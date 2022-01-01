Cookies in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve cookies
Pop's Market
415 East Grace Street, Richmond
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
|Banana Pudding Cookie
|$1.75
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cookie
|$1.75
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack - Lombardy
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
|Cookie Topped
|$2.89
The Beet Box
2611 W Cary, Richmond
|Chocolat Chip Cookies (V)
|$3.00
|Better Than Cookie Dough
|$10.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer
1600 W Cary St, Richmond
|Nightingale Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich
|$4.99
|Whisk Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Coco + Hazel
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Sprinkle Cookie
|$2.75
Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles.
|Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie
|$2.75
Chocolate Cookie with Mild Chili Powder + Cinnamon.
|Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich
|$4.50
Cookie Dough with Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiched in the Middle (Contains No Raw Eggs)
Boulevard Burger
1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Mint Cookies And Cream
|$11.00
Evan Williams, creme de menthe, mint syrup, oreo cookie crumbles
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Nightingale Cookie Monster
|$8.00
Cookies and cream ice cream sandwiched between chocolate chip cookies
Goatocado Kitchen
1823 W Main St, Richmond
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
One large, delicious VEGAN chocolate chip cookie; a perfect treat at the end of your meal!
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|MOM'S CAKE - GLUTEN FREE COOKIES & CREAM *GF
|$7.00
|MOM’S CAKE- COOKIES & CREAM
|$7.00
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Nightingale Cookie Monster
|$6.00
COOKIES
Red Eye Cookie Richmond Catering
935 W Grace St, Richmond
|Cookies & Cream
Like a dream within a dream, this inception of Oreo cookie bits inside of an already delicious chocolate dough tastes so good, you’ll never want it to be finished. We made sure to ease the transition with smooth white chocolate. Try out the cookie our taste testers deemed their favorite flavor yet.
COOKIES
Red Eye Cookie Co.
935 W Grace St, Richmond
|Custom 200 Cookies Catering Package
|$379.99
Mix and match your own 200 Package of any of our delicious cookies.
(Please allow additional time from time of order and time of open for larger orders.
At minimum allow 4 hours bake time and 2 business days per 100 Cookies when placing orders)
|Cookies & Cream
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
Like a dream within a dream, this inception of Oreo cookie bits inside of an already delicious chocolate dough tastes so good, you’ll never want it to be finished. We made sure to ease the transition with smooth white chocolate. Try out the cookie our taste testers deemed their favorite flavor yet.
|(Seasonal) Blueberry Muffin Cookie
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
Blueberries, oats, and white chocolate chips combine in this light seasonal flavor for a unique muffin like texture and taste.
Eat it as a snack or for breakfast, we wont tell.
(Available for a limited time, get it while they last!)
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.95
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
Perk!
2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield
|Cookies
|$1.50
Scratch made cookies!
|Milk n' Cookies Kit
|$5.00
Perfect afer school snack: a bottle of milk and 3 cookies!
|Anna B's GF Cookies
|$2.00
Local Gluten Free bakery! Individually packaged cookies!
Claudia's Bake Shop
3027 West Cary Street, Richmond
|Chocolate chip cookie
Our soft and chewy chocolate chip cookie.
|Black & white cookie
|$4.00
Traditional New York style Black and White cookie. A vanilla cake-y cookie topped with vanilla and chocolate glaze
|Sugar cookie
Our buttery sugar cookie.
SANDWICHES
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (V)
|Peanut Butter Cookies (V)
|$1.50
|S'more Cookies (V)
|$1.50
Vegan Smore Cookies.
TACOS
Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip
1215 E Main St, Richmond
|Mexican Chocolate Oreo Cookie
|$3.00