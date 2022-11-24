Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wong Gonzalez

1,980 Reviews

$$

412 E. Grace Street

Richmond, VA 23219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito
Fried Rice
Beef Bulgogi Burrito

Hawker Platos!

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Freshly fried chips with our house made Malay salsa

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed and tossed with salt and Asian five-spice

Fatty Fajita Bao

Fatty Fajita Bao

$6.50

Two lightly fried, pillowy-soft bao buns stuffed with your choice of chicken and fajita veggies with Malay salsa, or Asian bbq pulled pork, cilantro and cheddar cheese with crushed cashews

Fiesta Bites

Fiesta Bites

$9.00

Tempura battered and wok fried chicken bites tossed with Asian five-spice, jalapenos, chili peppers and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

Choice of pork or veggie dumplings with house made gyoza dipping sauce

Nacho Fries

$11.00
South of the Border Calamari

South of the Border Calamari

$10.00

Tempura battered and wok fried, tossed with Asian five-spice and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$1.50

Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce. ** No additions or substitutions. Item cannot be modified

Tequila Shrimp

Tequila Shrimp

$10.00

Tempura battered and served with jalapeño tequila aioli and fried jalapeño chips

Wings

Wings

$10.00

Six wings wok fried with choice of fiery Foo sauce, cumin and spicy herb Loco sauce, or Mango Habanero sauce

Wong's Guac

Wong's Guac

$6.50

Mixed with crispy fried shallots, served with shrimp crackers or tortilla chips (Vegan)

Mexinese Plates!

El Chavo

El Chavo

$18.00

Mexicali marinated chicken breast sautéed and topped with chorizo-guajillo sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$19.00

Shredded bulgogi steak with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and refried beans.

Gonzi's Stir Fry STEAK

Gonzi's Stir Fry STEAK

$19.00

Wok sautéed with fajita veggies, pineapple and cilantro in oyster sauce with Spanish rice. **Item cannot be made Gluten Free

Gonzi's Stir Fry CHICKEN

Gonzi's Stir Fry CHICKEN

$17.00

Wok sautéed with fajita veggies, pineapple and cilantro in oyster sauce with Spanish rice.

Gonzi's Stir Fry TOFU

$15.00

Wok sautéed with fajita veggies, pineapple and cilantro in oyster sauce with Spanish rice.

Vegan Mexinese Sautee

Vegan Mexinese Sautee

$12.50

Wok sautéed seasonal veggies, pineapple and cilantro in a savory brown sauce. Served with steamed rice and refried beans.

Szechuan Shrimp

Szechuan Shrimp

$19.00

Wok tossed with mango, red pepper, onion, edamame, mushroom and szechuan bulgogi sauce, topped with cilantro and cashews. Served with Spanish rice.

Salad, Rice, & Noodles!

Eterna Ensalada

Eterna Ensalada

$10.00

Spring mix, tomato, avocado, sriracha roasted sunflower seeds, fried jalapeno chips. Choice of Asian Ginger or Citrus Yuzu dressing.

Spicy Chorizo Fried Rice

Spicy Chorizo Fried Rice

$11.00

Bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, edamame, bean sprouts, tomatoes, black and pinto beans, egg and cilantro.

Mango Fried Rice

Mango Fried Rice

$11.00

Black and pinto beans, corn, edamame and diced mango stir fried with a ginger yaki glaze.

Arriba Ramen

Arriba Ramen

$11.00

Yaki Soba noodles tossed with zucchini, tomatoes, bean sprouts and caramelized bell peppers and onions served on top of house made Malay salsa. (Brothless)

Tacos & Burritos!

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$7.50

Two tacos with grilled chicken with Malay salsa, fajita veggies and cashews.

Chunjang Fish Taco

Chunjang Fish Taco

$8.50

Two tacos with tempura fried whitefish and topped with Korean black bean sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, onions, red pepper, fried shallots, and cheddar cheese

Asian BBQ Pork Tacos

Asian BBQ Pork Tacos

$8.50

Two tacos with shredded bbq pork, avocado corn guacamole, cabbage, fried shallots, mole sauce and cashews.

