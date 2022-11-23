The Beet Box

One Day Cleanse

$55.00

Cleanse orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund. Cleanse will contain (6) 16 oz juices per day. (1) Straight Cash, (1) So Fresh and So Clean, (1) Sunny Daze, (1) Paint the Town, (1) Hulk Smash, (1) The Mylky Way Straight Cash Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon So Fresh and So Clean Cucumber, Pear, Pineapple, Mint Sunny Daze Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger Paint The Town Beet Carrot, Pear, Lemon, Ginger Hulk Smash Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Gala Apple, Lime The Mylky Way Purified Water, Almond, Date, Cinnamon, Pink Salt