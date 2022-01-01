Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Bars & Lounges

NAMA

15 W Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23220

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Samosa Chaat
Kadai Veg

Soups

Cream of Tomato

$8.00

Cream of Tomato Soup is a delicious comforting soup made with whole tomatoes, garlic, onion, and extra-virgin olive oil. Freshly made brown butter croutons add contrasting crunch and a touch of richness.

Veg Manchow

$8.00

Veg Manchow Soup is a delicious vegan soup made by cooking finely chopped vegetables in a hot & spicy broth filled with homemade flavors.

Chicken Manchow

$8.00

Chicken Manchow Soup is a delicious soup made by cooking finely chopped vegetables in a hot & spicy chicken broth filled with homemade flavors.

Apps

Masala Fries

$8.00

Crispy Masala French Fries are sautéed and garnished spicy Indian spices.

Mix Veg Pakora

$12.00

Amazingly crispy and delicious vegetable fritters dipped in in a spicy chickpea batter with nutritional yeast, garam masala and chili powder.

Chilli Wings (5)

$14.00

Chilli chicken wings are crispy with tender chicken inside & flavored with homemade Indian spices.

Chicken Pakora

$14.00

Chicken pakora is a beautifully spiced, coated with chickpea flour and is deep fried to tiny bite sized chicken fritters.

Chicken Pepper Fry

$14.00

Chicken pepper fry is a spicy dish made with crushed black peppercorns along with our homemade spices.

Chicken Sukka (Roast)

$16.00

Chicken sukka is a dry appetizer and is highly flavorful. It is cooked with our homemade masala of aromatics, onions, garlic, and ginger.

Masala Fried Fish

$16.00

Fish fillet pieces are marinated with mixture of dry spices, house-made masalas and fried on a medium flame for few mins till you get a nice roasted aroma.

Tawa Fish

$16.00

Tawa fish is marinated with fresh spices and our house-made masala along with a tang of lemon.

Bombay Scallops

$16.00

Pan Seared Scallops in a lime, coriander along with flavor of Indian spices.

Shrimp Pepper Fry

$18.00

Pepper shrimp is a spicy dish made with crushed black peppercorns along with our homemade spices.

Shrimp Sukka (Roast)

$18.00

Shrimp sukka is a dry appetizer and is highly flavorful. It is cooked with our homemade masala of aromatics, onions, garlic, and ginger.

Desi Street Food

Palak Chaat

$12.00

Palak chaat is made with crisp and fried spinach fritters topped with garbanzo beans, spicy green chutney, tangy and sweet tamarind chutney, onions and garnished with pomegranate seeds.

Papdi Chat

$11.00

Papdi chaat is a popular and delightful snack that is made with papdi (a.k.a fried flour crispies or crackers), topped with garbanzo beans, spicy green chutney, tangy sweet tamarind chutney, onions and garnished with pomegranate seeds.

Samosa Chaat

$13.00

Tangy and spicy Samosa Chaat is made with crunchy samosa is served with spicy chickpeas (chole), yogurt, tamarind sauce, mint chutney, onions and garnished with pomegranate seeds.

Sweet Potato Chat

$13.00

Roasted sweet potatoes are topped with a bright mint chutney, tamarind sauce, chole masala, yogurt sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds.

Indo-Chinese Apps

Cauliflower Manchurian

$15.00

Deep fried cauliflower fritters blended in secret medley sauce sauté with onion & bell peppers.

Cauliflower 65

$15.00

Fried cauliflower florets tossed with house made special 65 sauce.

Baby Corn Manchurian

$14.00

Deep fried baby corn fritters blended in secret medley sauce sauté with onion & bell peppers.

Paneer Manchurian

$16.00

Deep fried paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese) fritters blended in secret medley sauce sauté with onion & bell peppers.

Chilli Paneer

$16.00

Crispy chilli paneer (Indian cottage cheese) is a popular starter or appetizer made by tossing cubes of fried paneer in a spicy sauce made with soy sauce, vinegar, and chili sauce.

Chicken Manchurian

$16.00

Fried chicken pieces tossed with onion, bell pepper, soya sauce, salt, ginger garlic paste, egg white and flour.

Chilli Chicken

$16.00

Chilli chicken is a crisp fried saucy starter. It is spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with chicken, bell peppers, garlic, chilli sauce & soya sauce.

Chicken 65

$16.00

Fried chicken tossed with house made special sauce (65).

Chilli Shrimp

$18.00

Chilli shrimp is a crisp fried saucy starter. It is spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with shrimp, bell peppers, garlic, chilli sauce & soya sauce.

Shrimp 65

$18.00

Fried shrimp tossed with house made special 65 sauce.

Apollo Fish

$18.00

Lipsmackingly delicious crispy fish munchkins made with corn flour, soy sauce and pepper powder.

Tandoori Sizzlers

Paneer Malai Tikka

$18.00

This fusion recipe combines protein-packed paneer (fresh cheese made from milk) and lip-smacking sauce with an Indian twist.

