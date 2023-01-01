Chopped salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chopped salad
Buttermilk and Honey on Grace
415 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Chopped Wedge Salad
|$12.00
shredded lettuce, slab bacon, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, garlic bread crumbs, ranch
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Chopped Salad
|$11.95
romaine, tomato, avocado, cucumber, blue cheese, bacon, buttermilk herb dressing
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Chopped Salad
|$7.95
romaine, pepitas, pico de gallo, corn ,queso, crispy tortillas, lemon avocado dressing
Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
400 Hull St, Richmond
|BLT Ranch Chopped Salad
|$4.00
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Chopped Deli Salad
|$9.25
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, tomatoes, iceberg with your choice of dressing
New Market - Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$3.75
Tender greens with chicken, feta, bacon, pickled onion, tomato, cucumber, and your choice of dressing.