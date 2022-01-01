Quesadillas in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Richmond restaurants that serve quesadillas

Liberty Public House image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Public House

418A N 25th St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Quesadilla$5.00
a huge quesadilla stuffed full of cheddar cheese
More about Liberty Public House
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
Kid Black Bean Quesadilla$5.00
More about The Daily Kitchen & Bar
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille image

GRILL

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

2300 E Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
P.H. Quesadilla$12.00
Goat, Gouda, and Cheddar Cheese, Apple Butter, Caramelized Onion, PH Secret Sauce (v)
P.H. Quesadilla$12.00
Goat, Gouda, and Cheddar Cheese, with Apple Butter and PH Secret Sauce (vg)
More about Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Quesadilla$9.95
monterey jack cheese, peppers, onions, pico, guac, lime crema
Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
monterey jack cheese, peppers, onions, pico, guac & lime crema
More about Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
Item pic

 

Instabowl

2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA$10.00
flour tortilla, cheese, scallions, lime crema, choice of chicken, shrimp, pork adobo or vegetables - comes with chips and salsa
More about Instabowl
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
cheddar, tomato, onion, salsa, sour cream, and guacomole
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Item pic

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese quesadilla And Rice$5.50
GIPSY QUESADILLA$13.00
marinated chicken, bacon, pineapple, onios and cilantro
Mushroom Quesadilla Salad$10.50
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms, and cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
More about Pepe's
Steak Quesadilla image

 

Grilled Meats & Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and steak. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and chicken. Comes with side of sour cream and salsa.
Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and shrimp drizzled with chipotle sauce. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
New York Deli image

SANDWICHES

New York Deli

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Kid’s Quesadilla$5.99
More about New York Deli
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken quesadilla$11.95
black beans, corn, poblano peppers, jack cheese, pico, cilantro lime cream
Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.95
black beans, corn, pobloano peppers, jack cheese, pico, lime creama
More about The Hill Cafe
Jamaica House Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Jamaica House Restaurant

416 West Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1217 reviews)
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Jerk Pork Quesadilla$8.00
Black Bean Quesadilla$8.00
More about Jamaica House Restaurant
Item pic

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$3.75
A hearty breakfast quesadilla filled with eggs and your choice of extras, then grilled to perfection. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Afton
Carena's Jamaican Grille image

 

Carena's Jamaican Grille

7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Shrimp Quesadilla$9.00
Red Bean Quesadilla$8.00
More about Carena's Jamaican Grille
Kid Cheese Quesadilla image

 

Casa Del Barco

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
More about Casa Del Barco
Breakfast Quesadilla image

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$3.75
More about New Market
Shytown Quesadilla image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Cafe Ole World Grill

2 N 6th St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Shytown Quesadilla$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese Blend,
& Chipotle Aioli
Chicken Quesadilla$8.25
Marinated grilled chicken & cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla
More about Cafe Ole World Grill
3ed6eedc-6faf-4e98-a121-19fca63fea4a image

 

Tiffany's Food Truck

2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Meal cheese quesadilla$6.50
An all cheese quesadilla, served with French fries and a juicebox.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla Combo$12.00
Our chicken quesadilla is a large tortilla wrap with plenty of mozzarella cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions, Thinly sliced chicken strips, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch. Served with lettuce and diced tomatoes and Salsa and sour cream (all on the side).
Chicken Quesadilla Combo$12.00
Seasoned chicken breast shredded, on a large warm tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions. Cut into 4 large pieces. Served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a side!
More about Tiffany's Food Truck
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Only$6.99
Ñino gilled or steak quesadilla$7.25
Nino Cheese Quesadillas$7.75
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
More about PIE 314
Kid Cheese Quesadilla image

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
More about Casa Del Barco
Oak & Apple image

 

Oak & Apple

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA$5.00
Cheese quesadilla on corn tortilla with choice of protein additional (pulled chicken, pulled pork, or turkey). Served with one side
More about Oak & Apple
Kid Cheese Quesadilla image

 

Casa Del Barco

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
More about Casa Del Barco
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
choice of 2 sides
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
choice of side
More about Toast New American Gastropub
Alamo BBQ image

 

Alamo BBQ

2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Loaded Quesadilla$12.00
Your Choice of any BBQ in a Pressed Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Texas Caviar. Served with Sides of Guacamole, Salsa, and Sour Cream.
More about Alamo BBQ
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$4.00
More about Tazza Kitchen

Map

