Chips and salsa in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Instabowl image

 

Instabowl

2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA$4.00
tortilla chips, housemade roasted salsa
More about Instabowl
Item pic

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$3.00
Freshly fried chips with our house made Malay salsa
More about Wong Gonzalez
Unlimited Chips & Salsa image

 

Casa Del Barco

11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips *unlimited in-house
More about Casa Del Barco
Small Chips & Salsa image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Cafe Ole World Grill

2 N 6th St, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chips & Salsa$2.50
Chips & Homemade salsa
More about Cafe Ole World Grill
Kahlos Taqueria & Bar image

 

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$3.75
More about Kahlos Taqueria & Bar
Unlimited Chips & Salsa image

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips *unlimited in-house
More about Casa Del Barco
Unlimited Chips & Salsa image

 

Casa Del Barco

11800 West Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips *unlimited in-house
More about Casa Del Barco

Map

Map

