Greek salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Liberty Public House
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens topped with feta cheese, sweetie drop peppers, grape tomatoes,
kalamata olives, cucumbers & red onion, with choice of dressing
More about Station 2
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|GREEK SALAD
|$8.50
mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, banana peppers, & feta cheese crumbles
*Add some protein to your greens! under "Add a Burger Option"
More about The Greek Taverna
The Greek Taverna
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|Side Greek Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
|Full Greek Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
|Side Greek Salad
|$7.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
More about Opa Food Truck
Opa Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Red Onions | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | House made Greek Vinagraitte
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
5625 West Broad Street, Henrico
|GREEK SALAD
|$11.75
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Greek Salad
|$7.50
|Lg Greek Salad
|$15.00
|Half Greek Salad
|$32.00
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Greek Salad *GFO, VEG
|$10.95
romain, feta, cucumber, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, pita croutons, white balsamic vinaigrette