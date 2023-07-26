Shawarma

Falafel Shawarma

$10.99

Crispy falafel balls, infused with aromatic spices topped with tomato, sumac onions, Persian pickles, pickled turnips, and our homemade tahini sauce

Chicken Shawarma

$10.99

Beef Shawarma

$12.99

Subs

12'' Beef Cheesesteak

$12.99Out of stock

12" Chicken Philly

$10.99Out of stock

12" Falafel Roll

$10.99Out of stock

Burgers

Baba's Burger

$9.99

Mama's Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Shawarma Over Rice

Beef Platter

$13.99

Mix Platter

$13.99

Chicken Platter

$11.99

Falafel Platter

$11.99

Poutines

Chick-n-Fries

$11.99

Falafel Fiesta

$11.99

Steak Outbreak

$13.99

Umami Tsunami

$13.99

Salads

Beef Shawarma Salad

$12.99

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$10.99

Falafel Salad

$10.99

Tenders N Bacon Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$8.99

Dessert

Maple Bacon Crepe

$8.99

Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$8.99

Baklava 3 count

$6.99Out of stock

Baklava 12 count

$19.99Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Pepsi Zero

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Crush Orange

$1.99

Crush Grape

$1.99

Schweppes

$1.99

Diet Schweppes

$1.99

Water

$1.99

Vimto

$2.49

Red Bull

$3.49

Diet Red Bull

$3.49

Ayran

$3.99

Sides

Fries

$3.49

Falafel 4ct

$5.99

Falafel 8ct

$9.99