Mango Tango Shrimp Tacos

Mango Tango Shrimp Tacos

$8.50

Wok sautéed rock shrimp served with grilled mango salsa, avocado corn relish, lettuce, spicy mole and cashews

Taco Flight

Taco Flight

$17.00

Can't decide? No worries, pick any 4 of our tacos! Served with Malay salsa and chips

Beef Bulgogi Burrito

Beef Bulgogi Burrito

$14.00

Fire grilled bulgogi steak with rice, fried shallots, sautéed bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa.

General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito

General Wong's Fried Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Wok fried glazed chicken with fried shallots, bell peppers, onions and rice. Served with sour cream, tortilla chips and Malay salsa. The definition of Mexinese fusion!

Szechuan Surf & Turf Burrito

$18.00

Banh Mi!

Chorizo Banh Mi

$13.00

Beef Banh Mi

$14.00

Wong's Pots!

Mongolian Chicken Pot

Mongolian Chicken Pot

$17.00

Wok tossed with mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, and broccoli in a sweet and savory Mongolian sauce. Topped with crispy jalapenos and cilantro, and served with Wong rice.

Pimienta Negra Shrimp Pot

Pimienta Negra Shrimp Pot

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a spicy black pepper sauce with black beans, edamame, bell peppers, onions, and cilantro. Served with Wong rice.

Sides!

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$1.50

Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce. ** No additions or substitutions. Item cannot be modified

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$3.50
Wong Rice

Wong Rice

$2.00

Fries

$3.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.50
Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$2.50
Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$2.50
Side Veggies

Side Veggies

$3.50

Side Plantains

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00
Side Tortillas

Side Tortillas

$2.00

3 soft flour or corn tortillas. Sorry, no mix and match.

Shrimp Crackers

Shrimp Crackers

$2.00
Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Guac

$2.00

2oz side

Side Malay Salsa

$0.75

2oz side

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz side

Side Gyoza Sauce

$0.75

2oz side

Side General Wong's Sauce

$0.75

2oz side

Dessert!

Nightingale Cookie Monster

Nightingale Cookie Monster

$8.00

Cookies and cream ice cream sandwiched between chocolate chip cookies

Nightingale Fat Banana

Nightingale Fat Banana

$8.00

Fresh banana ice cream sandwiched between peanut butter cookies and half dipped in chocolate

Nightingale Salted Caramel

Nightingale Salted Caramel

$8.00

Cereal milk ice cream sandwiched between brown sugar cookies with Lucky Charms marshmallows

Beer (Cans & Bottles)

$3 Mystery Beer

$3.00
Allagash River Trip

Allagash River Trip

$7.00

Belgian style table beer 12oz can

Allagash White

$6.00
Ardent Wheat

Ardent Wheat

$7.00

RVA brewed American Pale Ale 12oz can

Asahi Super Dry

Asahi Super Dry

$6.00

Japanese Rice Lager 11.2 oz bottle

Bold Rock Sangria

Bold Rock Sangria

$6.00

Bold Rock Sangria features subtle berry and apple aromatics with beautiful citrus and pear on the mid-palate and lingering fruit notes to ensure a vibrant finish. Not overly sweet, this complex but approachable marriage of flavors perfectly captures a sparkling sangria taste. 12 oz bottle

Brewdog Hellcat

$7.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00

12oz bottle

Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00

16oz can

Buskey RVA Cider

Buskey RVA Cider

$8.00

RVA cider is a classic. 100% Virginia apples fermented the right way. this cider is refreshing and drinkable like a cider should be. 16oz can

Corona

Corona

$6.00

12oz bottle

Firestone Union Jack

Firestone Union Jack

$7.00

West Coast IPA. 12oz can

Goose Island IPA

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Hoppy citrus with grapefruit, pine, and floral notes and a balanced finish. 16oz can

