali

$14.00

Juicy slices of pork belly marinated in our special homemade blend, slow-cooked and then flash-fried.

Chicken Adobo

Chicken Adobo

$12.00

Tangy, marinated chicken stewed in soy sauce and vinegar, spiced with garlic, pepper, and bay leaves.

Bistek

Bistek

$14.00

Tender, marinated bites of steak stewed with onions in soy sauce, lemon juice, garlic, and pepper.

Pancit

Pancit

$11.00

Savory glass noodles cooked in a homemade beef bone broth and stir-fried with cabbage, carrots, and celery.

Pork Belly Adobo

$14.00

Pork belly simmered in soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and bay leaves!

Pork Belly Sinigang

$14.00

Pork belly, bok choy, Chinese eggplant and broccoli simmered in a sour and slightly spicy tamarind broth. The national soup of the Philippines!

Vegan

Sinigang

$11.00

Sour, mildly spicy and aromatic tamarind soup loaded with broccoli, Chinese eggplant and bok choy. Comes with white rice and two vegan lumpia!

Ginataang Gulay

$13.00

Calabaza squash, green beans, bok choy and Chinese eggplant stewed in coconut milk. Slightly spicy! Comes with white rice and two vegan lumpia!

Vegan Pancit

Vegan Pancit

$11.00

Glass noodles cooked in a vegan broth and sauteed with carrots, celery, red cabbage and snow peas. Comes with two vegan lumpia!

Veggie Lumpia

Veggie Lumpia

$2.00+

The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll, but this time....it's vegan!

Side

Empanada

Empanada

$4.00+

Fried empanadas (Filipino style) filled with ground beef, potatoes, peas, raisins and carrots.

Garlic Fried Rice

$4.00+

Delicious fried rice, Filipino style.

Grilled Vegetables

$4.00Out of stock

Eggplant, bok choy, and napa cabbage grilled to perfection in our homemade sauce.

Lumpia

Lumpia

$2.00+

The one-and-only fried Filipino eggroll! Available in veggie or beef.

Siopao

Siopao

$4.00+Out of stock

Freshly baked buns stuffed with a sweet pork adobo filling

White Rice

$3.00+

Classic, and perfect, white rice.

Polpetti Pockets

Meatball Parmesan

Meatball Parmesan

$13.50

Tender Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella, Sunday Sauce with Aged Parmesan Cheese.

Hot Italian Sausage

Hot Italian Sausage

$13.50

Roasted Garlic Aioli, Hot Italian Sausage with Peppers and Onions on our house-made Focaccia Bread.

Proscuitto Caprese

Proscuitto Caprese

$13.50

Shaved Proscuitto, House Roasted Peppers, Olive Salad and Fresh Mozzarella on our House-Made Focaccia Bread.

Tomato Caprese

Tomato Caprese

$13.50

Heirloom Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella with House-Made Pesto on our Fresh Focaccia Bread.

Soup & Salad

Kale Caesar

$5.00+

tender kale, cherry tomatoes, three cheese blend, caesar dressing, housemade croutons

the Polpetti

$5.00+

peppery arugula, topped w/roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive tapenade, pinenuts & our basil viniagrette.

Greek Isle

$6.00+

chopped romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, chicpeas, kalamatas, feta, viniagrette

Vegetable Minestrone

$8.50+

rotating seasonal menu of freshly made from scratch soups.

Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches

the OG

$12.00

chicken cutlet, sharp provolone, broccoli raab, long hot peppers optional

the Club

$12.00

chicken cutlet, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & onion

the Classic

$12.00

chicken cutlet, marinara, fresh mozzarella

the Kickin Chicken

$12.00

chicken cutlet tossed in our sweet heat buffalo sauce, blue cheese & slaw, pickled red onion

the Italian

$12.00

chicken cutlet, proscuitto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers & arugula

Italian Heroes

the Godfather

$12.00

the original. meatballs, marinara & fresh mozzarella. choice of plain or seeded roll.

the Soprano

$12.00

hot soppresata, capicola, ham, sharp provolone, arugula, olive salad, red onion, viniagrette, mayo

the Balboa

$12.00Out of stock

shaved italian roast pork, broccoli raab, sharp provolone. add long hot peppers.

Henry Hill

$12.00

Traditional NY Style Pastrami, Smoked and Slow Cured, 1000 Island dressing, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw

The Tucci

$12.00

sicilian tuna w/artichokes, olives & roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red onion.

Polpetti Signature Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$12.00

roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar, avocado & ranch

Philly Steak and Cheese

$12.00

Traditional Philly Style Cheesesteak on Amoroso Roll

Balsamic Chicken

$12.00

grilled, balsamic chicken, avocado, roasted shallots, sun dried tomato spread & spring mix

Turkey Pesto

$12.00

herb roasted turkey breast, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, pesto mayo, arugula

the Caputo

$12.00

roasted red peppers, arugula, fresh mozzarella, & balsamic glaze

Italian Grinder

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

Gallery
Market on Meadow image

