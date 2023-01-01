Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Buttermilk and Honey on Grace

415 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Wedge Salad$12.00
shredded lettuce, slab bacon, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, garlic bread crumbs, ranch
More about Buttermilk and Honey on Grace
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.95
romaine, tomato, avocado, cucumber, blue cheese, bacon, buttermilk herb dressing
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$7.95
romaine, pepitas, pico de gallo, corn ,queso, crispy tortillas, lemon avocado dressing
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Hatch Local Food Hall image

 

Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester

400 Hull St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BLT Ranch Chopped Salad$4.00
More about Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Deli Salad$9.25
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, tomatoes, iceberg with your choice of dressing
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

New Market - Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Salad$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
More about New Market - Afton
Chopped Chicken Salad image

 

New Market - Building 1

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Salad$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.
More about New Market - Building 1

