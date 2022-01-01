A map showing the location of Millie's Diner 2603 East Main StView gallery

Millie's Diner 2603 East Main St

2,381 Reviews

$$

2603 East Main St

Richmond, VA 23223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Millie's House potatoes
Devils Mess
Grilled Chipotle-marinated Chicken Sandwich

Millie's Signature Messes

Devils Mess

$14.00

Spicy Italian Sausage, onions, green peppers, garlic, tomatoes & mild Curry with Avocado garnish

Veggie Mess

$13.00

eggplant, carrots, celery, onions, garlic, tomatoes &mild curry with avocado garnish

Cajun Mess

$14.00

Andouille sausage, crawfish, tomatoes, onions & green peppers

Brunch Entrees

Millie's Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

Braised beef brisket, two poached eggs*, onions, green peppers, potatoes & hollandaise

Devils' Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Sautéed Shrimp, spicy Italian sausage, onions, tomatoes, garlic bell peppers & mild curry over cheesy herd Byrd Mill Grits, finished with pecorino romano & lemon

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Two fried eggs* over corn tortillas with black beans, ranchero sauce, melted white cheddar, pico de gallo & cilantro-lime sour cream

Avocado, tomato & white cheddar Omelette

$12.00

Shiitake, tomato & White Cheddar Omelette

$12.00

Eggs Benny

$15.00

Grilled croissant with country ham, two poached eggs* & hollandaise

Eggs Ben-Gurion

$15.00

Toasted everything bagel with smoked salmon, two poached eggs* & hollandaise

Grilled Marinated Flank Steak & Eggs

$15.00

With two poached eggs*, grilled asparagus & hollandaise

Grilled Salmon

$15.00Out of stock

With two poached eggs*, grilled asparagus & hollandaise

Lump Crab & Scrambled Egg* Enchillada

$16.00

With white cheddar in a large grilled flour tortillas, finished with a spicy tomato sauce & cilantro-lime sour cream

Scrambled Eggs & Lobster

$17.00

With bacon, tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, puff pastry & hollandaise

Thai Spicy Shrimp

$16.00

Millie's famous sautéed shrimp & rice noodles with asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, red cabbage, sambal & coconut milk, garnished with cilantro, peanuts & lime

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed organic greens, roasted red peppers, red onion, Brie, avocado & citrus vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, croutons, pecorino Romano, toasted pine nuts, anchovies & Caesar Dressing

Grilled Salmon & Spinach Salad

$15.00

With Avocado, red onion & citrus vinaigrette

Side House

$6.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Sandwiches & Such

Black Bean & Cheddar Burrito

$10.00

With pico de gallo & cilantro-lime sour cream on a grilled flour tortilla

BLAT

$11.00

Virginia Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado & mayo on whole-grain wheat toast

Grill Half-Pound Angus Burger

$14.00

On a brioche bun, with lettuce , tomato, mayo & pickles

Grilled Chipotle-marinated Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

With lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun

BLT

$9.00

Virginia Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on whole-grain wheat toast

Grilled Eggplant & Brie Sandwich

$12.00

On whole-grain wheat toast, with Mayo

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

With roasted red pepper, spinach, grilled eggplant & zucchini, cheddar & Bombay sandwich spread in a grilled roasted red pepper wrap

Sides

Millie's House potatoes

$4.00

Grits

$3.00

Brad MIll so the-ground grits

Two eggs*

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Country Ham

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled chipotle-marinated cicken

Salmon

$6.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Steak

$6.00

Crab

$6.00

Lobster

$7.00

Wheat Toast

$2.50

GF toast

$3.00

AnnaB's gluten-free multigrain

Grilled Croissant

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Kids

Kids Grill Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese and potatoes

Kids Breakfast

$7.00

Scrambled eggs, 2 strips of bacon and potatoes

Cocktails

Millie's Famous Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Manmosa

$9.50

Premium Bloody

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Evil Keevil

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Millie’s Mule

$8.00

Poinsettia

$8.00

Beermosa

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

RVA Cosmo

$11.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

White Russian

$9.50

Baja Blast

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$29.00

John Daly

$9.00

Red Eye

$8.00

Habanero Mule

$11.00

Blood Orange Manmosa

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Keevil Paloma

$9.00

Day Breaker

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

D&D

$6.00

Kir Royale

$7.00

Peach Bellini

$7.00

Yass Queen

$13.00

Lavendar Lemon Drop

$9.00

GinRita

$10.00

Raspberry Limeade

$10.00

Horchata

$10.00

Honey Habanero Marg

$10.00

Lavender Mimosa

$10.00

Strawberry Colada

$10.00

Loaded Bloody

$10.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$9.00

Butterbeer

$10.00

Polyjuice Potion

$12.00

Felix Felicis

$8.00

Mama's Painkil!er

$11.00

SBAGLIATO

$11.00

Beer

Allagash White

$5.00

All Day IPA BTL

$5.00

Amstel Light BTL

$5.00

Ardent Saison BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Basic City Pils

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted BTL

$6.00

Bud

$4.00

Buskey RVA BTL

$6.00

Duvel BTL

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Hardywood Lager BTL

$5.00

Hardywood Singel BTL

$6.00

Legend Brown BTL

$5.00

Leinenkugel Shandy

$6.00

Kronenbourg BTL

$5.00

NE IPA

$8.00

Pacifico BTL

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Stella Artois BTL

$5.00

Stone IPA BTL

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Topo Chico Marg Seltzer

$6.50

Trap House

$8.00

Sycamore IPA

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Downeast Lemonade

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

SODA

$2.50

SODA BOTTLED

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.75

# of Coffee

$12.00

Milk

$3.75

Kid Milk

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Limeade

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

GUS Soda

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2603 East Main St, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Liberty Public House - Church Hill, RVA
orange star4.2 • 438
418A N 25th St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Sub Rosa Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
620 N 25th St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
orange star4.4 • 716
2300 E Broad Street Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Cobra Burger - 400 N. 27th Street
orange starNo Reviews
400 N. 27th Street Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
The Hill Cafe
orange star4.0 • 483
2800 E Broad St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
The Grateful Grill
orange starNo Reviews
Check out our Facebook for location updates Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Station 2
orange star4.3 • 1,245
2016 East Main St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Hot Chick
orange star4.5 • 732
7 N. 17th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
C'est le Vin Wine Bar - Shockoe Bottom
orange star4.5 • 349
15 N 17th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Bellos
orange star4.0 • 236
1712 E Franklin St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Church Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Southern Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Carytown
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
The Fan
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston