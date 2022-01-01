Chicken salad sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
Creamy chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.45
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!