Wong Gonzalez
1,980 Reviews
$$
412 E. Grace Street
Richmond, VA 23219
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Hawker Platos!
Chips & Salsa
Freshly fried chips with our house made Malay salsa
Edamame
Steamed and tossed with salt and Asian five-spice
Fatty Fajita Bao
Two lightly fried, pillowy-soft bao buns stuffed with your choice of chicken and fajita veggies with Malay salsa, or Asian bbq pulled pork, cilantro and cheddar cheese with crushed cashews
Fiesta Bites
Tempura battered and wok fried chicken bites tossed with Asian five-spice, jalapenos, chili peppers and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.
Gyoza
Choice of pork or veggie dumplings with house made gyoza dipping sauce
Nacho Fries
South of the Border Calamari
Tempura battered and wok fried, tossed with Asian five-spice and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.
Spring Roll
Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce. ** No additions or substitutions. Item cannot be modified
Tequila Shrimp
Tempura battered and served with jalapeño tequila aioli and fried jalapeño chips
Wings
Six wings wok fried with choice of fiery Foo sauce, cumin and spicy herb Loco sauce, or Mango Habanero sauce
Wong's Guac
Mixed with crispy fried shallots, served with shrimp crackers or tortilla chips (Vegan)
Mexinese Plates!
El Chavo
Mexicali marinated chicken breast sautéed and topped with chorizo-guajillo sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada
Shredded bulgogi steak with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and refried beans.
Gonzi's Stir Fry STEAK
Wok sautéed with fajita veggies, pineapple and cilantro in oyster sauce with Spanish rice. **Item cannot be made Gluten Free
Gonzi's Stir Fry CHICKEN
Wok sautéed with fajita veggies, pineapple and cilantro in oyster sauce with Spanish rice.
Gonzi's Stir Fry TOFU
Wok sautéed with fajita veggies, pineapple and cilantro in oyster sauce with Spanish rice.
Vegan Mexinese Sautee
Wok sautéed seasonal veggies, pineapple and cilantro in a savory brown sauce. Served with steamed rice and refried beans.
Szechuan Shrimp
Wok tossed with mango, red pepper, onion, edamame, mushroom and szechuan bulgogi sauce, topped with cilantro and cashews. Served with Spanish rice.
Salad, Rice, & Noodles!
Eterna Ensalada
Spring mix, tomato, avocado, sriracha roasted sunflower seeds, fried jalapeno chips. Choice of Asian Ginger or Citrus Yuzu dressing.
Spicy Chorizo Fried Rice
Bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, edamame, bean sprouts, tomatoes, black and pinto beans, egg and cilantro.
Mango Fried Rice
Black and pinto beans, corn, edamame and diced mango stir fried with a ginger yaki glaze.
Arriba Ramen
Yaki Soba noodles tossed with zucchini, tomatoes, bean sprouts and caramelized bell peppers and onions served on top of house made Malay salsa. (Brothless)
Tacos & Burritos!
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Two tacos with grilled chicken with Malay salsa, fajita veggies and cashews.
Chunjang Fish Taco
Two tacos with tempura fried whitefish and topped with Korean black bean sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, onions, red pepper, fried shallots, and cheddar cheese
Asian BBQ Pork Tacos
Two tacos with shredded bbq pork, avocado corn guacamole, cabbage, fried shallots, mole sauce and cashews.
Mango Tango Shrimp Tacos
Wok sautéed rock shrimp served with grilled mango salsa, avocado corn relish, lettuce, spicy mole and cashews
Taco Flight
Can't decide? No worries, pick any 4 of our tacos! Served with Malay salsa and chips
Beef Bulgogi Burrito
Fire grilled bulgogi steak with rice, fried shallots, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa.
General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito
Wok fried glazed chicken with fried shallots, bell peppers, onions and rice. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa. The definition of Mexinese fusion!
Szechuan Surf & Turf Burrito
Wong's Pots!
Mongolian Chicken Pot
Wok tossed with mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, and broccoli in a sweet and savory Mongolian sauce. Topped with crispy jalapenos and cilantro, and served with Wong rice.
Pimienta Negra Shrimp Pot
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a spicy black pepper sauce with black beans, edamame, bell peppers, onions, and cilantro. Served with Wong rice.
Sides!
Spring Roll
Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce. ** No additions or substitutions. Item cannot be modified
Fried Rice
Wong Rice
Fries
Black Beans
Pinto Beans
Refried Beans
Side Veggies
Side Plantains
Side Salad
Side Tortillas
3 soft flour or corn tortillas. Sorry, no mix and match.
Shrimp Crackers
Tortilla Chips
Side Guac
2oz side
Side Malay Salsa
2oz side
Side Sour Cream
2oz side
Side Gyoza Sauce
2oz side
Side General Wong's Sauce
2oz side
Dessert!
