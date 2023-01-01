Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve taco salad

Pepe's image

 

Pepe's

9550 Midlothian Tnpk, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$8.50
Flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
Grilled Taco Salad$10.75
Grilled steak or chicken served in a flour tortilla shell, served with cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
L Taco Salad$8.99
Flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Pepe's
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$10.50
Southwestern chicken, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips and roasted tomato cream over iceberg with your choice of dressing.
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Afton image

 

New Market - Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$6.25
More about New Market - Afton
New Market image

 

New Market - Building 1

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad w/ Beef or Chicken$6.25
More about New Market - Building 1
Consumer pic

 

Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar

718 N 23rd St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Salad$12.65
More about Kahlo’s Taqueria & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

RIO GRANDE - 10445 Midlothian Turnpike

10445 Midlothian Turnpike, Bon Air

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$13.99
More about RIO GRANDE - 10445 Midlothian Turnpike