Graft Green is Gold

Graft Green is Gold

$8.00

Green is Gold is a spring take on Gin and Tonic. Light and citrusy, this cocktail in a can tastes like the real thing. 12oz can

Hardywood Richmond Lager

Hardywood Richmond Lager

$6.00

RVA brewed, unfiltered American style lager 16oz can

Lucky Buddha

$7.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

12oz can

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

16oz can

Modelo Especial Tallboy

Modelo Especial Tallboy

$6.00

16oz can

New Belgium Dominga

New Belgium Dominga

$6.00

Mimosa inspired wood aged sour 12oz can

New Realm Hoptroplis

$6.00

Oxbow Infinite Darkness

$10.00
PBR Tallboy

PBR Tallboy

$3.00

16oz can

Potter's Grapefruit Hibiscus Session Cider

Potter's Grapefruit Hibiscus Session Cider

$6.00

A new spin on an old favorite - Grapefruit Hibiscus Session Cider! With only 85 calories, 0 carbs, and no sugar, it's the perfect all-day drinker. 12oz can

Prairie Tiny Esses

Prairie Tiny Esses

$10.00

Sour Ale with Mango, flaked rice, and coconut cream OHHH BABY! Inspired by Mango Sticky Rice. It's SO delicious with a rich, sumptuous mouthfeel and THAT COLOR. 12oz can

Rogue Hazelnut Brown

$7.00
Starr Hill Ramble On

Starr Hill Ramble On

$7.00

Juicy IPA 16oz can

Tecate

Tecate

$4.00

16oz can

Three-Notch'd N/A IPA

$7.00
Vitamin Sea Margaritas

Vitamin Sea Margaritas

$11.00

Margarita inspired fruited sour ale made in collaboration with The Elovaters and brewed with Lime, Tangerines, and Sea Salt. 16oz can

White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

12oz can

White Claw Lime

White Claw Lime

$6.00

12oz can

White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$6.00

12oz can

Wine

Glass Avinyo Petillant

$8.00

Glass Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass Merlot

$8.00

Glass Monte Xanic Chenin Colombard

$11.00

Glass Monte Xanix Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock

Glass Red Blend

$8.00

Glass Sex

$9.00
Barone Fini Merlot

Barone Fini Merlot

$25.00
Bodegas Santo Tomas Mision Tinto

Bodegas Santo Tomas Mision Tinto

$37.00

Well balanced, with soft tannins and a velvety finish. Deep red cherry color. In nose, plums with herbal notes.

Bodegas Santo Tomas ST Cabernet Sauvignon

Bodegas Santo Tomas ST Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Short maceration in stainless steel tanks. Ruby red diaphanous color, red fruits reminiscent of bilberry and blackberry. Delicate, fruity, complete tannic structure. Long and balanced finish.

Bonney Doone Le Cigare Orange

$42.00
Canyon Road Chardonnay

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$25.00
Canyon Road Pinot Noir

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$25.00
Chateau Souverain Chardonnay

Chateau Souverain Chardonnay

$25.00
Colutta Skin Contact Pinot Grigio

Colutta Skin Contact Pinot Grigio

$33.00

Pear and floral aromatics. On the palate full bodied and textural with mild tannin. Beautiful color and a superb introduction the Ramato Pinot Grigio.

Cricova Brut Sparkling Wine

Cricova Brut Sparkling Wine

$16.00

The sparkling wine has subtle flavors of sun-flower, completed by its delicate taste, perfect equilibrated and fresh, with accents of honey lime and willow.

Dear Mom Oregon Red

Dear Mom Oregon Red

$9.00

6oz can

Dear Mom Oregon White

Dear Mom Oregon White

$9.00

6oz can

Dear Mom Sparkletown

Dear Mom Sparkletown

$9.00

6oz can

Dom Perignon Vintage 2006 Luminous

Dom Perignon Vintage 2006 Luminous

$250.00
Monte Sauvignon Blanc Vina Kristel

Monte Sauvignon Blanc Vina Kristel

$42.00

Expressive with a delicious array of fruit, floral and lite mineral notes. A pleasantly dry wine with lively acidity. A core of delicious fruit showcases white pear, yellow grapefruit, ripe pineapple, vivid citrus and light herbaceous nuances. The smooth finish lingers elegantly.

