Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Creamy chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on your choice of bread
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farmhouse Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.45
Our Chicken Salad Recipe is from Grandma! We've created our Farmhouse twist by combining our oven roasted chicken breast with lots of crunchy celery, fresh parsley, Vegan Mayo and lots of tangy lemon!
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
House made chicken salad
More about Urban Hang Suite

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Barbacoas

Chicken Rolls

Chicken Burritos

Burritos

Roti

Tuna Sandwiches

Chopped Chicken Salad

Hummus

Map

More near Downtown to explore

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston