Quesadillas in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve quesadillas
Liberty Public House
418A N 25th St, Richmond
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.00
a huge quesadilla stuffed full of cheddar cheese
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Kid Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
|Kid Black Bean Quesadilla
|$5.00
Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille
2300 E Broad Street, Richmond
|P.H. Quesadilla
|$12.00
Goat, Gouda, and Cheddar Cheese, Apple Butter, Caramelized Onion, PH Secret Sauce (v)
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$9.95
monterey jack cheese, peppers, onions, pico, guac, lime crema
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.95
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
monterey jack cheese, peppers, onions, pico, guac & lime crema
Instabowl
2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond
|QUESADILLA
|$10.00
flour tortilla, cheese, scallions, lime crema, choice of chicken, shrimp, pork adobo or vegetables - comes with chips and salsa
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.95
cheddar, tomato, onion, salsa, sour cream, and guacomole
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Cheese quesadilla And Rice
|$5.50
|GIPSY QUESADILLA
|$13.00
marinated chicken, bacon, pineapple, onios and cilantro
|Mushroom Quesadilla Salad
|$10.50
Two quesadillas filled with mushrooms, and cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Steak Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and steak. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and chicken. Comes with side of sour cream and salsa.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$13.00
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and shrimp drizzled with chipotle sauce. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
The Hill Cafe
2800 E Broad St, Richmond
|Chicken quesadilla
|$11.95
black beans, corn, poblano peppers, jack cheese, pico, cilantro lime cream
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$9.95
black beans, corn, pobloano peppers, jack cheese, pico, lime creama
Jamaica House Restaurant
416 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Jerk Pork Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Black Bean Quesadilla
|$8.00
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$3.75
A hearty breakfast quesadilla filled with eggs and your choice of extras, then grilled to perfection. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Carena's Jamaican Grille
7102-1 Midlothian Tpke, North Chesterfield
|Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Red Bean Quesadilla
|$8.00
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
Cafe Ole World Grill
2 N 6th St, Richmond
|Shytown Quesadilla
|$8.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Cheese Blend,
& Chipotle Aioli
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.25
Marinated grilled chicken & cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla
Tiffany's Food Truck
2410 Ownby Ln, Richmond
|Kids Meal cheese quesadilla
|$6.50
An all cheese quesadilla, served with French fries and a juicebox.
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla Combo
|$12.00
Our chicken quesadilla is a large tortilla wrap with plenty of mozzarella cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions, Thinly sliced chicken strips, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch. Served with lettuce and diced tomatoes and Salsa and sour cream (all on the side).
|Chicken Quesadilla Combo
|$12.00
Seasoned chicken breast shredded, on a large warm tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions. Cut into 4 large pieces. Served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a side!
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
718 N 23rd St, Richmond
|Quesadilla Only
|$6.99
|Ñino gilled or steak quesadilla
|$7.25
|Nino Cheese Quesadillas
|$7.75
PIE 314
423 N 18th St, Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
Oak & Apple
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$5.00
Cheese quesadilla on corn tortilla with choice of protein additional (pulled chicken, pulled pork, or turkey). Served with one side
Casa Del Barco
11800 West Broad Street, Richmond
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Quesadilla
grilled flour tortilla, jack cheese, sweet peppers and onions, guacamole, lime crema, pico de gallo
Toast New American Gastropub
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
choice of 2 sides
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
choice of side
Alamo BBQ
2202 Jefferson ave, Richmond
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
|Loaded Quesadilla
|$12.00
Your Choice of any BBQ in a Pressed Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Texas Caviar. Served with Sides of Guacamole, Salsa, and Sour Cream.
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.00