Carena's Jamaican Grille

Popular Items

Oxtail - Large
Curry Chicken - Large
Combo Platter

Appetizers

Calamari

$8.00

Conch Fritters

$9.00

Jerk Wings - Small

$7.00

Jerk Wings - Large

$13.00

Jerk Sliders

$8.00

Ribs App

$8.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.00

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Red Bean Quesadilla

$8.00

Jerk Pork Quesadilla

$8.00

Coco Bread

$2.00

Beef Patty

$2.35

Chicken Patty

$2.35

Veggie Patty

$2.35

To Go Menu

Served with serving of rice & peas and a side of cabbage

Curry Chicken - Small

$7.50

Jerk Chicken - Small

$8.00

Island Chicken - Small

$8.00

Oxtail - Small

$12.50

Curry Goat - Small

$9.50

Roast Jerk Pork - Small

$9.50

Curry Chicken - Large

$10.50

Jerk Chicken - Large

$11.00

Island Chicken - Large

$11.00

Oxtail - Large

$16.00

Curry Goat - Large

$12.50

Roast Jerk Pork - Large

$12.50

Combo Platter

$16.00

Entree Items

Served with a side of your choice and a side of cabbage

Curry Vegetable

$14.00

Tilapia

$14.00

Red Snapper

$16.00

Shrimp Rundown

$17.00

Ribs Entree

$17.50

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Ribeye

$17.00

Rasta Pasta

$13.00

Linguine pasta sauteed in garlic and olive oil with zucchini, squash, peppers and onions. Add your favorite protein!

Side Items

Fried Plantains

$3.50

Cabbage Side

$2.50

Salad Side

$3.50

White Rice Side

$2.00

Gravy

$0.50

Rice and Peas Side

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes Side

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Soups/Salads

Soup of the Day Small

$4.50

Soup of the Day Large

$7.50

Pumpkin Soup Pint

$4.50

Pumpkin Soup Quart

$7.50

House Salad

$6.00

Cool Runnings

$6.00

Pizzas/Burritos

Jerk Chicken Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Oxtail Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Veggie Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Burrito

$8.00

Sandwiches

Jerk Chicken Panini

$8.00

Cubano

$8.00

Burger

$8.00

Veggie Panini

$8.00

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Veggie Wrap

$7.00

Half/Half Pick 2

$9.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Homemade Rum Pound Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Mango Cheesecake

$5.00

Mango Sorbet

$3.50Out of stock

Rum Raisin Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Kids Menu Items

Kids Curry Chicken

$5.00

Kids Island Chicken

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi Diet

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Grape soda

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Pineapple Soda

$2.00

Ting

$2.00

Kola Champagne

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Homemade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Homemade Limeade

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Cream Soda

$2.00

Cup Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

San Pellegrino (S)

$3.00

San Pellegrino (L)

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Rum Punch

$8.00

Homemade fruit punch, Bacardi, overproof rum, grenadine

Reggae Sunsplash

$9.00

Rum punch, grand marnier

Blue Bird

$8.50

Bacardi, overproof rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice, lime juice

Ting n' Ting

$8.50

Overproof rum, ting, lime juice

Love Bird

$8.50

Absolut grapefruit vodka, amaretto, myers dark rum, orange juice, grenadine

Rasta Redneck

$8.00

Appleton rum, southern comfort, pineapple juice

Mid n' Chip

$8.50

Absolut citron, homemade ginger syrup, pineapple juice, lime juice

Mango Passion Martini

$8.50

Absolut mandrin, cruzan mango rum, mango nectar, grenadine

Guava Pineapple Martini

$8.50

Absolut mandrin, cruzan mango rum, guava nectar, pineapple juice

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Hardywood Seasonal

$5.50

Legend Seasonal

$6.50

Shock Top Belgian Wheat

$4.00

Can-O-Bliss IPA

$5.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$5.00

Red Stripe

$4.50

Presidente

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Lunazul

$5.00

Guinness

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Bold Rock

$4.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Stella

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Wine

BTL Pinot Noir Angeline

$26.00

BTL Merlot Indaba

$22.00

BTL Malbec High Note

$26.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon The Originals

$28.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Lageder Riff

$26.00

BTL Chardonnay Terranoble

$22.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Ponga

$26.00

BTL Riesling Clean Slate

$26.00

BTL Rose Tasca D'Almerita

$26.00

BTL Moscato d'Asti Centorri

$26.00

BTL Lambrusco Grasparossa Cleto Chiarli

$28.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

