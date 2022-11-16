Sandwiches
Mediterranean
Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Here at Charlotte's we are looking to provide our guest with a unique experience. We are a southern take on the classic deli and tapas style plates.
Location
200 S 10th St, Richmond, VA 23219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Richmond
More near Richmond