Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar Richmond

No reviews yet

7131 Forest Hill Ave

Richmond, VA 23225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Reel's Catch

Appetizer

Boneless Bites

Coconut Shrimp

$11.00

$11.00
Crab Bites (8)

$14.00

$14.00
Crabmeat Fries

$11.00

$11.00
Fried Calamari

$11.00

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$4.99
Garlic Breadsticks (4)

$6.00

$6.00
Hush Puppies (10)

$6.00

$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.00

$7.00

Onion Rings

$4.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Steamed Oysters

Wings

Wings

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder

$7.50

$7.50
Lobster Bisque

$7.50

$7.50
Shrimp Salad

$9.00

$9.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.50
Crabmeat Salad

$9.00

$9.00

House Salad

$6.50
Caesar Salad

$6.50

$6.50

Basket

Oyster Basket

$14.00

$14.00
Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

$12.00
Catfish Basket

$14.00

$14.00
Wings Basket (8)

$16.00

$16.00

Flounder Basket

$14.00
Shrimp Basket (8)

$14.00

$14.00

Crab Cake Basket

$14.00

Po'Boy & Rolls

Chicken Po' Boy

$14.00

$14.00
Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

$14.00
Catfish Fish Po' Boy

$14.00

$14.00

Flounder Po' Boy

$14.00
Crabmeat Roll

$14.00

$14.00

Seafood Boils

Small Catch

Small Catch

Large Catch

Large Catch

Mini Boil

Combo Boils

The Cajun Boil

$23.00

$23.00
The Perfect Storm

$40.00

$40.00
The Reel's Catch

$56.00

$56.00

Pasta

Seafood Spaghetti

$16.00

$16.00

Sides

Cajun Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Noodles

$3.50

Corn on the Cob (3)

$3.50

White Rice

$3.00

Potatoes (3)

$2.75

Hard-Boiled Eggs (2)

$2.00

Sausage

$6.00

Chip

$3.99

Side Salad

$5.00

Sauces

Cajun (8 oz)

$4.00

Garlic Butter (8 oz)

$4.00

Garlic Butter Seasoned (8 oz)

$4.00

Lemon Pepper (8 oz)

$4.00

HR Special (8 oz)

$4.00

Old Bay & Butter Mix (8 oz)

$4.00

Marinara Sauce (8 oz)

$4.00

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.50

Tartar Sauce Cup

$0.50

Honey Mustard Cup

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.50

Remoulade Sauce Cup

$0.50

Crabmeat Sauce Cup

$0.50

Sweet Chill Sauce Cup

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce Cup

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Sauce on SIde

2 oz extra sauce

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr.Pep

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.99

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mt.Dew

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Stuborn Berry -HR Special

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.75

2 Ltr Drink TOGO

$3.00

20oz BTL Drink TOGO

$2.50

Hot Tea/ Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$8.25

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Tripple Layer Carrot Cake

$10.99

TIRAMISU

$9.00Out of stock

Free Birthday Dessert

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.50

All You Can Eat Blue Crab

Blue Crab First Round

$32.99

Blue Crab Refill (3)

卫生局到

Wei sheng ju jian cha -Warning Clean **

Specials

The Shell Shocker

$19.99

AYCE v2.0

AYCE - $43.99 Adult

$43.99

AYCE - $21.99 KIDS UNDER 10

$21.99

AYCE - Round 2 (Adult)

AYCE - Round 3 (Adult)

AYCE - Round 4 (Adult)

AYCE - Round 5 (Adult)

AYCE - Round 2 (Kids)

AYCE - Round 3 (Kids)

AYCE - Round 4 (Kids)

AYCE - Round 5 (Kids)

AYCE - Caesar Salad

AYCE - Fried Calamari

AYCE - Sweet Potatoe Fries

AYCE - Fries

AYCE - Hush Puppies (3)

AYCE - Garlic bread (2)

AYCE - Wings (3)

AYCE - Takoyaki Ball (4)

AYCE - Gyoza (6)

AYCE - Chicken Nugget (10)

AYCE - Fried Vegetable Spring Roll (2)

AYCE - Mozzarella Sticks (3)

AYCE - Fried Shrimp (4)

AYCE - Fried Catfish (2)

AYCE - Fried Flounder (2)

AYCE - Fried Chicken Tender (2)

AYCE - Mix Your Catch

Appetizer

Wings

Wings

Steamed Oysters

Hush Puppies (10)

$7.00

$7.00
Fried Calamari

$12.00

$12.00
Crab Bites (8)

$16.00

$16.00
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

$8.00
Garlic Breadsticks (4)

$7.00

$7.00
Crabmeat Fries

$12.00

$12.00
Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

$12.00
Edamame (New)

$4.99

$4.99

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder

$8.50

$8.50
Lobster Bisque

$8.50

$8.50
Caesar Salad

$7.50

$7.50
Shrimp Salad

$10.00

$10.00
Crabmeat Salad

$10.00

$10.00

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.50

Basket

Oyster Basket

$15.00

$15.00
Chicken Tender Basket

$13.00

$13.00
Catfish Basket

$15.00

$15.00
Wings Basket (8)

$17.00

$17.00

Flounder Basket

$15.00
Shrimp Basket (8)

$15.00

$15.00

Crab Cake Basket

$15.00

Po'Boy & Rolls

Chicken Po' Boy

$14.00

$14.00
Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

$15.00
Catfish Fish Po' Boy

$15.00

$15.00

Flounder Po' Boy

$15.00
Crabmeat Roll

$15.00

$15.00

Seafood Boils

Small Catch

Small Cat