Nawabi Chicken

$18.00

Bone-in Chicken marinated with yogurt, ginger, garlic, spices, fenugreek leaves and grilled in clay oven.

Afghani Chicken

$20.00

This is a delightful starter made with boneless chicken cubes marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and homemade spices.

Chicken Tikka

$20.00

Bone-less Chicken marinated in yogurt and fresh ground herbs, spices and grilled in clay oven.

Shrimp Tikka

$20.00

Shrimp marinated in fresh ground herbs, spices and grilled in clay oven.

Fish Tikka

$20.00

Fish fillet (Salmon) marinated in fresh ground herbs, spices and grilled in clay oven.

Lamb Chops

$22.00

Luscious Tandoori Lamb Chops is part of Moghul cuisine. The lamb chops are marinated with rich Indian yogurt, rub of garlic, ginger, turmeric, chilli powder and tandoori spice blend.

Tandoori Fish

$22.00

House delicacy - whole tandoor pomfret marinated with a melange of spices and grilled to perfection.

Indo-Chinese Entree

Veg Fried Rice

$16.00

Vegetable Fried Rice is made by stir-frying the veggies along with aromatic basmati rice and is sautéed with onions, carrots pepper and homemade sauce.

Egg Fried Rice

$16.00

Egg Fried Rice is made by stir-frying the veggies, scrambled egg along with aromatic basmati rice and is sautéed with onions, carrots, pepper and homemade sauce.

Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

Chicken Fried Rice is made by stir-frying the veggies, scrambled egg, chicken along with aromatic basmati rice and is sautéed with onions, carrots, pepper and homemade sauce.

Veg. Hakka Noodles

$16.00

Indian style vegetable hakka (thin and flat noodles) noodles are made with fresh vegetables, onion, cabbage, bell pepper and carrots.

Egg Hakka Noodles

$16.00

Indian style egg hakka (thin and flat noodles) noodles are made with fresh vegetables, scrambled eggs, onion, cabbage, bell pepper and carrots.

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$18.00

Indian style chicken hakka (thin and flat noodles) noodles are made with chicken, scrambled eggs, fresh vegetables, onion, cabbage, bell pepper and carrots.

Naan & Bread

Plain Naan

$3.00

Hand-tossed round flat leavened bread cut into pieces.

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Hand-tossed round flat leavened bread cut into pieces glazed with garlic flavored oil.

Bullet Naan (Spicy)

$4.00

Hand-tossed round flat leavened bread cut into pieces stuffed with spices.

Truffle Naan

$4.00

Hand-tossed round flat leavened bread cut into pieces glazed with truffle oil.

Butter Naan

$4.00

Hand-tossed round flat leavened bread cut into pieces glazed with butter.

Tandoori Roti (GF)

$4.00

Hand-tossed round flat thin whole grain wheat bread cut into pieces.

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Hand-tossed round flat leavened bread cut into pieces glazed with onions.

Peshwari Naan with Cheese

$5.00

Hand-tossed round flat leavened bread cut into pieces stuffed with sweet, dried fruit and cheese.

Cheese and Garlic Naan

$5.00

Hand-tossed round flat leavened bread cut into pieces glazed with butter, stuffed with Cheese and Garlic.

Curry Pots (Veg)

Dal Tadka

$12.00

Dal Tadka is our popular dish made with split lentil and is finished with a tempering made of ghee/ oil and spices.

Chole Masala

$14.00

Chole (garbanzo beans) blended with onion, garlic and tomato herb sauce.

Chole Saag

$14.00

Chole (garbanzo beans) Saag is a classic Indian vegan curry made with chickpeas, spinach curry, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic and whole spices.

Aloo Gobhi

$14.00

Aloo Gobi is our rustic and authentic dish made by sautéing the potatoes and cauliflower.

Aloo Palak

$14.00

Aloo Palak is a delicious, comforting curry made with potato and spinach in an onion, tomato and homemade spice base.

Veg Korma

$16.00

Vegetable korma curry is mildly spiced with a rich creamy sauce as a base and is loaded with wholesome spices.

Kadai Veg

$16.00

Home made Kadai is a delicious, spicy flavorful made with onions, tomatoes, bell-peppers, ginger, garlic, mix veg & fresh ground spices.

Veg Chettinad

$16.00

Vegetable Chettinad is delicious, flavorful, spicy curry prepared using mixed vegetables and in chettinad style.

Palak Paneer

$18.00

Cottage cheese cubes cooked in ginger, garlic and mild spiced spinach sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$18.00

Home made cheese cooked in fresh creamy tomato sauce sautéed with bell peppers and onions.

Paneer Kurchan

$18.00

Grated cottage cheese in tomato and onion sauce dolloped with light cream.

Kadai Paneer

$18.00

Home made cottage cheese is a delicious, spicy flavorful made with onions, tomatoes, bell-peppers, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices.

