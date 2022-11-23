- Home
- /
- Richmond
- /
- Southern Fan
- /
- Juice & Smoothies
- /
- The Beet Box
The Beet Box
No reviews yet
2611 W Cary
Richmond, VA 23220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Smoothies
The Beet Goes On
Beetroot, Spinach, Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, Ginger
Atlantis
Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Spirulina, Nut Mylk
Pink Panther
Strawberry, Banana and Apple Juice
Hella Good
Strawberry, Mango, Lemon, Ginger, Apple Juice
Dragon Slayer
Dragon Fruit, Banana, Strawberry, Vegan Vanilla Protein and Nut Mylk
Day-Date
Banana, Date, Pecan, Nutmeg, Sea Salt, Honey and Nut Mylk
Blueberry Hill
Blueberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Nut Mylk
Coco Collab
Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate protein, Chocolate chips, Honey and Nut Mylk
Pangea
Banana, Strawberry, Spinach, Vanilla Protein, Almond Butter and Nut Mylk
Mango- Go Crazy
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Vanilla Protein (V) and Apple Juice.
Matcha Mango
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Ginger, Matcha, Vanilla Protein (V), Apple Juice, Coconut Water
Peaches N' Cream
Peaches, Dates, Pecans, Honey, Nutmeg, Sea Salt, Vanilla Protein (V), Nut Mylk
Princess Peach
Peach, Strawberry, Pineapple, Acai, Apple Juice
Summertime Fine
Pineapple, Cucumber, Spinach, Mint, Apple Juice, Coconut Water
Better Than Cookie Dough
Banana, Dates, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Nutmeg, Vanilla Protein (V), Nut Mylk
Minter Wonderland
Banana, Date, Spinach, Mint, Matcha, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla Protein (V), Nut Mylk
Matcha Mama
Banana, Spinach, Date, Oats, Matcha, Nut Mylk
Smoothie Bowl
Green Light
Matcha, Spinach, Banana and Nut Mylk Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
Acai Me
Acai, Strawberry, Mango and Apple Juice Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
Dragon Queen
Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Pineapple and Apple Juice Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
PB Power
Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein and Nut Mylk Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
Blueberry Power
Blueberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Nut Mylk blended and topped with housemate Granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, coconut flakes and honey. drizzle.
Maybe I'm Falling...
Pumpkin, Mango, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Vanilla Protein (V), Nut Mylk topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Spiced Apples, Roasted Pepitas, Honey Drizzle
Toasts
G.O.A.T.
Locally Baked French BreadAvocadoTomatoOlive OilEverything Bagel Seasoning
West Coast Toast
Locally Baked French Bread Avocado Sliced Cucumber Sprouts Pickled Red Onion Salt and Pepper
Sun-dried Tomato Hummus Toast
Sun-dried Tomato Hummus, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Red Pepper Flakes
Sweet Slice
Locally Baked French Bread Almond Butter Sliced Banana Sliced Strawberry Blueberries Local Honey Seed Trilogy
Cashew Butter Toast
Vegan Sourdough Bread, Sweet Cashew Butter, Bananas, Strawberries, Spiced Apples, Granola, Honey Drizzle
Bites
Hummus Tray
Assorted Veggies with House-made Hummus
Teriyaki Wrap
Whole wheat wrap, garlic hummus, massaged kale and cabbage dressed with sesame ginger dressing, coconut couscous, teriyaki walnut "meat".
Fuego Wrap
Whole wheat wrap, sun-dried tomato hummus, massaged kale dressed in avocado lime cilantro dressing, corn pico de gallo, taco walnut "meat".
Soup of The Day
Naan Dippers (3)
Slice Of Bread
Sweet Indulgences
Chocolat Chip Cookies (V)
Snickers Cheesecake (V)
Twix Cheesecake (V)
Pumpkin Cheesecake (V)
Lavender Lemkon Cheesecake (V)
Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake (V)
Salted Caramel Cheesecake (V)
Spiced Apple Cheesecake (V)
Mint Chocalet Chip Cheesecake (V)
Chocolated PB Cheeesecake (V)
Raspberry Fig Cheesecake (V)
Peanutbutter Fudge Popsicle
Watermelon Fiesta Popsicle
Spiced Peach Popsicle
Strawberry Banana Popsicle
Cold Pressed Juice (16oz)
Cold Pressed Juice (8oz)
Shots
Brilliant Digestion & Skin
2.5 oz Lemon, Ginger and Cayenne
ReUp Shot (Anti Inflammatory)
2.5 oz Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon and Coconut Water
Noble Shot (Antioxidants, Allergies, Immune System Booster)
2.5 oz Elderberry, Honey, Cloves, Cinnamon, Lemon and Filtered Water
100 % Wheatgrass
True Cleanse
One Day Cleanse
Cleanse orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund. Cleanse will contain (6) 16 oz juices per day. (1) Straight Cash, (1) So Fresh and So Clean, (1) Sunny Daze, (1) Paint the Town, (1) Hulk Smash, (1) The Mylky Way Straight Cash Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon So Fresh and So Clean Cucumber, Pear, Pineapple, Mint Sunny Daze Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger Paint The Town Beet Carrot, Pear, Lemon, Ginger Hulk Smash Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Gala Apple, Lime The Mylky Way Purified Water, Almond, Date, Cinnamon, Pink Salt
Two Day Cleanse
Cleanse orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund Cleanse will contain (6) 16 oz juices per day. (2) Straight Cash, (2) So Fresh and So Clean, (2) Sunny Daze, (2) Paint the Town, (2) Hulk Smash, (2) The Mylky Way Straight Cash Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon So Fresh and So Clean Cucumber, Pear, Pineapple, Mint Sunny Daze Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger Paint The Town Beet Carrot, Pear, Lemon, Ginger Hulk Smash Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Gala Apple, Lime The Mylky Way Purified Water, Almond, Date, Cinnamon, Pink Salt
Three Day Cleanse
Cleanse orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund. Cleanse will contain (6) 16 oz juices per day. (3) Straight Cash, (3) So Fresh and So Clean, (3) Sunny Daze, (3) Paint the Town, (3) Hulk Smash, (3) The Mylky Way Straight Cash Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon So Fresh and So Clean Cucumber, Pear, Pineapple, Mint Sunny Daze Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger Paint The Town Beet Carrot, Pear, Lemon, Ginger Hulk Smash Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Gala Apple, Lime The Mylky Way Purified Water, Almond, Date, Cinnamon, Pink Salt
Fuel Up Gallon
Paint The Town
Beet, Carrot, Pear, Lemon, Ginger Gallon orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund.
Straight Cash
Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon Gallon orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund.
Sunny Daze
Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger Gallon orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund.
Hulk Smash
Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Gala Apple, Lime Gallon orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund.
So Fresh and So Clean
Cucumber, Pear, Pineapple, Mint Gallon orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund.
Drinks
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Order ahead and stay fresh! Cold pressed juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, toasts, wellness shots and more.
2611 W Cary, Richmond, VA 23220