Tarts in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve tarts

Saison and Saison Market image

 

Saison and Saison Market

23 W Marshall St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Choco Tart$8.00
More about Saison and Saison Market
Item pic

 

Coco + Hazel

2733 McRae Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Berry Tart$4.75
Mixed Berry Tart made with Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries and Apple Slices.
More about Coco + Hazel
Sen Organic Small Plate image

TAPAS

Sen Organic Small Plate

2901 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Cashew Tart$12.00
More about Sen Organic Small Plate
Postbellum image

SANDWICHES

Postbellum

1323 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
S'mores Chocolate Tart$9.00
smoked almond "graham" crust, coconut chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow fluff [GF, V]
More about Postbellum
Southbound image

 

Southbound

3036 stony point road, richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Rhubarb Tart$8.00
Lemon curd, raspberry rhubarb compote, candied pistachios. Contains gelatin and gluten.
More about Southbound
Perk! image

 

Perk!

2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pimento Cheese Egg Tarts$3.50
Puff pastry baked with pimento cheese, egg, and everything seasoning! Every Monday!
More about Perk!

