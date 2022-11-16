Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Mediterranean

Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas

No reviews yet

200 S 10th St

Richmond, VA 23219

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey on Wheat
Pick 2 Meal
Italian

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey on Wheat

$10.00

Cranberry Mustard, Swiss cheese, lettuce, herb mayo

Italian

$11.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, prov, Pickles, Banana Peppers, herb mayo, oil and vinegar

Ham & Pimento Cheese

$9.75

Ham, Pimento Cheese, Baby Greens

Roast Beef

$11.00

Cheddar, Red Onion, Horsey Mayo

Pastrami

$12.00

House Pastrami, Mustard, Pickles, Tangy Slaw, Swiss

Roasted Pork on Baguette

$10.00

House Pickles, Cilantro Jalepeno Slaw, Spicy Mayo

Veggie Melt

$9.00

Grilled tomato,Mixed Greens, Pimento Cheese, Sourdough

H.L.T.

$9.00

Candied Country Ham, Tomato, Lettuce, Sourdough

Fried Bologna

$9.00

Lettuce, Mustard, Pickled Red Onion, American Cheese

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Onions, Croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Parm, Croutons

Summer Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Stuffed Squash (Brie and Onion Jam) , Spiced Walnuts, Pickled Okra, Candied Ham, Lemon Thyme Vinegarette

Soups

She Crab Soup

$6.50

French Onion Soup

$5.75

Green Gumbo (V)

$6.00

Sausage And Kale

$6.00Out of stock

Brunswick Stew

$6.00Out of stock

Split Pea

$6.25Out of stock

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.25

Pasta Salad

$2.25

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$2.25

Pickles

$2.00

Chips

$1.50

Pick 2

Pick 2 Meal

NA BEV

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pies

All Pies and Cakes are Pre Orders for pick up on Nov. 24th and you will Receive an email confirmation.

Peanut Butter Pie

$30.00



Peacan Pie

$30.00Out of stock



Sweet Potato Pie

$30.00Out of stock



Apple Caramel Pie

$30.00Out of stock



Cakes



Carrot Cake

$42.00Out of stock



Strawberry Cheesecake

$42.00Out of stock



Gift card

Gift card 10

$10.00

Gift Card 15

$15.00

Gift Card 25

$25.00

Deposit

$543.01

Deposit

Deposit

$177.50

Deposit

$543.01

Room

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
Tuesday12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
Wednesday12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
Thursday12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
Friday12:15 pm - 2:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Here at Charlotte's we are looking to provide our guest with a unique experience. We are a southern take on the classic deli and tapas style plates.

200 S 10th St, Richmond, VA 23219

Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas image
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas image
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas image

