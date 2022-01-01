Chips and salsa in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Instabowl
Instabowl
2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$4.00
tortilla chips, housemade roasted salsa
More about Wong Gonzalez
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
Freshly fried chips with our house made Malay salsa
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips *unlimited in-house
More about Cafe Ole World Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Cafe Ole World Grill
2 N 6th St, Richmond
|Small Chips & Salsa
|$2.50
Chips & Homemade salsa
More about Casa Del Barco
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
|Chips & Salsa
|$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips *unlimited in-house