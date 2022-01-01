Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Richmond

Richmond restaurants that serve cookies

Brewer’s Cafe image

 

Brewer’s Cafe

1012 Hull St Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie$1.50
More about Brewer’s Cafe
Item pic

 

Pop's Market

415 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Banana Pudding Cookie$1.75
Strawberry Cheesecake Cookie$1.75
More about Pop's Market
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack - Lombardy

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Topped$2.89
More about Sugar Shack - Lombardy
The Beet Box image

 

The Beet Box

2611 W Cary, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolat Chip Cookies (V)$3.00
Better Than Cookie Dough$10.00
More about The Beet Box
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer

1600 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Nightingale Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich$4.99
Whisk Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
Item pic

 

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sprinkle Cookie$2.75
Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Cookie with Mild Chili Powder + Cinnamon.
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich$4.50
Cookie Dough with Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiched in the Middle (Contains No Raw Eggs)
More about Coco + Hazel
Item pic

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mint Cookies And Cream$11.00
Evan Williams, creme de menthe, mint syrup, oreo cookie crumbles
More about Boulevard Burger
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Pizza Bones

2314 Jefferson Avenue, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.15
More about Pizza Bones
Item pic

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nightingale Cookie Monster$8.00
Cookies and cream ice cream sandwiched between chocolate chip cookies
More about Wong Gonzalez
Hot Chick image

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nightengale Cookie Monster$7.00
More about Hot Chick
Item pic

 

Nate's Bagels

21 S Allen Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black and White Cookie$3.00
More about Nate's Bagels
Item pic

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant Cookie$1.50
Cookie$0.50
More about Afton
Item pic

 

Goatocado Kitchen

1823 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
One large, delicious VEGAN chocolate chip cookie; a perfect treat at the end of your meal!
More about Goatocado Kitchen
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOM'S CAKE - GLUTEN FREE COOKIES & CREAM *GF$7.00
MOM’S CAKE- COOKIES & CREAM$7.00
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Item pic

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$0.50
More about New Market
Frank's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Frank's Ristorante Italiano

3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nightingale Cookie Monster$6.00
More about Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Cookies & Cream image

COOKIES

Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering

935 W Grace St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (2836 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies & Cream
Like a dream within a dream, this inception of Oreo cookie bits inside of an already delicious chocolate dough tastes so good, you’ll never want it to be finished. We made sure to ease the transition with smooth white chocolate. Try out the cookie our taste testers deemed their favorite flavor yet.
More about Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering
Cookies & Cream image

COOKIES

Red Eye Cookie Co.

935 W Grace St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (2836 reviews)
Takeout
Custom 200 Cookies Catering Package$379.99
Mix and match your own 200 Package of any of our delicious cookies.
(Please allow additional time from time of order and time of open for larger orders.
At minimum allow 4 hours bake time and 2 business days per 100 Cookies when placing orders)
Cookies & Cream
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
Like a dream within a dream, this inception of Oreo cookie bits inside of an already delicious chocolate dough tastes so good, you’ll never want it to be finished. We made sure to ease the transition with smooth white chocolate. Try out the cookie our taste testers deemed their favorite flavor yet.
(Seasonal) Blueberry Muffin Cookie
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
Blueberries, oats, and white chocolate chips combine in this light seasonal flavor for a unique muffin like texture and taste.
Eat it as a snack or for breakfast, we wont tell.
(Available for a limited time, get it while they last!)
More about Red Eye Cookie Co.
d03556dc-df16-4c73-87cd-7e223433a7c5 image

 

Manchester's Table

201 W 7th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.50
More about Manchester's Table
Item pic

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.95
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Item pic

 

Perk!

2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$1.50
Scratch made cookies!
Milk n' Cookies Kit$5.00
Perfect afer school snack: a bottle of milk and 3 cookies!
Anna B's GF Cookies$2.00
Local Gluten Free bakery! Individually packaged cookies!
More about Perk!
Claudia's Bake Shop image

 

Claudia's Bake Shop

3027 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate chip cookie
Our soft and chewy chocolate chip cookie.
Black & white cookie$4.00
Traditional New York style Black and White cookie. A vanilla cake-y cookie topped with vanilla and chocolate glaze
Sugar cookie
Our buttery sugar cookie.
More about Claudia's Bake Shop
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (V)
Peanut Butter Cookies (V)$1.50
S'more Cookies (V)$1.50
Vegan Smore Cookies.
More about Cheddar Jackson
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip

1215 E Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican Chocolate Oreo Cookie$3.00
More about Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
Item pic

 

Hatch Cafe

2601 Maury Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Cookie$1.50
Ghiradelli Chips. Heavy handed on the brown sugar. Lil' bit o' Maldon.
More about Hatch Cafe

