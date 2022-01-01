Tarts in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve tarts
Saison and Saison Market
23 W Marshall St, Richmond
|Choco Tart
|$8.00
Coco + Hazel
2733 McRae Road, Richmond
|Mixed Berry Tart
|$4.75
Mixed Berry Tart made with Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries and Apple Slices.
TAPAS
Sen Organic Small Plate
2901 W Cary St, Richmond
|Dark Chocolate Cashew Tart
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Postbellum
1323 W Main St, Richmond
|S'mores Chocolate Tart
|$9.00
smoked almond "graham" crust, coconut chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow fluff [GF, V]
Southbound
3036 stony point road, richmond
|Lemon Rhubarb Tart
|$8.00
Lemon curd, raspberry rhubarb compote, candied pistachios. Contains gelatin and gluten.