Monte Xanic Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot

Monte Xanic Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot

$60.00

Gentle tannins complemented by red berries, French oak and white pepper, balsamic, smokiness and roasted coffee beans. Perfectly well balanced with an appetizing finish.

Monte Xanic Calixa Chardonnay

Monte Xanic Calixa Chardonnay

$40.00

The attack on the palate is smooth. It presents itself as a dry wine, with fresh acidity, light vinosity, thus constituting a firm body and good structure. The retronasal aromas detected by the nose are perceived, especially flowers, fresh fruits such as banana and pineapple, and aniseed. The balance is harmonious and the persistence is very long.

Monte Xanic Chenin Colombard

Monte Xanic Chenin Colombard

$40.00

Extraordinary selection of fruit delivers fresh acidity and a warming alcohol sensation leading to a well-balanced structure. Pleasantly dry providing a firm body. Luscious nectarines and ripe pineapple, appealing citrus notes and a wide range of fresh picked white flowers. Airy warm spices such as cardamom and anisette can be noted. A wonderfully long finish.

Trinitas Chardonnay

Trinitas Chardonnay

$70.00

Tupa Malbec

$30.00
Xarmant Txakoli

Xarmant Txakoli

$35.00

In Spain’s coastal Basque Country, “Xarmant” means ‘charming’ and txakoli is the joyous, light, white wine shared amongst friends with northern Spain’s legendary cuisine.

1/2 Caraf Chardonnay

$14.00

Carafe Chardonnay

$26.00

1/2 Carafe Merlot

$15.00

Carafe Merlot

$28.00

1/2 Carafe Pinot Noir

$15.00

Carafe Pinot Noir

$28.00

1/2 Carafe Red Blend

$15.00

Carafe Red Blend

$28.00

Carafe Bushido Sake

$12.00

Cocktails To Go!

2 drinks per pouch!

Wongarita To Go Pouch For 2

$12.00

Wong's Spicy Margarita Pouch For 2

$13.00

Swing Life Away To Go Pouch For 2

$18.00

Spanish Rose based pink Sangria with Tito's Vodka, Orange Liqueur, Peach Liqueur, Citrus, Blackberries, and Peaches

Richmond Hurricane To Go Pouch For 2

$18.00

Virago Four Port rum, Virago 151 rum, passion fruit, orange, pineapple, lime, grenadine, and angostura bitters

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

12oz glass bottle

Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

16.9oz plastic bottle

Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.50

16.9oz plastic bottle

Dr. Browns Ginger Ale

Dr. Browns Ginger Ale

$2.50

12oz can

Dr. Browns Draft Style Root Beer

Dr. Browns Draft Style Root Beer

$2.50

12oz can

Navy Hill Sparkling Blood Orange

Navy Hill Sparkling Blood Orange

$4.00

8.45oz bottle

Maine Root Ginger Beer

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.00

12oz bottle

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Latin Asian fusion we playfully and affectionately call #mexinese. An upbeat and lively restaurant with a bar focused on craft cocktails and beer. Private dining room for special events available as well.

Website

Location

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Directions

Gallery
Wong Gonzalez image
Banner pic
BG pic
Wong Gonzalez image

Similar restaurants in your area

521 Biscuits & Waffles
orange star4.3 • 716
521 E Main St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
200 E. Main Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk and Honey on Grace - 415 East Grace Street
orange starNo Reviews
415 East Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Lillie Pearl - 416 East Grace Street
orange starNo Reviews
416 East Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
701 E Franklin St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Downtown
orange star4.3 • 2,324
1411 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Irie Ting
orange star4.3 • 2,025
100 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Downtown Richmond
orange star4.7 • 1,417
901 E Cary St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
orange star4.4 • 1,149
1215 E Main St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Shockoe Bottom
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston