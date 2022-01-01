Chewy's Bagels LLC

Thanksgiving PREORDER Baker’s Dozen Lox Box

$125.00

ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP NOVEMBER 23RD. Includes a preselected baker’s dozen of savory bagels, your choice of three tubs of housemade schmear, and a platter with 1lb of fresh lox accompanied by dill, red onion, tomatoes, capers, and fresh lemon slices. The perfect brunch for your family celebrations! ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP NOVEMBER 23RD.