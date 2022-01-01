Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown
More about Sonora Cantina & Rooftop
Sonora Cantina & Rooftop
11 W Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$10.00
|Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita
|$16.00
|Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos
|$13.00
More about Wong Gonzalez
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Fiesta Bites
|$8.50
Tempura battered and wok fried chicken bites tossed with Asian five-spice, jalapenos, chili peppers and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.
|Gyoza
|$6.50
Choice of pork or veggie dumplings with house made gyoza dipping sauce
|Spring Roll
|$1.50
Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce.
More about Cafe Ole World Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Cafe Ole World Grill
2 N 6th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Small Chips & Salsa
|$2.50
Chips & Homemade salsa
|Shytown Quesadilla
|$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese Blend,
& Chipotle Aioli
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.25
Marinated grilled chicken & cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Unlimited Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips
|Nachos
|$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
|Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
More about Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
TACOS
Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
1215 E Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|JERK CHICKEN TACO
|$4.75
Braised jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, yucca crisps
|PULLED PORK CARNITAS
|$4.00
Chipotle cilantro pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, chicharrones
|BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN
|$4.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce
More about Soul Taco- Jackson Ward
Soul Taco- Jackson Ward
321 N. 2nd Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|COUNTRY-FRIED CARNE ASADA
|$4.00
Cilantro-lime 7-Hills Farm steak, pico de gallo, roasted red pepper, avocado, hot sauce aioli
|HUSH PUPPY NACHOS
|$4.50
Hush puppies topped with a chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black eyed peas, guacamole and sour cream
|BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN
|$4.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce