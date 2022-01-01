Muffins in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve muffins
More about A.M. Kitchen Company -
A.M. Kitchen Company -
9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield
|Basket Sweet Potato Muffins
|$6.00
More about Coco + Hazel
Coco + Hazel
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Triple Chocolate Muffin
|$3.50
|Gluten Free Banana Chocolate Swirl Muffin
|$3.75
More about Afton
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Pork & Andouille Jambalaya | Maque Choux | Jalapeno-Cheddar Corn Muffin
|$6.25
More about Red Eye Cookie Co.
COOKIES
Red Eye Cookie Co.
935 W Grace St, Richmond
|(Seasonal) Blueberry Muffin Cookie
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
Blueberries, oats, and white chocolate chips combine in this light seasonal flavor for a unique muffin like texture and taste.
Eat it as a snack or for breakfast, we wont tell.
(Available for a limited time, get it while they last!)
More about Urban Hang Suite
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|Muffins
|$2.25