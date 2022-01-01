Shrimp basket in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve shrimp basket
More about Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
Grilled Meats & Treats Restaurant - 200 E. Main Street
200 E. Main Street, Richmond
|Shrimp Basket
|$18.00
Your choice of grilled or crispy fried shrimp with your choice of a side. Comes with cocktail sauce.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Kids Shrimp Basket
|$8.00
Served with Fries or Hush puppies. Upgrade to our Signature Tipsy Crab Fries for an Additional 4.50
|Shrimp Basket
|$15.00
Deep fried shrimp served with a side of choice and our Tipsy Sauce.
More about Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Richmond
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Richmond
7131 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond
|Shrimp Basket (8)
|$14.00