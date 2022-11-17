Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grateful Grill

No reviews yet

Check out our Facebook for location updates

Richmond, VA 23223

Lazy Summer Home
Heart of the Town
Sun-Dried Daydream

SANDWICHES

Hot Dog!

$4.00
Heart of the Town

$8.00

Our Classic Grilled Cheese. Sharp Cheddar on Grilled Club White

Lazy Summer Home

$9.00

Sharp Cheddar and Applewood Smoked Bacon on Grilled Club White

This Must Be Heaven

$9.00

Sharp Cheddar, Havarti and Goat Cheese on Grilled Club White

Sun-Dried Daydream

$11.00

Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze on Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Club White

Pig Pen

$10.00

Carolina Pork BBQ, Cheddar, House-made Cole Slaw and Tangy Sauce on Grilled Club White

Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Sammie

$10.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella and Marinara on Parm-Crusted Grilled White

After-School Special

$7.00

American Cheese on Grilled Club White

Home-Made Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Bowl or Dipper Size!

Pimento Cheese BLT

$10.00

Homemade Pimento Cheese on grilled sourdough with Applewood Smoked Bacon,luttuce and Hanover tomato

SIDES

Potato Salad (side 4 oz)

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Family Size Potato Salad (12 oz)

$6.00

DESSERT

Double-Fudge Brownie

$3.00

Lemon Italian Ice

$2.00

Klondike Bar

$2.00

Strawberry Italian Ice

$2.00

Homemade Peach Cobbler

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake

$4.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars

$4.00

BEVERAGES

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Red Bull 12oz.

$4.00

MERCH

FOWLART STICKER (1)

$5.00

FOWLART STICKERS (2)

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Grateful Grill food truck specializes in delicious and creative grilled cheese sandwiches and sides. We love to bring our delectable comfort menu and our Grateful vibes to you!

Check out our Facebook for location updates, Richmond, VA 23223

