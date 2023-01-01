Taco salad in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve taco salad
Pepe's
9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond
|Taco Salad
|$8.50
Flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Grilled Taco Salad
|$10.75
Grilled steak or chicken served in a flour tortilla shell, served with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
|L Taco Salad
|$8.99
Flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.50
Southwestern chicken, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips and roasted tomato cream over iceberg with your choice of dressing.
New Market - Building 1
330 South 4th St, Richmond
|Taco Salad w/ Beef or Chicken
|$6.25