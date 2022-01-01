Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

A.M. Kitchen Company -

9545 Amberdale Drive, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basket Sweet Potato Muffins$6.00
More about A.M. Kitchen Company -
Item pic

 

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Muffin$3.50
Gluten Free Banana Chocolate Swirl Muffin$3.75
More about Coco + Hazel
Item pic

 

Nate's Bagels

21 S Allen Ave, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$2.50
More about Nate's Bagels
Afton image

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork & Andouille Jambalaya | Maque Choux | Jalapeno-Cheddar Corn Muffin$6.25
More about Afton
Red Eye Cookie Co. image

COOKIES

Red Eye Cookie Co.

935 W Grace St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (2836 reviews)
Takeout
(Seasonal) Blueberry Muffin Cookie
Check out our Packages Specials above in 6, 12, 18 and 24 sizes for the best savings!
Blueberries, oats, and white chocolate chips combine in this light seasonal flavor for a unique muffin like texture and taste.
Eat it as a snack or for breakfast, we wont tell.
(Available for a limited time, get it while they last!)
More about Red Eye Cookie Co.
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins$2.25
More about Urban Hang Suite
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Muffins (V)$3.00
Oozlefinch - Brunchies Tri Berry Muffin - 6.2% ABV - 16oz Can$8.00
Muffin Style Sour Ale
More about Cheddar Jackson