Malai Kofta (Veggie Balls)

$18.00

Malai Kofta is our popular and delicious dish. Kofta (fried veggie balls) is made of potato and paneer in a rich, lightly sweet, creamy mild gravy made with onions and tomatoes.

Curry Pots (Non-Veg)

Chicken Saag

$18.00

Chicken cooked in ginger, garlic and mild spiced spinach sauce.

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Chicken marinated in creamy onion tomato gravy cooked in clayoven with bell-pepper's and onions

Chicken Korma

$18.00

The Chicken Korma is slow cooked and is a flavored with our homemade aromatic spices. This mildly spiced, creamy textured Korma has warm comforting flavors.

Chicken Chettinad

$18.00

Chicken cooked in a peppery authentic chettinad paste, a classic dish.

Kadai Chicken

$18.00

Kadai chicken is a delicious, spicy flavorful dish made with chicken, onions, tomatoes, bell-peppers, ginger, garlic & fresh ground spices.

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.00

Scrumptious Vindaloo curry is prepared with tender chicken, onions, ginger, garlic, along with lots of aromatic whole spices and slight tang from vinegar.

Mango Chicken

$18.00

This chicken curry is cooked in mango based sauce, tampered with red peppercorns and curry leaves.

Spicy Chicken Curry

$18.00

Spicy Chicken curry is prepared with tender Chicken meat, ginger, garlic, onions along with lots of aromatic housemade whole spices.

Gongura Chicken Curry

$18.00

This chicken curry is made with Gongura (sorrel leaves or tangy spinach) and with our special sauce. It has distinctive and is sour in taste.

Lamb Saag

$20.00

Lamb cooked in ginger, garlic and mild spiced spinach sauce.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$20.00

Lamb Rogan Josh is an aromatic curried meat dish. It is a traditional dish made with lamb, coloured and flavoured primarily by Saffron and Kashmiri chilies.

Lamb Korma

$20.00

Lamb Korma is a very popular Afghan style dish. The boneless lamb pieces are slowly cooked in our homemade curry base sauce with onions, tomato and whole spices.

Kashmiri Lamb Curry

$20.00

This lamb curry is made with green and Kashmiri red chiles, dried coconut, and almonds in a saffron-yogurt sauce.

Lamb Vindaloo

$20.00

Lamb Vindaloo is savory, slightly spicy dish of tender braised lamb bites seasoned with bold flavors from dried red peppers, peppercorns, cardamom, and cloves.

Malabar Fish Curry

$20.00

Malabar fish curry is cooked in coconut based sauce, tampered with red peppercorns and curry leaves.

Shrimp Masala

$20.00

This shrimp or prawn masala is made by cooking shrimp or prawns in tomato base with ginger, garlic, herbs and whole garam masala.

Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani

$16.00

Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, saffron layered on top of the Mix Vegetables and is cooked together in thick Yogurt based herb and spice sauce.

Egg Biryani

$16.00

Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, special biryani sauce on top of the Eggs in thick herb base and spice sauce.

Paneer Biryani

$18.00

Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, special biryani sauce on top of the Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese) in thick herb base and spice sauce.

Chicken Dum Biryani

$18.00

Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, saffron layered on top of the Chicken and is cooked together in thick Yogurt based herb and spice sauce.

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, special biryani sauce on top of the Lamb in thick herb base and spice sauce.

Shrimp Biryani

$20.00

Long Grain Basmati rice flavored with exotic spices, special biryani sauce on top of the Shrimp in thick herb base and spice sauce.

Rice Sides

Plain Basmati Rice

$3.00

Specialty long grain basmati flavored plain rice.

Jeera Rice

$3.00

Jeera (cumin seeds) rice is made with sautéed cumin in ghee or butter along with whole spices (bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves).

Kids Bites

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Veg Burger with Fries

$10.00

Chicken Burger with Fries

$12.00

Chicken Boneless Tenders

$8.00

Pizza Margarita

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Desserts

Gulab Jamun with Ice Cream

$8.00

Warm and browned milk dumplings in a sweet honey sauce along with Ice Cream.

Mango Cake

$8.00

Super creamy and smooth Mango Cheesecake with a shortbread crust, topped with sweet and tangy mango curd.

Gajar Halwa (Carrot Pudding)

$8.00

Gajar Halwa (Carrot Pudding) is delicious and is prepared with ghee, carrots, milk, sugar, cardamom, and nuts.

Rasmalai (Creamy Dumplings)

$8.00

Soft and juicy delicacy made with cardamom flavored milk and cottage cheese dumplings.

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

COSMO

$10.00

TOM COLLINS

$10.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$10.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$10.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$10.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$10.00

OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

BAHAMA MAMA

$10.00

MAI TAI

$10.00

GREY HOUND

$10.00

LEMON DROP

$10.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$10.00

ALMOND JOY

$10.00

BANANA POPSICLE

$10.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$10.00

KAMIKAZE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired Indian cuisine located in the heart of Richmond's Arts District, featuring shareable small plates and rotating curry pot specials.

Website

Location

15 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

