Wong Gonzalez

Monte Xanic Chenin Colombard

$40.00

Extraordinary selection of fruit delivers fresh acidity and a warming alcohol sensation leading to a well-balanced structure. Pleasantly dry providing a firm body. Luscious nectarines and ripe pineapple, appealing citrus notes and a wide range of fresh picked white flowers. Airy warm spices such as cardamom and anisette can be noted. A wonderfully long finish.