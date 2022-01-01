Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don't Look Back

3306 W Broad St

Richmond, VA 23230

Popular Items

Carnitas
Chicken
Potato

Tacos

Tacos with house-made fillings served a la carte. Pricing is for a single taco.
Beef

Beef

$4.50

Slow-cooked beef with red chile

Black Bean

Black Bean

$4.00

Seasoned black beans

Breakfast

Breakfast

$4.00

Egg fried over hard

Carnitas

Carnitas

$4.00

Braised & shredded pork crisped on the grill

Chicken

Chicken

$4.00

Grilled & shredded citrus marinated chicken

Chorizo

Chorizo

$4.50

Our spicy mexican pork sausage

Fish

Fish

$4.50

Seared cod w/ our secret seafood spice

Pinto Bean

$4.00

Santa Fe-style pinto beans

Potato

$4.00

Seasoned, shredded potatoes w/ green chile

Shrimp

$4.50

Seared shrimp w/ our secret seafood spice

TVP

TVP

$4.00

Chorizo-style textured vegetable protein

Mix N Match

$5.00

Pick two fillings for one taco! Find your perfect combo.

Chicharon

$4.00Out of stock

Lamb Barbacoa

$5.00

Beef x 3

$12.00

Black Bean x 3

$11.00

Breakfast x 3

$11.00

Carnitas x 3

$11.00

Chicken x 3

$11.00

Chorizo x 3

$12.00

Fish x 3

$12.00

Pinto Bean x 3

$11.00

Potato x 3

$11.00

Shrimp x 3

$12.00

TVP x 3

$11.00

Starters & Extras

Chips & Red Salsa

Chips & Red Salsa

$3.00

Fresh chips w/ house-made red salsa

Chips & Green Salsa

$3.00

Fresh chips w/ house-made tomatillo salsa

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$7.00

Fresh chips w/ house-made guacamole

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Fresh chips w/ house-made queso

Red Salsa

$1.00

Green Salsa

$1.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Queso

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Black Beans

$1.00

Pinto Beans

$1.00

Rice

$1.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Raw Jalapenos

$0.50

Bag of Fritos

$1.50

Slaw

$0.50

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$3.00

House-made key lime pie with a graham cracker crust

Nightingale

$4.50

Ice cream sandwiches on a whole other level!

Otras Cosas

Nachos

Nachos

$8.00

Black beans, cheese, salsa, lime sour cream & lettuce on fresh made tortilla chips

Burrito

Burrito

$8.00

Black or pinto beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, sour cream & salsa

Enchilada

Enchilada

$9.50

Stacked Santa Fe-style on 6" corn tortillas w/ cheese, red chile sauce, lime sour cream, lettuce & salsa

Quesadilla

$8.50

12" flour tortilla filled w/ cheese + lime sour cream, lettuce & salsa on the side

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$5.00

Pinto beans, red chile sauce, cheese, salsa, lime sour cream & lettuce... IN A BAG OF FRITOS!

Beverages

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Liquid Death

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Jarritos Lime

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mango

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3306 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