Nightingale Cookie Monster
Cookies and cream ice cream sandwiched between chocolate chip cookies
Nightingale Fat Banana
Fresh banana ice cream sandwiched between peanut butter cookies and half dipped in chocolate
Nightingale Salted Caramel
Cereal milk ice cream sandwiched between brown sugar cookies with Lucky Charms marshmallows
Beer (Cans & Bottles)
$3 Mystery Beer
Allagash River Trip
Belgian style table beer 12oz can
Allagash White
Ardent Wheat
RVA brewed American Pale Ale 12oz can
Asahi Super Dry
Japanese Rice Lager 11.2 oz bottle
Bold Rock Sangria
Bold Rock Sangria features subtle berry and apple aromatics with beautiful citrus and pear on the mid-palate and lingering fruit notes to ensure a vibrant finish. Not overly sweet, this complex but approachable marriage of flavors perfectly captures a sparkling sangria taste. 12 oz bottle
Brewdog Hellcat
Bud Light
12oz bottle
Budweiser
16oz can
Buskey RVA Cider
RVA cider is a classic. 100% Virginia apples fermented the right way. this cider is refreshing and drinkable like a cider should be. 16oz can
Corona
12oz bottle
Firestone Union Jack
West Coast IPA. 12oz can
Goose Island IPA
Hoppy citrus with grapefruit, pine, and floral notes and a balanced finish. 16oz can
Graft Green is Gold
Green is Gold is a spring take on Gin and Tonic. Light and citrusy, this cocktail in a can tastes like the real thing. 12oz can
Hardywood Richmond Lager
RVA brewed, unfiltered American style lager 16oz can
Lucky Buddha
Michelob Ultra
12oz can
Miller Lite
16oz can
Modelo Especial Tallboy
16oz can
New Belgium Dominga
Mimosa inspired wood aged sour 12oz can
New Realm Hoptroplis
Oxbow Infinite Darkness
PBR Tallboy
16oz can
Potter's Grapefruit Hibiscus Session Cider
A new spin on an old favorite - Grapefruit Hibiscus Session Cider! With only 85 calories, 0 carbs, and no sugar, it's the perfect all-day drinker. 12oz can
Prairie Tiny Esses
Sour Ale with Mango, flaked rice, and coconut cream OHHH BABY! Inspired by Mango Sticky Rice. It's SO delicious with a rich, sumptuous mouthfeel and THAT COLOR. 12oz can
Rogue Hazelnut Brown
Starr Hill Ramble On
Juicy IPA 16oz can
Tecate
16oz can
Three-Notch'd N/A IPA
Vitamin Sea Margaritas
Margarita inspired fruited sour ale made in collaboration with The Elovaters and brewed with Lime, Tangerines, and Sea Salt. 16oz can
White Claw Black Cherry
12oz can
White Claw Lime
12oz can
White Claw Mango
12oz can
Wine
Glass Avinyo Petillant
Glass Chardonnay
Glass Merlot
Glass Monte Xanic Chenin Colombard
Glass Monte Xanix Sauv Blanc
Glass Pinot Noir
Glass Red Blend
Glass Sex
Barone Fini Merlot
Bodegas Santo Tomas Mision Tinto
Well balanced, with soft tannins and a velvety finish. Deep red cherry color. In nose, plums with herbal notes.
Bodegas Santo Tomas ST Cabernet Sauvignon
Short maceration in stainless steel tanks. Ruby red diaphanous color, red fruits reminiscent of bilberry and blackberry. Delicate, fruity, complete tannic structure. Long and balanced finish.
Bonney Doone Le Cigare Orange
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Canyon Road Pinot Noir
Chateau Souverain Chardonnay
Colutta Skin Contact Pinot Grigio
Pear and floral aromatics. On the palate full bodied and textural with mild tannin. Beautiful color and a superb introduction the Ramato Pinot Grigio.
Cricova Brut Sparkling Wine
The sparkling wine has subtle flavors of sun-flower, completed by its delicate taste, perfect equilibrated and fresh, with accents of honey lime and willow.
Dear Mom Oregon Red
6oz can
Dear Mom Oregon White
6oz can
Dear Mom Sparkletown
6oz can
Dom Perignon Vintage 2006 Luminous
Monte Sauvignon Blanc Vina Kristel
Expressive with a delicious array of fruit, floral and lite mineral notes. A pleasantly dry wine with lively acidity. A core of delicious fruit showcases white pear, yellow grapefruit, ripe pineapple, vivid citrus and light herbaceous nuances. The smooth finish lingers elegantly.
Monte Xanic Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot
Gentle tannins complemented by red berries, French oak and white pepper, balsamic, smokiness and roasted coffee beans. Perfectly well balanced with an appetizing finish.
Monte Xanic Calixa Chardonnay
The attack on the palate is smooth. It presents itself as a dry wine, with fresh acidity, light vinosity, thus constituting a firm body and good structure. The retronasal aromas detected by the nose are perceived, especially flowers, fresh fruits such as banana and pineapple, and aniseed. The balance is harmonious and the persistence is very long.
Monte Xanic Chenin Colombard
Extraordinary selection of fruit delivers fresh acidity and a warming alcohol sensation leading to a well-balanced structure. Pleasantly dry providing a firm body. Luscious nectarines and ripe pineapple, appealing citrus notes and a wide range of fresh picked white flowers. Airy warm spices such as cardamom and anisette can be noted. A wonderfully long finish.
Trinitas Chardonnay
Tupa Malbec
Xarmant Txakoli
In Spain’s coastal Basque Country, “Xarmant” means ‘charming’ and txakoli is the joyous, light, white wine shared amongst friends with northern Spain’s legendary cuisine.
1/2 Caraf Chardonnay
Carafe Chardonnay
1/2 Carafe Merlot
Carafe Merlot
1/2 Carafe Pinot Noir
Carafe Pinot Noir
1/2 Carafe Red Blend
Carafe Red Blend
Carafe Bushido Sake
Cocktails To Go!
Wongarita To Go Pouch For 2
Wong's Spicy Margarita Pouch For 2
Swing Life Away To Go Pouch For 2
Spanish Rose based pink Sangria with Tito's Vodka, Orange Liqueur, Peach Liqueur, Citrus, Blackberries, and Peaches
Richmond Hurricane To Go Pouch For 2
Virago Four Port rum, Virago 151 rum, passion fruit, orange, pineapple, lime, grenadine, and angostura bitters
Soft Drinks
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Latin Asian fusion we playfully and affectionately call #mexinese. An upbeat and lively restaurant with a bar focused on craft cocktails and beer. Private dining room for special events available as well.
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219