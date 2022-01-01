Chewy's Bagels LLC imageView gallery

3138 W. Cary St

Richmond, VA 23221

Popular Items

CYOB
Breakfast Sammie
Lox Bagel

Thanksgiving PREORDER Lox Box (Order by 11/20)

Thanksgiving PREORDER Baker’s Dozen Lox Box

Thanksgiving PREORDER Baker’s Dozen Lox Box

$125.00

ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP NOVEMBER 23RD. Includes a preselected baker’s dozen of savory bagels, your choice of three tubs of housemade schmear, and a platter with 1lb of fresh lox accompanied by dill, red onion, tomatoes, capers, and fresh lemon slices. The perfect brunch for your family celebrations! ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP NOVEMBER 23RD.

Thanksgiving PREORDER Half Dozen Lox Box

Thanksgiving PREORDER Half Dozen Lox Box

$74.00

ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP NOVEMBER 23RD. Includes a preselected half dozen of savory bagels, your choice of two tubs of housemade schmear, and a platter with 1/2lb of fresh lox accompanied by dill, red onion, tomatoes, capers, and fresh lemon slices. The perfect brunch for your family celebrations! ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP NOVEMBER 23RD.

Bagels

1 Bagel

1 Bagel

$2.50

Bagels come unsliced and not toasted. LIMIT 2 DOZEN TOTAL BULK BAGELS PER ORDER.

6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$13.50

Bagels come unsliced and not toasted. LIMIT 2 DOZEN TOTAL BULK BAGELS PER ORDER.

Bakers Dozen (13)

Bakers Dozen (13)

$24.00

Bagels come unsliced and not toasted. LIMIT 2 DOZEN TOTAL BULK BAGELS PER ORDER.

Create Your Own Bagel

LIMIT: 5 CYOB per order, please!
CYOB

CYOB

$2.50

Create your own bagel sandwich!

Bagel Sandwiches

Breakfast Sammie

Breakfast Sammie

$5.50

Fluffy baked egg (contains dairy), a light shmear of plain cream cheese, topped with sharp cheddar cheese on your choice of a bagel.

Garden Veggie

Garden Veggie

$7.00

Sprouts, sliced tomato, apple cider caramelized onions, smashed avocado, and hummus on your choice of bagel. (Vegan)

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$10.00

A classic open faced sandwich with plain cream cheese, red onion, capers, dill, lox, on your choice of bagel.

Route 60

Route 60

$8.25

Havarti, smashed avocado, tomato, roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce, and house made garlic aioli on your choice of a bagel.

Swiss Melt

Swiss Melt

$8.50

Sliced ham, spicy brown mustard, apple cider carmelized onions, fig jam, and melted Swiss cheese on your choice of bagel.

Make It A Meal

Add your choice of a bottled drink or drip coffee, chips or a cookie, and a dill pickle to your sandwich order!
Chips, Pickle, and Drink

Chips, Pickle, and Drink

$3.00

We’ll make it a meal by adding your choice of a bottled drink or drip coffee, a bag of chips, and a dill pickle to your sandwich order!

Cookie, Pickle, and Drink

Cookie, Pickle, and Drink

$3.00

We’ll make it a meal by adding your choice of a bottled drink or drip coffee, cookie, and a dill pickle to your sandwich order!

Treats and Sides

Bagel Chips

Bagel Chips

$3.50

House made bagel chips. Perfect for dipping into your favorite cream cheese.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

House made with blueberry, molasses, and a streusel topping.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

House made chocolate cookie with white and dark chocolate chips.

Vegan Monkey Bread

Vegan Monkey Bread

$3.00

House made sourdough cinnamon sugar monkey bread topped with chopped pecans and salted caramel sauce.

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.00

*WEEKENDS ONLY* Our classic house made coffee cake topped with cinnamon streusel.

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Dirty brand kettle chips. Sea Salt, Mesquite Barbecue, and Salt & Vinegar.

Beverages

Natalie’s brand fresh juices.
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25

Proudly serving a rotating menu of locally roasted coffee.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50

Proudly serving Rostov’s cold brew.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25

Choose from our selection of Rostov’s teas.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled water.

Natalie’s Juice

Natalie’s Juice

$3.00

Natalie’s brand fresh juices.

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Maine Root brand root beer.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened black iced tea

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$2.00

A rotating selection of Waterloo brand sparkling waters.

8oz Cream Cheese and Spreads

8oz packed containers.

Plain Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.00

Whipped in house.

Lox & Dill Cream Cheese 8oz

$8.00

Whipped in house with lox, dill, and fresh lemon.

Scallion Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.50

Whipped in house with fresh scallions.

Cinnamon n' Sugar Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.50

Whipped in house with Korintje cinnamon and sugar.

Spicy Pimento Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.50

Whipped in house with pimento peppers, pickled jalapeños, and cheddar cheese.

Vegan Cream Cheese 8oz

$7.00

Violife brand. Free from dairy, soy, gluten, lactose, nuts, and preservatives.

Seasonal Cream Cheese 8oz

$7.00

Whipped in house with pumpkin, brown sugar, and fall spices.

Roasted Garlic Cream Cheese 8oz

$6.00

Whipped in house with roasted garlic.

Hummus 8oz

$6.00

Classic hummus.

House Jam 8oz

$6.00

House made mixed berry jam.

Butter 8oz

$6.00

Salted butter.

Smashed Avocado 8oz

$6.00

Avocado spread with salt, pepper, and fresh lemon juice.

Bacon Jam 8oz

$8.00

House made spread of bacon caramelized with fresh garlic, onion, and brown sugar. Sweet and savory.

Allergen Warnings

Dairy Allergy

Dairy Allergy

Egg Allergy

Egg Allergy

Fish Allergy

Fish Allergy

Soy Allergy

Soy Allergy

Wheat Allergy

Wheat Allergy

Nut Allergy

Nut Allergy

Vegan

Vegan

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
3138 W. Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

