Downtown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Downtown

Sonora Cantina & Rooftop image

 

Sonora Cantina & Rooftop

11 W Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$10.00
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Fajita$16.00
Barbacoa Sonoran Tacos$13.00
Wong Gonzalez image

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fiesta Bites$8.50
Tempura battered and wok fried chicken bites tossed with Asian five-spice, jalapenos, chili peppers and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy gyoza dipping sauce.
Gyoza$6.50
Choice of pork or veggie dumplings with house made gyoza dipping sauce
Spring Roll$1.50
Crispy fried veggie spring roll served with our house made dipping sauce.
Cafe Ole World Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Cafe Ole World Grill

2 N 6th St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Chips & Salsa$2.50
Chips & Homemade salsa
Shytown Quesadilla$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese Blend,
& Chipotle Aioli
Chicken Quesadilla$8.25
Marinated grilled chicken & cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla
Casa Del Barco image

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Unlimited Chips & Salsa$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips
Nachos$10.00
queso, jack cheese, pico de gallo, queso fresco, black beans, cilantro, lime crema
Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip

1215 E Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
JERK CHICKEN TACO$4.75
Braised jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, yucca crisps
PULLED PORK CARNITAS$4.00
Chipotle cilantro pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, chicharrones
BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN$4.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Soul Taco- Jackson Ward

321 N. 2nd Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
COUNTRY-FRIED CARNE ASADA$4.00
Cilantro-lime 7-Hills Farm steak, pico de gallo, roasted red pepper, avocado, hot sauce aioli
HUSH PUPPY NACHOS$4.50
Hush puppies topped with a chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, black eyed peas, guacamole and sour cream
BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN$4.00
Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce
