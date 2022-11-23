The Beet Box imageView gallery
The Beet Box

review star

No reviews yet

2611 W Cary

Richmond, VA 23220

Smoothies

The Beet Goes On

$8.50

Beetroot, Spinach, Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, Ginger

Atlantis

$8.50

Mango, Banana, Pineapple, Spirulina, Nut Mylk

Pink Panther

$8.50

Strawberry, Banana and Apple Juice

Hella Good

$8.50

Strawberry, Mango, Lemon, Ginger, Apple Juice

Dragon Slayer

$9.50

Dragon Fruit, Banana, Strawberry, Vegan Vanilla Protein and Nut Mylk

Day-Date

$8.50

Banana, Date, Pecan, Nutmeg, Sea Salt, Honey and Nut Mylk

Blueberry Hill

$9.50

Blueberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Nut Mylk

Coco Collab

$9.50

Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate protein, Chocolate chips, Honey and Nut Mylk

Pangea

$9.50

Banana, Strawberry, Spinach, Vanilla Protein, Almond Butter and Nut Mylk

Mango- Go Crazy

$9.50

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Vanilla Protein (V) and Apple Juice.

Matcha Mango

$9.50

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Spinach, Ginger, Matcha, Vanilla Protein (V), Apple Juice, Coconut Water

Peaches N' Cream

$9.50

Peaches, Dates, Pecans, Honey, Nutmeg, Sea Salt, Vanilla Protein (V), Nut Mylk

Princess Peach

$9.50

Peach, Strawberry, Pineapple, Acai, Apple Juice

Summertime Fine

$8.50

Pineapple, Cucumber, Spinach, Mint, Apple Juice, Coconut Water

Better Than Cookie Dough

$10.00

Banana, Dates, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Nutmeg, Vanilla Protein (V), Nut Mylk

Minter Wonderland

$9.50

Banana, Date, Spinach, Mint, Matcha, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla Protein (V), Nut Mylk

Matcha Mama

$8.50

Banana, Spinach, Date, Oats, Matcha, Nut Mylk

Smoothie Bowl

Green Light

$10.50

Matcha, Spinach, Banana and Nut Mylk Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes

Acai Me

$10.50

Acai, Strawberry, Mango and Apple Juice Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes

Dragon Queen

$10.50

Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Pineapple and Apple Juice Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes

PB Power

$10.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein and Nut Mylk Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes

Blueberry Power

$10.50

Blueberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Nut Mylk blended and topped with housemate Granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, coconut flakes and honey. drizzle.

Maybe I'm Falling...

$10.50

Pumpkin, Mango, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Vanilla Protein (V), Nut Mylk topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Spiced Apples, Roasted Pepitas, Honey Drizzle

Toasts

G.O.A.T.

$8.50

Locally Baked French BreadAvocadoTomatoOlive OilEverything Bagel Seasoning

West Coast Toast

$8.50

Locally Baked French Bread Avocado Sliced Cucumber Sprouts Pickled Red Onion Salt and Pepper

Sun-dried Tomato Hummus Toast

$8.50

Sun-dried Tomato Hummus, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Red Pepper Flakes

Sweet Slice

$8.50

Locally Baked French Bread Almond Butter Sliced Banana Sliced Strawberry Blueberries Local Honey Seed Trilogy

Cashew Butter Toast

$8.50

Vegan Sourdough Bread, Sweet Cashew Butter, Bananas, Strawberries, Spiced Apples, Granola, Honey Drizzle

Bites

Hummus Tray

$8.50

Assorted Veggies with House-made Hummus

Teriyaki Wrap

$9.50Out of stock

Whole wheat wrap, garlic hummus, massaged kale and cabbage dressed with sesame ginger dressing, coconut couscous, teriyaki walnut "meat".

Fuego Wrap

$9.50Out of stock

Whole wheat wrap, sun-dried tomato hummus, massaged kale dressed in avocado lime cilantro dressing, corn pico de gallo, taco walnut "meat".

Soup of The Day

$6.00Out of stock

Naan Dippers (3)

$1.00

Slice Of Bread

$1.00

Sweet Indulgences

Chocolat Chip Cookies (V)

$3.00

Snickers Cheesecake (V)

$7.50

Twix Cheesecake (V)

$7.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake (V)

$7.50

Lavender Lemkon Cheesecake (V)

$7.50

Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake (V)

$7.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cheesecake (V)

$7.50Out of stock

Spiced Apple Cheesecake (V)

$7.50Out of stock

Mint Chocalet Chip Cheesecake (V)

$7.50Out of stock

Chocolated PB Cheeesecake (V)

$7.50Out of stock

Raspberry Fig Cheesecake (V)

$7.50Out of stock

Peanutbutter Fudge Popsicle

$3.50Out of stock

Watermelon Fiesta Popsicle

$3.50Out of stock

Spiced Peach Popsicle

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Popsicle

$3.50Out of stock

Cold Pressed Juice (16oz)

Straight Cash

$9.50Out of stock

Hulk Smash

$9.50

So Fresh So Clean

$9.50Out of stock

Sunny Daze

$9.50Out of stock

Paint The Town

$9.50Out of stock

Mylky Way

$9.50Out of stock

Apple Cider (seasonal)

$6.00Out of stock

Cold Pressed Juice (8oz)

Straight Cash

$5.50Out of stock

Hulk Smash

$5.50Out of stock

So Fresh So Clean

$5.50Out of stock

Sunny Daze

$5.50Out of stock

Paint The Town

$5.50Out of stock

Apple Cider (seasonal)

$3.50Out of stock

Shots

Brilliant Digestion & Skin

$3.50

2.5 oz Lemon, Ginger and Cayenne

ReUp Shot (Anti Inflammatory)

$3.50

2.5 oz Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon and Coconut Water

Noble Shot (Antioxidants, Allergies, Immune System Booster)

$3.50

2.5 oz Elderberry, Honey, Cloves, Cinnamon, Lemon and Filtered Water

100 % Wheatgrass

$5.00Out of stock

True Cleanse

A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund

One Day Cleanse

$55.00

Cleanse orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund. Cleanse will contain (6) 16 oz juices per day. (1) Straight Cash, (1) So Fresh and So Clean, (1) Sunny Daze, (1) Paint the Town, (1) Hulk Smash, (1) The Mylky Way Straight Cash Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon So Fresh and So Clean Cucumber, Pear, Pineapple, Mint Sunny Daze Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger Paint The Town Beet Carrot, Pear, Lemon, Ginger Hulk Smash Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Gala Apple, Lime The Mylky Way Purified Water, Almond, Date, Cinnamon, Pink Salt

Two Day Cleanse

$105.00

Cleanse orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund Cleanse will contain (6) 16 oz juices per day. (2) Straight Cash, (2) So Fresh and So Clean, (2) Sunny Daze, (2) Paint the Town, (2) Hulk Smash, (2) The Mylky Way Straight Cash Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon So Fresh and So Clean Cucumber, Pear, Pineapple, Mint Sunny Daze Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger Paint The Town Beet Carrot, Pear, Lemon, Ginger Hulk Smash Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Gala Apple, Lime The Mylky Way Purified Water, Almond, Date, Cinnamon, Pink Salt

Three Day Cleanse

$150.00

Cleanse orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund. Cleanse will contain (6) 16 oz juices per day. (3) Straight Cash, (3) So Fresh and So Clean, (3) Sunny Daze, (3) Paint the Town, (3) Hulk Smash, (3) The Mylky Way Straight Cash Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon So Fresh and So Clean Cucumber, Pear, Pineapple, Mint Sunny Daze Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger Paint The Town Beet Carrot, Pear, Lemon, Ginger Hulk Smash Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Gala Apple, Lime The Mylky Way Purified Water, Almond, Date, Cinnamon, Pink Salt

Fuel Up Gallon

Paint The Town

$60.00

Beet, Carrot, Pear, Lemon, Ginger Gallon orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund.

Straight Cash

$60.00

Kale, Celery, Cucumber, Green Apple, Parsley, Ginger, Lemon Gallon orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund.

Sunny Daze

$60.00

Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger Gallon orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund.

Hulk Smash

$60.00

Kale, Pineapple, Cucumber, Gala Apple, Lime Gallon orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund.

So Fresh and So Clean

$60.00

Cucumber, Pear, Pineapple, Mint Gallon orders should be placed 48 hours in advance. A cleanse/fuel up gallon that is not picked up on the scheduled pick up date is not eligible for a refund.

Drinks

Essentia Akaline Water

$2.50

Hot Cider

$5.00

Red Ginsing Kombucha

$14.99

Ginger Turmeric Kombucha

$14.99

Island Echo Kombucha

$14.99Out of stock

Dancing Queen Kombucha

$14.99Out of stock

Lovee THC Tea

$5.55Out of stock

Peach Sangria

$14.99Out of stock

Retail

Seamoss Regular

$25.00

Supermoss Seamoss (w/burdock root and bladderwrack)

$35.00

Elderberry Sea Moss

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Order ahead and stay fresh! Cold pressed juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, toasts, wellness shots and more.

2611 W Cary, Richmond, VA 23220

