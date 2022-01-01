Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Item pic

 

Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street

200 E. Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$18.00
Your choice of grilled or crispy fried shrimp with your choice of a side. Comes with cocktail sauce.
More about Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Shrimp Basket$8.00
Served with Fries or Hush puppies. Upgrade to our Signature Tipsy Crab Fries for an Additional 4.50
Shrimp Basket$15.00
Deep fried shrimp served with a side of choice and our Tipsy Sauce.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Item pic

 

Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Richmond

7131 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Basket (8)$14.00
More about Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Richmond
PIE 314 image

 

PIE 314

423 N 18th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
shrimp basket$10.00
More about PIE 314

