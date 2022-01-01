Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve greek salad

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
mixed greens topped with feta cheese, sweetie drop peppers, grape tomatoes,
kalamata olives, cucumbers & red onion, with choice of dressing
More about Liberty Public House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GREEK SALAD$8.50
mixed greens, diced red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, banana peppers, & feta cheese crumbles
*Add some protein to your greens! under "Add a Burger Option"
More about Station 2
Full Greek Salad image

 

The Greek Taverna

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Greek Salad$7.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
Full Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
More about The Greek Taverna
Greek Salad image

 

Opa Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.00
Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Red Onions | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | House made Greek Vinagraitte
More about Opa Food Truck
Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND image

 

Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND

5625 West Broad Street, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEK SALAD$11.75
More about Shorty's Diner - RICHMOND
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante Italiano

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$7.50
Lg Greek Salad$15.00
Half Greek Salad$32.00
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.00
More about PIE 314
Perk! image

 

Perk!

2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad Grain Bowl$9.00
More about Perk!
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad *GFO, VEG$10.95
romain, feta, cucumber, black olives, red onion, tomatoes, pita croutons, white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Greek on Cary image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek on Cary

3107 west cary street, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (1410 reviews)
Greek Salad$12.00
More about Greek on Cary

